Jazz vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Jazz vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Jazz vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 2, 2022- by

By |

The Utah Jazz (46-31) play against the Golden State Warriors (48-29) at Chase Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $3,247,042 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $3,728,765 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: AT&T Sportsnet – Roc
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
Although the Warriors couldn’t secure a victory over the Suns on Wednesday, Jordan Poole recorded a season-high 38 points. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/31/war…4:00 AM
CBS NBA
@CBSSportsNBA
2022 NBA playoff picture: Lakers starting to look lottery bound; Warriors jump back into No. 3 seed
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-…2:43 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home