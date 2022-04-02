LeBron James: 'It pretty much was a must-win for us, and we didn't get the job done'

LeBron James’ last-ditch 3-pointer found nothing but air, and the Lakers’ postseason hopes continued to vanish with Friday night’s 114-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. “The big picture is that it pretty much was a must-win for us, and we didn’t get the job done,” said James. “We had great opportunities throughout the night, and we didn’t make enough plays down the stretch. So that’s the big picture.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans’ stars met the challenge. The Lakers’ vaunted duo did not.
In the 4th quarter, McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas combined for 23 of the 28 points while Anthony Davis and LeBron James were held to just 2 of 9 shooting and 6 points.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on if he’s been challenged like this before:”Yeah, for sure. My first 2 yrs in the league I didn’t make the playoffs. My 1st year in MIA made it all the way to the Finals & lost. … I hate losing, but it’s not the worse thing that’s happened to me so far. Not even close.” – 2:12 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on the big picture after this loss:
“It was pretty much a must-win (game) for us, and we didn’t get the job done.” – 2:04 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on if it feels like the playoff chase is over: “Until it says we’re eliminated, then it doesn’t.” – 2:01 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on his ankle: “It’s pretty sore right now. Early start on Sunday, hopefully it (reacts the proper way to treatment).” – 2:00 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James: “The big picture is it was pretty much a must-win for us and we didn’t get the job done.” – 1:59 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
AD and LeBron in the 4th quarter:
6 points, 2-of-9 from the field, 5 assists.
BI and CJ in the 4th:
14 points, 4-of-11 from the field, 3 assists – 1:33 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green said the plan was to foul the Lakers up 3 on the final possession… but it worked for NOLA.
“We just didn’t have a chance to do it. Plan was to put them at the line up 3. We’ve talked about it. … We didn’t execute that part. Thank God LeBron missed that 3.” – 1:27 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum w/@ESPNRadioNOLA on final minutes: “I would’ve liked to put them away a little bit earlier. I missed a (mid-range shot), missed a couple defensive rotations. All in all, I like what we did down the stretch. Should’ve fouled LeBron, but a win is a win. We’ll take it.” – 1:26 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron winning the scoring title on a team that misses the play-in feels like the saddest possible consolation prize for those that wanted him to win Finals MVP on the losing team. – 1:17 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron and AD in the last 5 minutes of tonight:
1-6 FG
0-2 FT pic.twitter.com/ANwq22LoQI – 1:12 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I get you don’t make the Russ trade unless LeBron wants you to, but it’s fireable that Rob Pelinka put forth a roster that is 15 games under .500 in LeBron’s age-37 season. What a waste. – 1:11 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers drop a costly one against the Pelicans, 114-111, with LeBron missing a potential tying 3 at the buzzer. LeBron 38p 8r; AD 23p 12r 6a; Monk 13p 7a; Russ 12p 5a. LAL has to pick up 2 games on SAS in last 5 to sneak into play-in. Season on life support. pic.twitter.com/lucekrYZl5 – 1:09 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron last 5 games:
38 PTS in 40 MINS
39 PTS in 42 MINS
38 PTS in 41 MINS
38 PTS in 36 MINS
36 PTS in 45 MINS
Yeah, he’s going for the scoring title. pic.twitter.com/3Fv0XBbVZZ – 1:08 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Risky by not fouling but outstanding length double team defense on LeBron at the end by winning Pelicans. – 1:08 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green let out a big yell after LeBron James’ 3 missed. Almost never see the Pels coach show that much emotion. – 1:08 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James air ball 3 attempt to tie score and Lakers fall to Pelicans 114-111. Lakers back to 11th seed in West, 1 game behind Spurs for play-in game. James had 38 points, – 1:07 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LEBRON TO SAVE THE SEASON AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/pDuDtokMcg – 1:07 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
LeBron pump fakes like 4 times before missing the potential game-tying 3.
What a win by the Pelicans. This one might be the nail in the coffin for the Lakers season. – 1:06 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Lakers’ Stanley Johnson had to foul Murphy there, didn’t, and the Pels got to send McCollum to the line. LeBron let Johnson know about it.
The execution at the end of this games by both teams has been…. unimpressive. – 1:05 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
AD has played 36 minutes in his first game in a month and a half. Dude is limping and looks gassed. LeBron is at 39 minutes coming off an ankle injury. This team is spent. – 1:03 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Huge call right here for both teams. AD fouled JV with 1:57 left on the clock. LeBron convinces Vogel to challenge it.
If the call stands, JV will attempt two free throws with the Pels leading 110-108 – 12:57 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James has 5 straight 35-point games, the 2nd-longest streak of his career. He had a 9-game streak in 2006.
He is the 3rd Lakers player over the last 30 years with 5 straight 35-point games, joining Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. – 12:47 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Can’t allow LeBron to go 1 on 1. If you lose, make someone else beat you. – 12:42 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Russell Westbrook with a couple of threes just 70 seconds apart.
What world is this?
Pelicans trail Lakers 96-90 while LeBron James is getting his rest. #Sigh – 12:35 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Lakers shooting comes alive with LeBron on the bench. Westbrook knocks down a pair of 3s around a Monk 3. – 12:35 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Really like Willie getting BI and CJ in the game while LeBron rests – 12:33 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron played the entire third quarter, scored 21.
With him getting a rest to start the fourth, two quick 24-second violations by the Lakers. – 12:32 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans are such a different animal when McCollum and Ingram are both going together.
New Orleans hanging right in despite some vintage LeBron stuff in 3Q.
Huge quarter – for both of these teams – coming up here. – 12:28 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 36 points, 7 rebounds, AD 19 points, 9 rebounds as Lakers hold an 87-86 lead over Pelicans after three. James had 21 points in the third. – 12:27 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron scored 21 of his 36 points in the 3rd Q, but LAL lead by just one nonetheless, 87-86, as Ingram and McCollum (47 combined in the game) had plenty of counterpunches. – 12:26 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 87, Pelicans 86
LeBron scored 21 points in the third en route to a game-high 36 points. He’s been brilliant offensively. Anthony Davis has 19 points and 9 rebounds. The Lakers were able to string together some good defensive stretches in the quarter. – 12:26 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron has played 32 minutes thru the first 3rd qtrs, he’s up to 36pts…Lakers lead 87-86 going into the 4th – 12:26 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Lakers 87, Pelicans 86
McCollum 26 pts
Ingram 21 pts (15 in 3rd) & 6 assts
Jones 9 pts
LeBron went for 21 points in the quarter and shifted the momentum in LA’s direction. Pels need someone other than CJ and BI to provide some offense. – 12:26 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Thank goodness for Naji Marshall. Two big plays with the shot clock winding down and LeBron James running rampant on the other end. – 12:22 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
LeBron killing in transition. Gotta keep him from getting out on the break so much. – 12:15 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is up to 32 points after his most recent scoring burst, and AD (16) and Monk (9) scored at the rim after LeBron’s 3rd triple, to keep LAL up 3 despite a NOP triple.
It’s 79-76 with 3:27 to play in the 3rd. – 12:14 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It’s basically 1 v 5 out there. And 1 is LeBron. And that’s been more than enough. – 12:14 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron hit both flagrant FT’s, and moments later, pulled up for a deep 3 to put LAL up 73-69. It’s their biggest lead. – 12:12 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Completely agree with @adaniels33 When LeBron falls after contact, you know the officials are going straight to the monitors.
I admit I’m worried because Brandon Ingram grazed James’ face. – 12:10 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The videoboard is playing replays of Ingram swiping LeBron James as the crowd gasps. – 12:09 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ingram will definitely get a flagrant PF here, the question is, 1 or 2, as he caught LeBron directly in the face, without a play on the ball. – 12:09 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, dealing with that sore ankle, still has 24 points on 9 of 14 FG’s thus far, his latest an and-1 drive with a FT coming out of a time out.
McCollum (22) and Ingram (17) have been efficient as well (combined 15 of 26), however, and NOP leads by 2. – 12:05 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Herb Jones is going to be a very good NBA defender (and already is good), but he is a lot of time in the weight room away from handling a driving LeBron. – 12:04 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James almost looked SHOCKED that Herb Jones just blocked his long-range jumper! – 12:00 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With 2 early PF’s on Westbrook in the 3rd, plus one on LeBron and one on AD, New Orleans is already in the bonus with 9 minutes left in the 3rd Q.
NOP has committed 3 PF’s as well.
Score: NOP 63, LAL 62. – 12:00 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 50, Lakers 50
– CJ: 18p, 4r, 2s
– Hayes: 6p, 2s
– BI: 6p, 5a
Pels: 48.8 FG%, 5/16 3P, 5/7 FT
Lakers: 47.6 FG%, 4/13 3P, 6/8 FT
LeBron: 15p, 5r
AD: 8p, 9r, 4a – 11:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Pelicans 50, Lakers 50
The two teams traded baskets for much of the half. LeBron has 15 points and 5 rebounds. AD has 8 points and 9 rebounds. No Austin Reaves or Talen Horton-Tucker in the first half, with Frank Vogel opting for Avery Bradley and DJ Augustine. – 11:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL head into the halftime tunnel trailing 52-50 after McCollum (buzzer-beating 2) got to 18 points to lead all scorers.
Davis has 8 points, 9 boards and 4 assists in his first game since Feb. 16, while LeBron has 15 points and 5 boards.
LAL have 10 TO’s, NOP 8. – 11:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
CJ McCollum scores at buzzer to give Pelicans a 52-50 lead over Lakers at the half. LeBron James has 15 points, 5 rebounds, AD has 8 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists. – 11:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James is gambling so MUCH. He’s left Jaxson Hayes completely multiple times, and it’s led to 3 easy hoops for Jax. – 11:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Must-win game for the Lakers and their defense is just garbage. Bradley left CJ to go double BI that wound up an open three, LeBron let Jaxson catch a pass at the rim for a bunny, L.A. is allowing the Pels to get out in transition and so much more. 👏 – 11:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Pelicans 30, Lakers 25
LeBron James has 9 points — his jumper has been falling early. Anthony Davis has 2 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. The Lakers’ starters were -3 in eight minutes together. LA has 6 turnovers. C.J. McCollum lit them up with 14 points. – 11:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 30-25 to Pelicans end of first. LeBron has 9 points, AD 2 – 11:08 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Tonight’s Nike LeBron 19 low for @LeBron James! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/yIIn9UTvqb – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s half court defense has been strong early, with all the length of LeBron-AD-Howard across the front line, but New Orleans has taken advantage of 4 Lakers turnovers to get 9 FGA’s already.
McCollum’s 3 off a LeBron TO tied the game at 10. – 10:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Referees missed an elbow into Jaxson Hayes midsection on a screen, but call a Flagrant 1 on Jax for a hard foul on LeBron James in the open floor.
Call me unsurprised. – 10:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron screened Jaxson Hayes on an AD drive to the hoop (no call), and on the next trip down for the Lakers, Hayes shoved LeBron, and earned a flagrant one foul for it. – 10:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes gives a hard foul on LeBron and AD runs up to have a few words with Jax.
This one already getting a little chippy. – 10:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First shot of the game is a contested turnaround fade from @Anthony Davis, which he buried. Energy is high to start in the building, as expected with LeBron + AD’s return. – 10:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James, Anthony Davis both officially in for Lakers vs. Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/leb… – 10:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will play tonight against the Pelicans, the Lakers announce. LAL gets James and Anthony Davis back with six games remaining in the regular season and a play-in berth on the line. – 10:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James is starting for the Lakers tonight, deciding he was good to go after warming up on his ankle. – 10:02 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James will play tonight vs. New Orleans. He’ll be joined by Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook. – 10:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
AD and LeBron will play. – 10:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James starts tonight for the Lakers … apparently no longer out for the season. pic.twitter.com/21BlwTKipy – 10:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for the Lakers tonight… Crazy to see AD, LeBron and Westbrook all at the same time here: pic.twitter.com/E4nIin51G2 – 10:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. – 10:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A couple long range shots for the fans filtering in as LeBron finishes his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/WtRsiekLF8 – 9:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, who is a game-time decision, is currently testing out his ankle. pic.twitter.com/EJhTLPeojG – 9:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James gets up a pregame shot and tries to loosen up that sprained left ankle of his by stomping on the ground afterwards. pic.twitter.com/uBtrEqxEK2 – 9:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron working pregame with Phil Handy. You can see he’s taking moments to flex that sprained left ankle. pic.twitter.com/LNWbip5rnf – 9:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Vogel says Anthony Davis “is in” and LeBron “is a true game time decision.”
Carmelo Anthony is out. – 8:49 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis is officially playing tonight vs. New Orleans, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said. No minutes restriction other than to “be responsible,” Vogel added.
LeBron will be a “true game-time decision.” – 8:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will make his return tonight, as anticipated. LeBron James’ status is still undetermined. “A true gametime decision,” Vogel said. – 8:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is in. It’ll be his first game since Feb. 16.
LeBron is a true game-time decision. – 8:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. #Pelicans. Vogel says status of LeBron James is “a true game-time decision.” – 8:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is returning tonight and LeBron James is a game-time decision, per Frank Vogel. – 8:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Anthony Davis is AVAILABLE against the Pelicans. LeBron James remains a game-time decision, per Frank Vogel. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD is back! Anthony Davis will play tonight. LeBron, however, is a “true game-time decision,” according to Frank Vogel. – 8:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis returning tonight against New Orleans. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will play. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Frank Vogel say Anthony Davis will play and LeBron James is a true game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Random stat of the day:
Top 2nd quarter scorers this season
1. LeBron James
2. Tyler Herro
Coming off the bench means he plays basically the whole 2nd quarter, but still something – 3:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been officially upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 3:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are BOTH listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the visiting Pelicans. – 3:46 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James (left ankle) and Anthony Davis (mid right foot sprain) both listed as questionable by Lakers for games vs. Pelicans. – 3:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) are both listed as questionable to play tonight against New Orleans.
Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. – 3:39 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the loss to Utah, the potential return of LeBron and AD, and whether the Lakers would do whatever it takes to hire a coach like Quin Snyder, were he available. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 2:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James (on April Fool’s Day): ‘I’m out for the season officially’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/01/leb… – 1:45 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾♂️. See y’all in the fall. 👑✌🏾 – 1:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to be in uniform for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Lakers. But don’t overlook this New Orleans team when healthy.
For instance, the CJ-Herb-BI-Jaxson-Jonas lineup has a +11.6 net rating. That’s 🔥! https://t.co/3sPqRi1YWC pic.twitter.com/azJxO5ZXCr – 1:03 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The video pod for Episode 4 of the In Street Clothes podcast is now up. @BrianSuttererMD and I discuss
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
“Once you get there, it’s 0-0.”
The Lakers continue to remain optimistic about making the Play-In Tournament. It’s clear, though, that their only shot is a timely return from LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis, which could come as soon as tonight. theathletic.com/3222914/2022/0… – 11:38 AM
