Nets vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (40-37) play against the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 47, Atlanta Hawks 53 (Q2 02:21)
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Claxton did as well when switched onto Trae as just about any big has this season on BKN’s last visit.
Something to watch at the moment with both he and Trae in. – 8:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
This is now twice in the first half that Durant has arm-flailed himself into two shots with very little apparent contact. Hunter and TLC each shafted. – 8:29 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Nate trying to steal Trae an extra minute of rest and Lou got fouled, giving him another minute. Seven minute rest for Trae. Back in with the Hawks +10 – 8:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are up to seven steals already (including that Bogi steal that led to a Delon Wright 3-pointer).
Wright has two steals, Gallo has two; Bogi, Okongwu and Capela each have one. – 8:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Hawks on a 14-0 run. #Nets trailing 43-34 and in desperate need of some offense with KD off the floor. – 8:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets using a big lineup w/ Drummond, Griffin and Johnson. I get it Johnson (and probably) Griffin can probably play that Bruce Brown role. But Aldridge could provide midrange scoring and a few post ups for this offensively-challenged unit. Brooklyn trails the #Hawks 35-34. – 8:19 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks take a 35-34 lead on the Nets after that Danilo Gallinari 3-pointer.
8:26 to play in the second quarter. – 8:19 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first triple of the evening, Danilo Gallinari has connected on his 100th three-pointer of the season. He’s currently ranked 49th all-time and 23rd amongst active players for made three-pointers. – 8:18 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Whole lot of bricks tonight on both sides. Hawks and Nets both shooting 37 percent from the floor. Hawks shooting 3/14 from 3, 12/20 from the FT line.
Hawks up 35-34 – 8:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Surprised Nets called timeout after Gallo’s 3, because Lou Williams was definitely going to give them a 5-on-4 while he hung around on the baseline to argue a no-call. – 8:18 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
2-13 from the 3-pt line for the Hawks so far in the game’s first 15 minutes. – 8:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nets using a large James Johnson, Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond front line
Should pose some problems for BKN, but also some big issues for ATL protecting their defensive glass. – 8:14 PM
Nets using a large James Johnson, Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond front line
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Bogi and Gallo have missed their first three 3-pts between them, and haven’t really been close, especially Gallo’s first shot. – 8:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin sighting to start the second quarter. Will we see LaMarcus Aldridge, too? – 8:11 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the nets are playing blake griffin, andre drummond, and james johnson at the same time – 8:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lou Williams is appearing in his 1,122nd career game – tied with Hal Greer for 65th on the all-time games played list. – 8:10 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
22 for KD and Kyrie in that first quarter, and the Nets made 4-8 three to the Hawks’ 2-10, but the Hawks only trail by a bucket after one, 30-28 – 8:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Given the *gestures wildly* proceedings, the Hawks being down just 2 is a good outcome for them. – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets clinging to a 30-28 lead after one quarter in Atlanta. They’ve gotten 15 points from Kevin Durant and held the #Hawks to .409 shooting and 2-of-10 from deep. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hawks 30-28. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have 22 of BK’s 30 points. Cam Thomas with a 1-for-4 start. Curious to see who Nash plays when resting KD and Kyrie tonight. Has only gone eight deep so far with Clax, Cam and JJ off the pine. – 8:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 30-28 to the Nets at the end of the first quarter.
Hunter: 9/4, 3/5 FG
Capela: 5/3, 2/2 FG
TLC: 5, 1/3 FG
KD has 15 for the Nets
Hawks shot 2/10 from 3 in the quarter – 8:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Nets 30, Hawks 28
Trae Young: 4 pts, 6 ast, 1 stl
De’Andre Hunter: 9 pts, 4 reb
Durant leads the Nets with 15 pts – 8:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 30, Hawks 28
Kevin Durant (15 PTS), Kyrie Irving (7 PTS) & the Nets have to apply more pressure defensively. They haven’t forced any turnovers so far. On the other end, Brooklyn is off to a good start from downtown, shooting it at 57%. – 8:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae, Delon, Bogdanovic, Gallinari, Okongwu out of the timeout.
Bogi is the one guarding KD. – 8:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Solid start from De’Andre Hunter so far tonight, after a rough game vs. the Cavs.
He’s got nine points and four rebounds in his first nine minutes. – 8:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets Ben Simmons – recently returned to light on-court work – files grievance to restore nearly $20 million in salary #76ers withheld. #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/02/ben… via @nypostsports – 8:01 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Hunter was so open on that last three, that Trae had time to look at him, look back around the court, and still flip it to him for the (still) open three. – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Onyeka Okongwu in for the Hawks. A fun fact: Kessler Edwards beat him out in high school for conference player of the year. That’s when Okongwu was one of the nation’s top recruits and Edwards was going to Pepperdine. – 7:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Current Nets lineup: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel – 7:57 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Rightfully criticized for his (lack of) board work, Hunter has three early rebounds and really attacked the glass on the Nets’ last set. – 7:55 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
That’s 13 points (and 3 triples) for KD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j7lOz1kKYi – 7:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas are Nash’s first two reserves tonight. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Hawks 18-14 with 5:58 left in the first quarter. Kevin Durant off to a hot start. Has 13 points with just three shots from the field. – 7:52 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks got down 10 but now trail the Nets 18-14, 5:58 1Q.
Kevin Durant has a game-high 13 points (he’s also 3-3 from 3).
Nets overall are 4-7 from 3 so far; Hawks have opened up 1-6 from 3. – 7:52 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Big game in the ATL📍a lot of Carolina blue on our fav for the other game 😏
@Brooklyn Nets v @Jaryd Wilson on @YESNetwork !! pic.twitter.com/LkS0n0zimg – 7:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A little surprised Hunter isn’t getting first crack at Durant. He’s got 13 already against TLC and we’re only halfway through first quarter. Also, this game seriously might end up 144-142. – 7:51 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
After the Nets hot start and the other Hawks struggling, can see Trae forcing a little – 7:47 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Combine the Hawks usual crap calls, especially at home, with a star like Durant, and taking a sedative before watching becomes mandatory. – 7:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Extremely phantom foul sends Durant to the line for two shots, but Hawks in general have not made Nets feel them at all defensively. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Looks like Patty Mills just took a shot to the stomach. He stays in the game. – 7:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nets have 14 points in 2.5 minutes and TLC has two airballs. If there was a positivity exercise visualizing a good start for the Hawks, this one was not it. – 7:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
One thing I’ve notice the last couple Nets games — Andre Drummond has held up fairly well on switches. Has always had fast hands to poke check dribbles, but was even sliding his feet with Trae just now. – 7:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD has 9 points already in the first 2:05 of this game. Without Dragic, Curry and Brown — the Nets are going to need Durant to do even more. As usual, he’s up to the challenge. – 7:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant has eight points and the #Nets lead 11-2 with just over two minutes gone. – 7:43 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
TLC has airballed a layup and a 3 to start this one.
Nets up 8-2 with KD on the line shooting 3 after Hunter’s foul – 7:42 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Worst case start for the Hawks: Missing easy shots and Durant is hot – 8-0 start before Hunter slams. – 7:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
most consequential game of the NBA regular season thus far about to tip in Atlanta. – 7:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth Curry said the other day the ankle is causing some pretty consistent pain. He doesn’t think he’ll need surgery after the season — but the only thing that will help the injury is rest. He thinks it will take about a month after the season ends for the ankle to feel right. – 7:30 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA for 4 months. Can they stop this slide now, and avoid regressing like the Knicks, Hawks next year? My dispatch from New York, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3226018/2022/0… – 7:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets will officially finish the season with a different starting lineup in more than half their games this season. It’s a sickening stat: Today marks their 42nd starting lineup of an injury and COVID-riddled season. – 7:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
TLC is starting, along with Trae, Hunter, Huerter and Capela.
Danilo Gallinari will come off the bench. – 7:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Atlanta. Nets-Hawks tips in about 30. Last time they were here, they got what Patty Mills called “A juicy win. Extra juice!” That will be needed tonight. Short backcourt w/out Curry, Brown and Dragic. A loss drops the Nets to 10th in the standings. Updates to come. – 7:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Nets:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
De’Andre Hunter
Clint Capela – 7:11 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Nets
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Clint Capela – 7:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I like Kessler Edwards and Patty Mills starting. But just know that without Goran Dragic, you’re gonna see James Johnson playing backup point guard minutes. Expect to see Cam Thomas off the bench, too, and heavy minutes for both Kyrie and KD. – 7:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Atlanta: Irving, Mills, Durant, Edwards and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s 42nd starting lineup of the season. – 7:03 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Hawks:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
🔒Kessler Edwards
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nets are starting Irving, Mills, Durant, Edwards and Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets should still be able to win this game. You have KD, Kyrie, Andre Drummond, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards. Then Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, Blake Griffin and David Duke Jr.
Probably comes down to Steve Nash vs. Nate McMillan – 6:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is OUT for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. It’s Curry’s 5th missed game with a left ankle injury. Nets are now without Curry, Goran Dragic and Bruce Brown. – 6:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets guard Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out tonight vs. the #Hawks. – 6:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. Hawks. – 6:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (right groin soreness) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 6:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I don’t know if I’ve seen a star sign as much as Kevin Durant. He makes sure to get everyone, too. pic.twitter.com/ZJR3ueN47k – 6:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic has symptoms of COVID-19 and isn’t feeling well. Bruce Brown however just has the flu, and hopes he can recover quickly. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is not doing 1-on-1 yet and hesitated to call it 1-on-0: “He’s doing some light shooting, so he’s on the court a little bit the past couple days, but nothing dynamic yet. …He’s not even moving around a lot. It’s just like some light shooting.” – 6:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Simmons traveled with the Nets to Atlanta. Nash says that Simmons has started some light shooting — but nothing else has really changed. – 6:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is doing some light shooting on the court a little bit the last couple days but nothing dynamic, not moving around a lot, just some light shooting. – 6:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is doing light shooting on court and made the trip, but is not moving around or even going one-on-zero. #Nets – 6:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “He’s doing some light shooting. … He’s not even moving around a lot.” – 6:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is doing some light shooting on the court. “But nothing dynamic.” Adds Simmons isn’t moving around a lot, but he’s here in Atlanta. – 6:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Goran Dragic, who has COVID: “He has symptoms. He doesn’t feel well, but that’s all I know.” – 6:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic has symptoms of COVID-19. Isn’t feeling great. Bruce Brown has the flu. – 6:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash acknowledges other players will step up amidst Bruce Brown and Goran Dragić’s absence. – 6:04 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Final Four side note: Vince Carter will be here doing Hawks TV while the Duke-UNC game is going on. League sources tell The Athletic he’s rooting for UNC. – 6:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here in the ATL for tonight’s Nets-Hawks game, where Nic Claxton’s return to Georgia is the biggest storyline I can think of. pic.twitter.com/yLUCML5bc5 – 5:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Mizzou, Iona and Ohio have reached out to Pitt transfer @showtime_Femi
The 6-foot-5 Brooklyn native and PG averaged 10.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 3.4 apg – 5:22 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Takeaways from last week’s KD-Giannis Battle shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“This feels like a new group right now… We were a little bit out of sync today on this early game, but we take a deep breath, move forward and get ready for a game on Tuesday.” – James Borrego
#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA – 4:22 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Next year, the Rockets have two unprotected first-round picks:
2023 Houston
2023 Milwaukee
They also have the right to swap their own for Brooklyn’s. So next season, “BKN Pick Watch” tweets will become “MIL Pick Watch” tweets, with the option to tweet both concurrently. – 4:01 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
HUGE win for #Cavs, jump on Knicks early, go wire-to-wire for 119-101 win; seven Cavs in dbl-figures; led by 23 in 4Q; CLE, 54%FG, 15-34 3ptFG, 26 asst / just 9 T.O.; CLE, 34 bench pts, 44pts in paint; dbl-dbl each for Garland, Moses; Sixers crush Hornets – BKN/ATL later tonight. pic.twitter.com/4tV6YNYBf5 – 3:29 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cavs will beat the Knicks. Hornets lost to the Sixers. The updated race for the 7th seed:
7. Cleveland (43-35*)
8. Brooklyn (40-37) 2.5 GB
9. Atlanta (40-37) 2.5 GB
10. Charlotte (40-38) 3 GB – 3:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Miles: 20 PTS, 5 REB
PJ: 14 PTS, 3 REB
Melo: 13 PTS, 5 AST
Mason: 11 PTS, 4 AST
Terry: 10 PTS, 6 AST, 5 STL
Cody: 8 PTS, 5 AST
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/bRR6ca43rK – 2:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With Charlotte losing to Philadelphia today, the winner of Hawks-Nets will be in 8th place at the end of the night. – 2:50 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Hawks Great and Six-Time All-Star Lou Hudson to be Inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: atlantahawkspr.files.wordpress.com/2022/04/hudson… – 2:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers blow out the Hornets, and move to within a half game of the Celtics for 3rd/Atlantic Division lead (Boston owns the tie-breaker)
Big night ahead in the East race…
Miami at Chicago
Brooklyn at Atlanta (currently tied for 8th)
Six of the East top 7 play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/46YL1GhhLV – 2:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Something to smile about
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/QR3RtQr6t9 – 2:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Not giving up.
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/WqFmdE5wEE – 2:20 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The #Rockets are in a great position with their own pick after losses to the Kings.
They are tied with the Magic for the worst record. Here is each team’s remaining schedules:
ORLANDO:
NYK, CLE, at CHA, MIA
HOUSTON:
MIN, at BKN, at TOR, ATL – 1:48 PM
The #Rockets are in a great position with their own pick after losses to the Kings.
They are tied with the Magic for the worst record. Here is each team’s remaining schedules:
ORLANDO:
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Time to reset for the 2nd half.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/5trzblxlTN – 1:37 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.