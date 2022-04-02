Nets vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 2, 2022- by

By |

The Brooklyn Nets (40-37) play against the Atlanta Hawks (40-37) at State Farm Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,363,408 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $3,402,810 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam
Away Radio: N/A

