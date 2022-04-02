Robert Williams feeling way better physically

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rob Williams on his initial fears after injuring his knee: “I was hurt. I was so hurt. Because I knew something wasn’t right. I could tell it was something that was gonna stop me from playing. So I really didn’t even want to find out what it was at one point.” – 1:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Robert Williams confident, optimistic about return from meniscus surgery bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/02/rob… – 12:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ask if he has any concerns he won’t get back to being the same player, Rob Williams smiled and shook his head: “Shit…not on my part!” – 11:53 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Robert Williams holding up what appears to be a personalized “TWIIIIIISSSS” T-shirt with his signature call to Celtics PR legend Jeff Twiss at the end of every Zoom call. pic.twitter.com/spb9AL7kYR – 11:53 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Fun moment at the end of Rob Williams’ presser. Whenever he finishes up, he shouts “Twiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiis!” to Celtics PR maven Jeff Twiss. Today, Williams was presented with a shirt that has an image of him screaming the phrase on it. Drew a huge smile from Williams. – 11:53 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Kudos to Robert Williams and the Boston medical team for being transparent and forthcoming about his injury. Hearing Williams’ positive quotes about their communication and his mental space are very encouraging. – 11:53 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Any concern for Robert Williams that he can’t get back to being the player that he was before injury?
“Shit, not on my part.” – 11:52 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams said he didn’t initially want to get his knee checked, because he knew something was wrong and he didn’t want to know the results. He said he’s very happy it wasn’t as bad as he was afraid it would be.” – 11:51 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams still isn’t fully sure when his knee injury happened. He thinks it happened contesting a Taurean Prince shot. He says Ime Udoka subbed him out anyway, but he was going to ask out because each step got worse – 11:50 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams said he didn’t want to get his knee checked out during the game Sunday night because he knew something was wrong, but was dreading finding out what. Said he’s happy it wasn’t as bad as he initially was afraid it would be. – 11:49 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams when he first felt the knee pain: “I was hurt. I was playing well. We were playing so well. I didn’t even want to acknowledge it at first. I didn’t even want to find out. But I was at the end of the bench and scared to even stand up. That’s when I knew it was bad.” – 11:49 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams: “Everything went as well as it could go. It’s not my first injury with the Celtics and with the organization. Everyone here cares about me more long-term than anything else.” – 11:47 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams says he has “all the faith in the world” in Boston’s medical staff getting him back on the court healthy. Said he followed the advice of the doctors and that he’s looking forward to getting back on the court. – 11:47 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams said that immediately after he surgery he was able to move way better. He said he knew something was wrong during the Minnesota game, but that he doesn’t know exactly when it happened. – 11:45 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams says he’s in a great place mentally, physically he’s feeling way better – 11:45 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“I was surprised the relief I had right after surgery.” – Rob Williams – 11:44 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams: “Honestly, right now, I’m in a great place mentally. Physically, feeling way better.” – 11:44 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams said he knew something was wrong with his knee during the Minn game, but said he’s in a great place mentally. #Celtics – 11:44 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams cradling a basketball while doing media today. He said “honestly right now I’m in a great place mentally, physically feeling way better.” pic.twitter.com/NAGWqVBI29 – 11:43 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Robert Williams clutching a basketball as his post-surgery zoom call opens. pic.twitter.com/5t4gikC92r – 11:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In addition to Rob Williams (knee) and Nik Stauskas (ankle), Malik Fitts, Sam Hauser and Matt Ryan are all inactive for Boston tonight. Those three are all on assignment with the Maine Celtics in the G League. – 7:46 PM
Jay King: Robert Williams said he was “surprised at the relief I had after surgery, right after surgery.” He’s doing stationary exercises in the early stages of the rehab process now. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 2, 2022
Jay King: Robert Williams said everything in his surgery went as well as it could go. He said everyone in the organization cares about him long term more than anything. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 2, 2022
