Spencer Dinwiddie: Let the Wizards go to the offseason, let us go to the playoffs

Hoop District: Spencer Dinwiddie on his time with Wizards “I said what I said about the organization. I know that they’ve since made comments about their own locker room that kind of validated what I’ve said about the situation. … Let them go to the offseason and let us go to the playoffs.”
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd won’t settle for a dropoff in defensive intensity, plus Spencer Dinwiddie provides perspective as we gear up for Milwaukee and clean up the mess from Washington.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie, diplomatic after his reunion with a Wizards team he’s said didn’t fit his game: “Are we beating a dead horse or are we going to kind of let them go to offseason and let us go to playoffs and keep rocking?” – 11:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
KCP on Spencer Dinwiddie coming back, said he told his Wizards teammates before the game “He ain’t getting no win, either.” – 9:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rough play as Deni Advija and Spencer Dinwiddie go noggin-to-knee. Dinwiddie was limping afterward. Advija was shaking off the cobwebs. – 8:59 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
A dual tribute video for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans in their return to D.C. pic.twitter.com/n440fttlqH – 7:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
During the game’s first timeout, the Wizards just aired a tribute on the Jumbotron to both Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. There wasn’t any loud cheering but also no loud booing that I heard. – 7:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie and Tommy Sheppard dap up and hug before the former begins his pre-game warmup routine – 5:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Tonight, the Wizards and Mavericks will play each other for the first time since their Feb. 10 trade headlined by Kristaps Porzingis and Spencer Dinwiddie. After seven weeks’ worth of games, @Tim Cato and I reassess the trade at @The Athletic.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Spencer Dinwiddie revenge game incoming tonight vs. the Washington Wizards.
1. Peep the location.
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
Think about 365 days ago. Even you didn’t see it going like this lol #mffl @ Washington D.C. instagram.com/p/CbzwvEju02J/… – 8:40 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Friday’s game between the Wizards and Mavericks will be the teams’ first meeting since their trade involving Kristaps Porzingis, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Now online at @TheAthletic, @Tim Cato and I reassess the deal seven weeks later:
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Brandon Knight will make his re-debut tonight and play 12-15 mins in the rotation. Knight signed his second 10-day contract yesterday, met Mavs in Cleveland.
Kidd joked: “We need someone to dribble” with PGs Spencer Dinwiddie, Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina out. – 6:30 PM
Jason Kidd said Brandon Knight will make his re-debut tonight and play 12-15 mins in the rotation. Knight signed his second 10-day contract yesterday, met Mavs in Cleveland.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT
Danilo Gallinari
Rajon Rondo
Spencer Dinwiddie
Evan Fournier
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Cleveland tonight – Mavs are without Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery), and Trey Burke and Sterling Brown (H&S Protocols). Tim Hardaway Jr and Theo Pinson out also. Brandon Knight who was signed to a 10-day yesterday should be available. – 4:38 PM
Asked why he seems to fit so much better in Dallas than Washington, Dinwiddie said, “Not to beat a dead horse, I just think our commitment to the collective and to winning games is all that matters.” The Mavs are 6-1 when Dinwiddie plays, including Saturday’s win, when he filled Luka Doncic’s spot in the starting lineup while the superstar rested with a minor toe injury. Dinwiddie said he feels the freedom to be aggressive while understanding exactly what the Mavs need from him, specifically his ability to penetrate. -via ESPN / March 6, 2022
Dinwiddie arrived in Dallas at the trade deadline along with forward Davis Bertans in a deal for Kristaps Porzingis. Dinwiddie signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Wizards during the offseason, but there were reports that he wasn’t well-liked inside the Washington locker room. “I think that’s what hurt the most,” Dinwiddie said after a 36-point, seven-assist performance in the Mavericks’ 114-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. “I’ve never bashed Washington. I’ve never said an ill thing about the team. In fact, I thank the owner or chairman Ted [Leonsis], I thank Tommy Sheppard the GM and I thank [Bradley Beal] for those three kind of collectively deciding to give me my contract. They didn’t have to pay somebody coming off an ACL. “I’m appreciative of that, appreciative of my time there. … So to be bashed out on the way out the door hurt my feelings for sure. I think I’m human, of course.” -via ESPN / March 6, 2022
Dinwiddie also noted that his Wizards tenure began well before issues arose. He averaged 17.0 points and 6.0 assists during Washington’s 10-3 start, hitting several clutch shots during that stretch despite being early in his return from knee surgery. “I was fighting through for those guys,” said Dinwiddie, who averaged only 8.4 points on 27% shooting as the Wizards lost eight of his last nine games in a Washington uniform. “When the role changed and they wanted me to pass more — they felt like I was scoring a lot — I did that. I took my foot off the gas scoring-wise because that’s what they felt — the team needed to get [Kyle Kuzma] and [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] and those guys shots. I said, ‘Look, I already got paid. This is about y’all trying to get the shots that y’all need, whatever.’ -via ESPN / March 6, 2022
