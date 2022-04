Spencer Dinwiddie: Let the Wizards go to the offseason, let us go to the playoffs

Dinwiddie arrived in Dallas at the trade deadline along with forward Davis Bertans in a deal for Kristaps Porzingis. Dinwiddie signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Wizards during the offseason, but there were reports that he wasn’t well-liked inside the Washington locker room. “I think that’s what hurt the most,” Dinwiddie said after a 36-point, seven-assist performance in the Mavericks’ 114-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. “I’ve never bashed Washington. I’ve never said an ill thing about the team. In fact, I thank the owner or chairman Ted [Leonsis], I thank Tommy Sheppard the GM and I thank [Bradley Beal] for those three kind of collectively deciding to give me my contract. They didn’t have to pay somebody coming off an ACL. “I’m appreciative of that, appreciative of my time there. … So to be bashed out on the way out the door hurt my feelings for sure. I think I’m human, of course.” -via ESPN / March 6, 2022