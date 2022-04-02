Steve Nash on Goran Dragic: He has COVID-19 symptoms, doesn't feel well

Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash on Goran Dragic, who has COVID: “He has symptoms. He doesn’t feel well, but that’s all I know.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets should still be able to win this game. You have KD, Kyrie, Andre Drummond, Patty Mills, Kessler Edwards. Then Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, Blake Griffin and David Duke Jr.
Probably comes down to Steve Nash vs. Nate McMillan – 6:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is OUT for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. It’s Curry’s 5th missed game with a left ankle injury. Nets are now without Curry, Goran Dragic and Bruce Brown. – 6:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic has symptoms of COVID-19 and isn’t feeling well. Bruce Brown however just has the flu, and hopes he can recover quickly. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is not doing 1-on-1 yet and hesitated to call it 1-on-0: “He’s doing some light shooting, so he’s on the court a little bit the past couple days, but nothing dynamic yet. …He’s not even moving around a lot. It’s just like some light shooting.” – 6:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Simmons traveled with the Nets to Atlanta. Nash says that Simmons has started some light shooting — but nothing else has really changed. – 6:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is doing some light shooting on the court a little bit the last couple days but nothing dynamic, not moving around a lot, just some light shooting. – 6:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“The bench guys will have to play more minutes and will have bigger roles tonight.” – 6:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “He’s doing some light shooting. … He’s not even moving around a lot.” – 6:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is doing some light shooting on the court. “But nothing dynamic.” Adds Simmons isn’t moving around a lot, but he’s here in Atlanta. – 6:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Goran Dragic, who has COVID: “He has symptoms. He doesn’t feel well, but that’s all I know.” – 6:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic has symptoms of COVID-19. Isn’t feeling great. Bruce Brown has the flu. – 6:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash acknowledges other players will step up amidst Bruce Brown and Goran Dragić’s absence. – 6:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“A high level of focus — Start the Game with the requisite energy … If we do that, I feel great about our team.”
⁃Steve Nash on what’s needed from the team tonight. – 6:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets’ Goran Dragic enters NBA’s health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/nets-goran-… – 10:58 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Correction: Obviously Dragic hadn’t been listed prior. But Curry isn’t listed, and Sharpe and Duke Jr. are called up. #nets pic.twitter.com/pvUNTwcptX – 10:49 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bruce Brown (non-Covid illness) and Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols) are both downgraded from questionable to out for the #Nets tonight at the #Hawks – 10:33 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Bruce Brown (non-Covid illness) and Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols) are both out tonight vs. Hawks. – 10:21 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say they will not have Bruce Brown (non-Covid illness) or Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols) for their game against Atlanta. – 10:20 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic is in the health and safety protocols and Bruce Brown has a non Covid related illness. Both will miss tonight’s game against the Hawks. #NetsWorld – 10:20 AM
