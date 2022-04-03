76ers vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (47-30) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-35) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 52, Cleveland Cavaliers 57 (Q3 10:41)
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ian Begley @IanBegley
StatMuse @statmuse
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
