76ers vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers (47-30) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,168,573 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,171,381 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?