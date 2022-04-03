76ers vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 3, 2022

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers (47-30) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-35) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,168,573 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,171,381 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard
@KLChouinard
Career 30+ point, 10+ assist games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 51 – 3:52 AM

