Blazers tried to trade for Jerami Grant at the deadline

James Edwards on Jerami Grant’s future: I think a lottery pick would be the kind of sweetener that would do it (get Detroit to trade Grant). Portland is obviously heading towards that trajectory. It wasn’t all the way clear at that point at the deadline. Troy was in no rush to get something done at the deadline. My gut tells me that Portland really makes a legitimate push and goes and gets Jerami. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022