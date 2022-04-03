Blazers vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) play against the San Antonio Spurs (45-45) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 75, San Antonio Spurs 84 (Q4 10:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs 82, Blazers 72: end of third quarter. 16 points, 2 assists for @Ben McLemore. 14 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal for @Greg Brown. 13 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist/steal for @Drew Eubanks. 11 points, 3 rebounds for @Keon Johnson. – 8:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Spurs by 10
Spurs take the 3Q 34-16
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs hold a 10-point lead entering 4Q. They’ve got four players with 10-plus points, including Zach Collins. He’s got 10 points and 11 rebounds against his former team for his first career double-double. – 8:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs took control of things there in third quarter, lead Blazers 82-72 heading to fourth. – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 29-10 when leading by 10 points in a game this season.
The Spurs have led by 10 in ALL 4 games against Portland this season – 8:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson scoring update: 23 points and it’s still the 3Q pic.twitter.com/80EpGtUXfS – 8:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
In honor of April being the Month of the Military Child, we recognized all military and their children in attendance for our Salute Night pres. by @USAA! pic.twitter.com/cVE1hj2Er6 – 8:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers sitting on two points in the quarter with 6:50 to play in the third – 8:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tre Jones joins Keldon as the second Spur in double figures scoring for this game pic.twitter.com/kFjGUqv6b8 – 8:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🚨 b mac 🚨
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Not a super half for the Spurs if the play-in is the goal here. – 8:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 56, Spurs 48: halftime. 14 points, 1 rebound/steal for @Greg Brown. 11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal/assist for @Drew Eubanks. 11 points, 2 assists for @Ben McLemore. 9 points, 3 rebounds for @Keon Johnson. – 8:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Blazers by 8
POR takes the 2Q 33-22
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail Blazers 56-48 at half. If they’re as serious about a play-in berth as they claim to be, this would be one not to muck up. – 8:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
17 point first half for Keldon Johnson
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Jock injury is a mid-foot sprain, per team. That’s an injury that can keep a player out for weeks depending on severity. Hopefully, for his sake and the Spurs, it’s mild, as SA started to find something with that double-big lineup in certain matchups over the last few weeks. – 7:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
As @Jeff McDonald reported, Landale is out for the rest of the game with a right mid foot sprain.
Spurs with Collins and Cacok left as their bigs, will have to stick with small ball the rest of the game. – 7:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
GB III FOR III
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jock Landale is out for the rest of the game with a foot sprain. Spurs down to one available big man: Zach Collins. – 7:48 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Greg Brown III lovin’ those protective goggles while dropping threes. He has hit all four attempts. Blazers up 43-37 in the 2nd. – 7:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Greg Brown is shooting 4-of-4 from three tonight and 11-of-17 since he started wearing goggles. – 7:46 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Greg Brown III is 2 points shy of a new career high in scoring.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Romeo Langford making his first appearance since March 7. He missed the last 12 games with a hamstring injury. – 7:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
love to see this
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half of Portland’s points have been scored from three after the last Didi three
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Primo’s having a tough game. Yet another botched entry pass, this one resulting in Jock Landale going down in pain.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Landale was holding his ankle, but gets up on his own.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs 26, Blazers 23: end of first quarter. 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist/steal for @Drew Eubanks. 6 points for @Greg Brown, 3 assists for @TheeBWill. POR shooting 41 percent, SAS 44 percent. – 7:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 3 after initially trailing 17-4
Vassell 7 pts | Eubanks 9 pts
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs weathered a 15-0 Portland run that left them behind by as many as 13 in the first quarter. They lead Blazers 26-23 heading to 2Q. – 7:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
CJ Elleby scores a layup.
He now has 4 points total in his last 3 games against the Spurs
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones with a rare 3. It took him awhile on that possession, but he finally let it fly as the defense sagged off him. – 7:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Pistons have beaten the Pacers.
OKC now has the #3 lottery spot.
Saddiq Bey is the Thunder season MVP.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs fans enjoying the clip of Manu getting the call from the Hall.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 5-41 when trailing by double digits in a game this season.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs kind of floating here at the start. Portland jumps out to 12-2 lead. Not particularly focused on either end in the opening minutes. – 7:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs with 3 turnovers in 3 minutes.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Before tonight’s game, @Dejounte Murray surprised Selma Luna with a special meet and greet!
Selma was diagnosed with terminal cancer and her Make A Wish request was to come to a Spurs game. We’re so glad to have you here with us tonight, Selma🤍🖤
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/TSWsqthDuW – 7:08 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I think we knew we had a wild, competitive young man who was in love with basketball.”
Spurs notebook includes Pop’s 1st remarks on Ginobili’s Hall call, plus Murray misses 2nd straight game and Eubanks finds rest-of-season home in PDX.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in San Antonio.
8⃣ @TheeBWill
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
4⃣ @Greg Brown
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Not only are #Lakers 31-47 and losers of their last six, Spurs can build two-game lead on them with a win tonight vs. Blazers.
Spurs (32-45) have tiebreaker vs. Lakers as they battle for last play-in spot in West (10th seed)
Not playoffs. Play-in.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Sunday Funday! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for a chance to win a $50 @HEB gift card ➡️ https://t.co/a2kc4eBGdm pic.twitter.com/doKe4RyzrK – 6:58 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Despite the struggles and tough losses Chauncey Billups is confident at Blazers for a reason. The development of the young group is remarkable and with veterans’ contribution thw 2022-23 season looks pretty promising in Portland! #RipCity
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
So. If the Spurs beat the Blazers today and the Nuggets on Tuesday, the Suns could eliminate the Lakers from the play-in by beating them later that Tuesday night. – 6:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The Spurs starters tonight – Jones, Primo, Vassell, Johnson & Collins – have a combined 12 years of NBA experience, with Collins leading the way with 4.
Here are their career starts coming into tonight:
Johnson, 138
Vassell, 35
Collins, 14
Primo, 11
Jay Allen @PDXjay
With Jakob Poeltl (low back tightness) out, Zach Collins will start tonight for the Spurs against the #Blazers. It will be Collins’ third start of the season. @RipCityRadio620 – 6:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte Murray, like Tim Duncan, is more inclined to put an arm around a teammate’s shoulder rather than wag a finger in their face.
“He has…been patient with them, kind of the way Timmy was patient with guys we would bring in every year,” Pop said.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded Murray (upper respiratory illness) from questionable to out.
They also downgraded Poeltl (lower back tightness) from available to out while upgraded Primo (left hamstring tightness) from probably to available.
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Spurs Update:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Lakers will fall to Denver. That means the Spurs now need 3 wins IF the Lakers were to finish undefeated in their final 4 games.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans (34-43) can now clinch a West play-in tournament spot tonight with a win over Clippers, after Lakers (31-47) just lost at home to Nuggets. No. 10 Spurs (32-45) lead Lakers by 1.5 games, have the tiebreaker and will host Portland at 6 p.m. CT. SA magic number is 3 – 6:10 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs will be without Dejounte Murray (non-COVID upper respiratory illness) again tonight vs. Portland. Jakob Poeltl (lower back tightness) was a late addition to the “out” list as well. – 6:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Nuggets 129, Lakers 118
The Lakers fall to 31-47. They’re 1.5 games behind the Spurs for No. 10 — two games back in the loss column. AD had 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks. Russ had 27 pts, 10 rebs and 7 asts.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Dejounte Murray is OUT with upper respiratory illness.
Jakob Poeltl is now OUT with low back tightness.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @San Antonio Spurs
⌚️ 4:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Once a Seminole, now a Spur 👌
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Early arrivals on the floor before tonight’s game against Portland include Joe Wieskamp and Deonvtae Cacock, doing whatever warm-up drill this is. pic.twitter.com/dBx9v4Rf5H – 4:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We’re sitting down with @Keon Johnson tomorrow for a “Powerful Connections” Twitter takeover presented by @Xfinity.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks get 2.5 days off before playing at Detroit on Wednesday. They finish the season at 22-56 Detroit, at home against 27-50 Portland and at home against 32-45 San Antonio.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
30-point, 15-assist performances this season (via @ESPNStatsInfo):
Luka Doncic (3)
James Harden
Trae Young
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We’ve signed Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks for the remainder of the season.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
The Celtics were 23-24 after losing to Portland on January 21st.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This MIL/DAL game is absolutely massive in the push for the 3rd seed between DAL and GSW. Remaining schedules. DAL has tiebreaker, GSW 1 game up. Dallas loses and GSW wins today it gets tough for Mavs, especially with it looking like LAL, NOP, SAS may have nothing to play for. pic.twitter.com/TNmiBznbzD – 3:12 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Boston makes a paltry attempt at a wave. It is nothing – nothing – compared to Portland’s wave on Josh Hart night – 2:49 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sharing is caring 🤝
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
A Spurs win today AND Kings loss eliminates the Kings from playoff contention. – 2:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot. – 1:36 PM
Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
Awesome seeing @Dante Exum playing so well & confidently for @FCBbasket!!! 🇦🇺🙌🏻 – 1:20 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
San Antonio is 3-0 this season against the Blazers.
Scores:
114-83 (Dec. 2)
133-96 (March 23)
130-111 on Friday (nail-biter)
What will tonight’s score be?
