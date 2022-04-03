Blazers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 3, 2022

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) play against the San Antonio Spurs (32-45) at AT&T Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,618,083 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $3,989,231 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

