Blazers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-50) play against the San Antonio Spurs (32-45) at AT&T Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,618,083 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $3,989,231 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@LawMurrayTheNU
Phoenix is one of my favorite cities
But I want to be here about as much as Eric Bledsoe rn – 3:21 AM