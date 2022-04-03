Davis on if LeBron James will play vs. Suns: I have no idea, I hope so

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jokic continues to make MVP case, scores 38 on LeBron-less Lakers in Nuggets win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/03/jok… – 7:53 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Anthony Davis: “What could we have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron, Kendrick Nunn? You think about those things. When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential with guys being in and out of the lineup.” pic.twitter.com/4yuS4I7AJW – 7:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Carmelo Anthony on if Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James should talk things over amid their disagreements over COVID-19 messaging: “That’s a conversation that two Black men need to have.” – 7:38 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Being critical of someone doesn’t make you a hater. Sometimes you’re conveying a message from a place of love that needs to be heard. A lot of the framing of Kareem’s critiques of LeBron makes it seem like he’s against him. He’s just asking LJ to do better because he knows he can – 7:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis said the most frustrating part of this season is not knowing how good this team could’ve been. He pointed to the fact that he, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have only played 21 games together. – 7:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis on his biggest question:
“Had we stayed healthy all year … what could we have been?”
He mentioned specifically the injuries to him (39 games played), LeBron (56) and Kendrick Nunn (0). – 7:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on if LeBron will play on Tuesday vs. Suns: “I have no idea. I hope so.” – 7:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kid didn’t get to see LeBron play, but the day still worked out pretty well. AK pic.twitter.com/vpz4AQziCa – 6:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The LeBron-less Lakers had too many costly mistakes – poorly-timed turnovers, ill-advised fouls, missed open 3s and blown layups – to beat a solid Denver team that got a great game out of their MVP, Nikola Jokic (38p 18r 6a). Lakers lose 129-118 to fall to 31-47. Four games left – 6:10 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Average every MVP season in NBA history and you get 43.8 combined points, rebounds and assists per game.
There are SIX players doing it this season, tied for the most ever.
Giannis. Jokic. Embiid. LeBron. Durant. Doncic.
Just an absurd collection of top shelf talent. – 5:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
There is no absolutely BAD result out of this Lakers-Nuggets game for the Wolves. I don’t think anybody on the Wolves is going to be upset about not having to face LeBron and Davis in a potential second game of the play-in. – 5:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in L.A. to honor Carmelo Anthony, continues pointed criticism of LeBron James. si.com/nba/2022/04/03… – 5:41 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Before today’s game, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doubled down on his criticism of some of LeBron James comments, saying he should be “embarrassed” and that “he’s standing on both sides of the fence” on social issues. theathletic.com/news/kareem-ab… – 5:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
38 years ago this Tuesday, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the NBA scoring record. “It’s about time (the record was broken),” Abdul-Jabbar tells ESPN. “I’m not going to be jealous of LeBron. He’s earned it… it’s a pretty neat thing.” pic.twitter.com/GSeQ5lP52a – 4:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on LeBron James – “Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see … Some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about” es.pn/3u4x3s1 – 4:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In the 2020 Western Finals, LAL did as good a job on Nikola Jokic as anybody has, using Howard and Davis, with help from LeBron and digging-down guards like Caruso/KCP/Green.
Jokic averaged: 21.8 ppg (54%), 7.2 reb., 5.0 apg.
Jokic this season: 26.6 ppg (58%), 10.3 rpg, 6.2 apg – 4:04 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James watches his team play their fifth-to-last game of the season. He’s out because of a lingering ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/6lnB7IF56v – 4:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good start from LeBron-less LAL today, as they lead Denver 12-5, led by @Anthony Davis.
AD has a pair of dunks towards 6 points, plus some good defense on Jokic, including a big swat near the rim. – 3:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike his this in @latimessports on: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticizes LeBron James, says he should be ’embarrassed’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 3:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James out vs. Nuggets Sunday due to sore ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/03/leb… – 3:30 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he’d be willing to meet Lakers’ LeBron James to discuss their differences on issues like vaccine advocacy: “I admire the things he’s done… Sending a whole school to college, wow, that’s amazing… Some of the things he’s done he should be embarrassed by.” pic.twitter.com/0QlNMNUXit – 3:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers superstar to sit Sunday vs. Nuggets due to ailing ankle
https://t.co/Uu1LXdST4Z pic.twitter.com/Y5LIVu9Epg – 2:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out and Anthony Davis will play today against Denver. “He had ankle soreness from the other night, this is essentially like a back to back,” Vogel said. Vogel said LeBron is day to day moving forward. – 1:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel considers LeBron James as “day-to-day.” Though Vogel described Anthony Davis as “sore,” he will play today against the Nuggets – 1:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is out for today’s game against the Denver Nuggets because of “ankle soreness.” – 1:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out today vs. Denver due to the sprained left ankle that he originally injured at New Orleans last week, per Frank Vogel. – 1:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LeBron James out this afternoon, per the Lakers. That’s not good for their Play-In hopes. – 1:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot. – 1:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver not having Jeff Green or Zeke Nnaji as bodies that can credibly guard LeBron today is a big deal.
Gonna guess Austin Rivers starts, AG guards LeBron, and Jokić guards Davis. Unless Dwight Howard also starts in which case JaMychal Green gets the nod. – 1:19 PM
Denver not having Jeff Green or Zeke Nnaji as bodies that can credibly guard LeBron today is a big deal.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron chases the last crown left this season as the Lakers underachieve to the end …
+ more on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and the newly minted HoF’er Del Harris …
All here via my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/king-james-c… – 1:00 PM
LeBron chases the last crown left this season as the Lakers underachieve to the end …
+ more on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and the newly minted HoF’er Del Harris …
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Russell Westbrook is overpaid and having a rough season.
He may also be the best performer remaining from his draft class.
You usually don’t have a great season in Year 14 in the NBA.
(Which makes the play of LeBron and CP3, both older than Russ, look all the more impressive). pic.twitter.com/SoivUaGaOY – 12:14 PM
Russell Westbrook is overpaid and having a rough season.
He may also be the best performer remaining from his draft class.
You usually don’t have a great season in Year 14 in the NBA.
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae Young moves past LeBron James in Estimated Wins, and past Giannis in Offensive EPM. He is definitely #AllNBA. pic.twitter.com/ImQkOicmHD – 9:17 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Career 30+ point, 10+ assist games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 51 – 3:52 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Duke faithful have some good things to look forward to. Yankees baseball is just around the corner, the Cowboys will start training camp in a few months, and the Lakers still have LeBron. – 11:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is like the LeBron James of Final 4 games… had tremendous, over-the-top hype but somehow exceeded expectations ? – 10:47 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis: “It’s another must-win … must-must win … in Phoenix.” He said he did not know if LeBron James’ ankle injury will allow him to play against PHX. He said the LAL medical staff told him his mid-foot sprain won’t get worse by him playing on it, so he intends to play -via Twitter @mcten / April 3, 2022
Mike Trudell: Vogel said LeBron’s ankle was particularly sore after last game; short turnaround (7:30 p.m. Friday tip, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday tip) didn’t help. Vogel has had to game plan without LeBron or AD for most of the season: “Season of adjustment … we gotta play through it.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / April 3, 2022
Jovan Buha: Frank Vogel says LeBron James is day-to-day moving forward. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 3, 2022
