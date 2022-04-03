Heat vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (50-28) play against the Toronto Raptors (32-32) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Miami Heat 85, Toronto Raptors 83 (Q4 09:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Max Strus…0 for 0 in the first half…was 4 for 7 in q3 (all triples)…putting up 14 pts…helping Miami outscore Toronto 34-23. Raptors — up 10 at half — go into the 4th qrt trailing by 1.
Hear it on @FAN590 – 8:54 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Can anyone see who is on the back of Yuta Watanabe’s jacket? It’s been bugging me all night – 8:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A little Vic stepback triple to close out a big 3rd quarter for us pic.twitter.com/TX4fyhX5q2 – 8:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 79, Raptors 78. Already six Heat players with double-digit points, led by Tyler Herro’s 15. Also helps that the Heat is shooting 12 of 30 (40 percent) on threes. – 8:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus loads up with 14 second-period points, with Heat taking 79-78 lead into fourth in Toronto. – 8:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps let up 34 to the Heat in the third, and they trail 79-78 after 3. We’ll see if they can find a way to free up Siakam in the 4th. – 8:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Heat just making all the tough shots at big moments
They’re up 79-78 going to the fourth
Imagine that, a close low-scoring game between these teams – 8:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus has the ability to win Miami a playoff game
That’s why he is a starter
And I don’t think he’s leaving any time soon – 8:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
This 3Q comeback has been brought to you by the generous contributions of Max Strus
11 pts and counting in the quarter pic.twitter.com/NUbp3qtcvm – 8:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bates-Diop with his first double-digit game since he had 22 in a loss at Miami on Feb. 26. He’s got 11 points and 6 rebounds with under a minute to go in the 3Q. – 8:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry having a very Kyle Lowry quarter. He has two points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in the third quarter. – 8:44 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Heat down 10 at the half have come back to take a 1 point lead over the Raptors with 2:04 to go in q3 — Miami’s first lead since they were up 1 early in q1.
69-68. Hear it on @FAN590 – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I say all the time:
Max Strus has never seen a contest when he has the ball in shooting motion – 8:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Lowry’s fingerprints all over this quarter, as the Heat have taken the lead. – 8:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet’s defense is just so incredibly good. Possession after possession, play after play. On ball, off ball — often both on the same possession. What a gift. – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with 18 points off 15 Raptors turnovers, helping to keep the game close. Raptors lead 68-64. – 8:41 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Views from our halftime performance from our Welcome Toronto Creator, Kyana Kingbird pic.twitter.com/Fw0SnDVeEv – 8:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors could use some energy and production from Boucher and Achiuwa here – 8:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If Miami wants to win this game, Strus or Duncan has to get them out of this – 8:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers beat Cavs, Raptors magic number for at least 6th is now 2; they lead Heat by 5,6:26 left in third and they’re scuffling a bit – 8:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers beat the Cavs. Bad news is the Raptors can’t make up ground on 4th-place Philly tonight (they’ll be 2 games back if they beat Miami, 3 games back if they lose). Good news is they’re a step closer to clinching a playoff spot. Their magic number is down to 2 (1 if they win) – 8:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Cavs about to lose to Philadelphia, and Raptors magic number to clinch a top-6 spot moves to 2. – 8:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Toronto has done well without top-5 picks. Denver. Phoenix is there. Name me the last team with two homegrown top-3 picks to win a title? Getting Cade so early changed everything. – 8:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors fly-by defence guarding 3s is on point; Heat patiently getting all kinds of good looks – 8:27 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
When you have 21 points and a Raptors franchise record in the first half pic.twitter.com/8AJMgefnwT – 8:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Good minutes from Victor Oladipo to end the first half. He’s up nine points on 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Still some rust (five turnovers) but this is a game where the Heat can use a boost from anywhere. – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Raptors 55, Heat 45. Tyler Herro with 11 points, and Kyle Lowry with nine points and four assists. Short-handed Heat already with 20 three-point attempts. – 8:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
At the half, Raps up 55-45. VanVleet, Siakam and Barnes have 41 of the Raptors’ points. Lowry with 9 and 4. – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Raptors 55, Heat 45 at half. VanVleet 21 for Raptors. Herro 11 for Heat. – 8:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fun first half, both teams good/bad in stretches
Raptors up 55-45 at the break – 8:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Bam Adebayo shouldn’t be able to set a screen on VanVleet ever again, just for Raptors fans’ mental welfare. – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo is not only knocking down big shots, but looks really active and under control
Hmmmm
Plus Tyler Herro is incredible btw – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo already 3 of 6 from three-point range. He has nine points in nine minutes. These are probably Oladipo’s best minutes of the season, so far. – 7:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes just became the first player in NBA history to successfully post up Kyle Lowry. – 7:56 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes hits a floater over Lowry and would you look at that, I just turned 98 years old. – 7:56 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
A Herro 3pt from earlier was just taken back. Off court official ruled he was out of bounds. So after a VanVleet lay up ….the Raps now go into the timeout with a 5-point swing on the scoreboard…
The Score is now 45-33 with 6:25 to go in the 1st half – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Short-handed Heat with just four shots at the rim tonight. Heat trailing by 12 in the second quarter. – 7:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
They reviewed a Herro 3 and took it off the board because he was out of bounds
Raptors up 12 with 6:25 until halftime – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is doing some incredible shot creating things right now
Seriously
Length bothers him, but he just counters that with tough shot making – 7:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Two more blocked shot attempts for Chris Boucher, although the second one was a product of the shot clock. – 7:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I don’t know what the world record is for shot attempts blocked in a 3-games span but i’m pretty sure Chris Boucher’s close to it – 7:48 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
haven’t seen a team/player this committed to hunting herro as siakam right now – 7:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr passing up an OTB 3 to give Precious Achiuwa an OTB 3 is probably not the wisest of decisions ever made – 7:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo commits a turnover and then take a charge on the other end seconds later. – 7:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Yurt grabs the offensive rebound, Vic connects pic.twitter.com/dc0cTFlSAH – 7:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet came into his first day of training camp as an undrafted rookie back in 2016 and immediately earned Kyle Lowry’s respect by going right after him in practice.
Their first game against each other, 6 years later, and that hasn’t changed.
FVV with 17 1st-quarter pts – 7:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Raptors 34, Heat 28.
The bad news: Toronto scored 34 points.
The good news: The Heat is trailing by only six. – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Raptors 34, Heat 28 after one. VanVleet with 17 for Raptors. Lowry 8 points for Heat. – 7:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Two bigs shots from Tyler Herro
That second one was him knowing he can’t drive it in against this team
We should see a lot of those transition pull up threes – 7:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps with a rough end to the quarter, and they lead 34-28 after 1. VanVleet has 17, Lowry has 8. – 7:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet’s got 17 but there’s some Raptors defensive slippage late and they’re up 34-28 after a quarter – 7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s third shot moved him past Steve Smith for 21st of the Heat all-time list. – 7:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven in the game, as the Heat plays without Butler, Tucker, Dedmon and Vincent. – 7:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In a tribute to his time in Toronto, Kyle Lowry’s new team has put the opponent into the penalty. – 7:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Sneaky move by Kyle there leads to the Herro slam 💪 pic.twitter.com/ws7z6uih2u – 7:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
These are one of the weirder teams for Herro to operate against
It’s hard to score at the rim, but they also play high in the pick and roll
High pick and roll is the way to go here – 7:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Herro thought he was fouled. And let referee know it. And know it. And know it. Technical. – 7:33 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Fred VanVleet… with 3 first quarter triples… has passed Kyle Lowry for most three-pointers in one season in Raptors franchise history.
239 & counting
@Toronto Raptors #raptors #rtz #WeTheNorth – 7:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I think if the Raptors make 4 of every 6 threes they take, it may allow them to achieve glorious victory – 7:32 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Kyle Lowry bringing the best out in Freddy.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
With Chris Boucher running at him, Kyle Lowry pump-faked and side stepped him. Off the board in Vegas. – 7:31 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is now your single-season Toronto Raptors three-point king – 7:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
There’s the franchise record for VanVleet, with his 239th 3 of the season. – 7:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Most 3-pointers in a single season, Raptors history:
Fred VanVleet: 239 (and counting), 2021-22
Kyle Lowry: 238, 2017-18 – 7:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Raptors taking an early 7-point lead is quite a tribute to Kyle. – 7:27 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Last week I caught the end of Fred VanVleet’s early shoot-around and he was going hard, working on step backs, smiling and laughing, no worries about his knee. He’s played really well defensively since, but tonight it’s transferring to his offense for the first time. – 7:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The way to attack this Raptors defense will have a lot to do with Miami’s second unit
Gotta stretch the floor out a bit with Herro-Robinson etc
Felt like the spacing would be off with this first unit – 7:25 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
It’s Lowry’s first time back in Toronto, and VanVleet is *active* – 7:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet only needed 3 minutes to hit a couple 3s. He ties Kyle Lowry’s franchise record for most 3s in a season with 238. – 7:21 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet has now tied Kyle Lowry for the most three-pointers in a single season for the Raptors – 7:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Here we go. Lowry vs VanVleet to start. pic.twitter.com/Cm0lKjZErS – 7:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
That was special. Says everything that Lowry wanted to share moment with his sons. Growing up without a father has shaped him many ways, but one way is his determination to be the best Dad he can be. Boys are getting big now. “They’re great kids,” Kyle always says, with pride. – 7:14 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
From Canada to Klow. #WeTheNorth
@Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/s0icnqCfUB – 7:14 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s get this Eastern Conference showdown started pic.twitter.com/pufERDME8U – 7:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
But really, you’d expect nothing less from the Raptors. Every level of that team – media relations, coaching staff, front office, so on, so forth – is first class. Hell, even the beat writers are first class. Except @Doug Smith of course. – 7:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Really well done.
And Lowry having his sons with him at midcourt was a wonderful touch – 7:11 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Kyle Lowry playing vs DeRozan last night and in Toronto tonight is all the feels – 7:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Lowry and his sons come to centre court after the video. A rousing ovation. – 7:09 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Great prizes from @TangerineBank are up for grabs in Game Time.
Play while you countdown to tip-off for the chance to WIN!
📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/JIhK0pU6rA – 7:02 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Support the Raptors and your community by purchasing your 50/50 tickets today for a chance to WIN the jackpot!
🎟: https://t.co/0p9bSvOHKT pic.twitter.com/HYJ9spGpAf – 6:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Spoelstra test results, plus other ancillary testing results for Heat, show that the team that faces Raptors in the playoffs (and even the Raptors themselves) will face unique postseason pressures. Basically, there will be eight opening-round series and only one with testing. – 6:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A night full of memories and emotions ahead for @Kyle Lowry in Toronto pic.twitter.com/dGenTCThUl – 6:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Standing ‘O’ for Lowry as he leads Heat on the floor for warm-ups. – 6:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Lowry’s wife Ayahna and his boys, Karter and Kameron, are courtside as they wait for their father to be introduced and get his tribute. The family arrived in Toronto on Friday so they could connect with their Toronto friends on Saturday while Heat played in Chicago. – 6:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris starting in place of missing Butler and Tucker, the rotation pattern can largely stay in tact. – 6:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With two starters out in Butler and Tucker, the Heat is starting Markieff Morris and Caleb Martin in their place tonight vs. Raptors. – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris back in Heat mix and staring. Also starting is Caleb Martin, alongside Max Strus, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. – 6:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A couple changes to tonight’s starting lineup ⤵️
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/laTxveKsKr – 6:31 PM
A couple changes to tonight’s starting lineup ⤵️
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Lowry gets an ovation on his way OFF the floor after warm-up. – 6:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Lowry signs a few autographs on his way off the court from his pre-game warmup. – 6:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors will slide Khem Birch into the Anunoby spot in the starting lineup, they just told us
And first ovation for Lowry as he leaves the court after his warmup; waves his arms to say hello – 6:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra enters COVID-19 protocols and will not coach in tonight’s game in Toronto. Chris Quinn will serve as the Heat’s head coach in Spoelstra’s place miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat also without Butler, Tucker, Vincent and Dedmon vs. Raptors because of injuries – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra sidelined in Toronto by COVID protocols; Chris Quinn again coaches. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Team was required to test for coronavirus as a means of crossing border postgame. – 6:02 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Asked Kyle Lowry about helping establish what being a Raptor is all about:
“I think being a Raptor kind of just was who I was, right?” pic.twitter.com/sjcMCTQxUd – 5:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Miami Heat says that head coach Erik Spoelstra will not coach tonight’s game vs Toronto Raptors because he is in health and safety protocols. Chris Quinn will take over-heading duties. P.J. Tucker also out with a knee injury – 5:36 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has entered health and safety protocols. Assistant Chris Quinn will lead the team tonight against Toronto Raptors. – 5:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Coach Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) will not be available for tonight’s game in Toronto and that Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place. – 5:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) will not be available for tonight’s game in Toronto. Coach Chris Quinn will lead the team in his place.
P.J. Tucker (knee) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game. – 5:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Heat also missing Spoelstra (the protocols) and PJ Tucker as well as Butler, Dedmon, Vincent – 5:32 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Erik Spoelstra is out due to health and safety protocols.
Butler, Tucker, Vincent and Dedmon are out with injuries. – 5:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Heat coach Eric Spoelstra will miss game vs. Raptors due to health and safety protocols. Heat will be without Butler, Dedmon, Tucker. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
P.J. Tucker (knee) also will out tonight for Heat. Erik Spoelstra is out (health and safety protocols). Chris Quinn will coach. So no Butler, Spoelstra, Tucker, Dedmon, Vincent. Caleb Martin is available. – 5:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Spoelstra is in health and safety protocols. Chris Quinn will coach Heat tonight. – 5:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry on Boucher leading the Raptors in drawn charges: “He weighs like 10 pounds so people just run him over.” 😂
“Chris has had a great year. Every time I watch them, his energy has been great… Him sacrificing his body, I know it hurts, but that’s pretty cool to see.” – 5:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nick Nurse on facing Kyle Lowry: “I hope to God we ruin his night. We love him, there’s no doubt about that. But my job now is to kick his ass.” – 5:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
OG’s out tonight after getting hit in thigh/hip the other night, Nick just told us. Not sure who’ll slide into that starting spot
Malachi Flynn is available – 5:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby is out tonight vs Miami. He got hit in the thigh late in Friday’s game. Malachi Flynn returns for the Raptors. Watanabe also out. – 5:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OG Anunoby is a late scratch vs. Heat; injured his ‘hip/thigh’ late in Raptors win Friday. – 5:25 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
No OG Anunoby tonight. He banged his thigh in the last game and will sit this one out. Malachi Flynn is back in. – 5:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Malachi Flynn (hamstring) will return to lineup for Raptors vs. Heat. – 5:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry on VanVleet needing 3 3s to break his franchise record: “I’ve been keeping count of how many he needs and I’m looking forward to him breaking it… If it happens tonight, great, as long as I win.”
“If it happens tonight it’d be great for me to give him a standing ovation” – 5:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nick Nurse, on Kyle Lowry’s concerns of him trying to shut him down tonight, “I hope to God we ruin his night.” – 5:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Is Lowry gonna get emotional tonight?
“I’m not gonna let y’all see me cry… But that being said, my kids are gonna be with me, so I don’t know. The video I’m sure is gonna be crazy. So I’ll see how I am, but I’m gonna hold back as much as I can.” – 5:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry on Pascal Siakam: “I told you what he was gonna do… It takes a special young man to have a year like he had, hear the things he heard, watch everybody talk bad about him and then come back and say ‘now what?’… I’m proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/yS64o1znbT – 5:16 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Some Wol-stats: Lowry returns to Toronto third in career points scored in the building (DeRozan, Bosh), 1st in assists, steals, three-pointers and triple-doubles, 3rd in double-doubles, 5th in rebounds. He won 201 games at ACC/SBA as a Raptor, 5 behind the leader, DeRozan. – 5:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry on how his kids are adjusting to Miami: “They wear shorts and T-shirts every day.” – 4:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry on the biggest shift for his kids moving from Toronto to Miami:
“They wear shorts and T-Shirts everyday.” – 4:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I know if I cry DeMar will make fun of you and it will go viral.” – Lowry on trying to hold back tonight – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry said he doesn’t plan on crying when the Raptors play his tribute video. “I’m going to hold back as much as I can,” he said. – 4:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry now says he’s not gonna let people see him cry in his return to Toronto:
“DeMar will make fun of me and it’ll go viral.” – 4:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry said he will try not to be too emotional during pregame tribute video, “I know if I cry, DeMar is going to make fun of me.” – 4:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Lowry said his kids have been in Toronto since Friday and they went to a hockey game. “They haven’t been to a hockey game in Miami,” he says.
Maybe, they’ve been to a hockey game in Sunrise? – 4:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I look better than you today.” – Lowry on Alvin Williams.
“I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization.” – 4:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As of now, the only way we’ll get a clear answer on which Celtics can play in Toronto is if Boston has to play in Toronto. But:
Ime Udoka: “Everyone who is healthy will be available.”
Al Horford: “I’ll be ready to play everywhere.”
Jaylen Brown: “Ready to play against anybody.” – 4:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on his return to Toronto, “I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization.” He said his kids came up early to visit with friends. – 4:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry wearing his championship ring as he talks to media in Toronto – 4:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry called his Toronto return “perfect timing” because it comes with both teams with something important they are playing for. – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry shows up to his pre-game press conference in Toronto wearing his Raptors championship ring. – 4:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry wearing his 2019 Raptors championship ring during his pregame media session now in Toronto. – 4:36 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Lowry walks in for his pre game media availability…wearing his 2019 championship ring – 4:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kyle Lowry is expected to speak to media at 430 (ish) … you can follow on livestream here: sportsnet.ca/article/watch-… – 4:33 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Asked about his vaccination status, Jaylen Brown pointed out he missed the playoffs last year. He said he’s “ready to play against anybody” in the playoffs, implying he would be able to play in Toronto. But he said he won’t comment on his vaccination status or anyone else’s. – 4:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on his ability to play in Toronto: “Last year I missed the playoffs. This year, from a competitive standpoint, I’m excited and ready to play against anybody. As a VP of the Players Association, it’s part of my job to respect privacy. You won’t hear me comment.” – 4:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With a win on today’s regular season home finale, the Celtics finished up at 28-13.
The Heat and Bulls can both finish with a better home record in the Eastern Conference. Miami is 27-12 and Chicago is 27-11. Two left at home for Miami and three home games left for Chicago. – 3:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Alcaraz wins Miami Open with a dominant show
apnews.com/article/novak-… – 3:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami sports update …
Heat: Lead their conference
Panthers: Lead their conference
Marlins: undefeated
Dolphins: undefeated – 3:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Heat rotation stabilizes, Spoelstra sticks to what’s working: “These are tough decisions” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Spoelstra on the Heat’s first 50-win season since the Big 3 era and Butler enjoying his three-point makes – 3:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bucks fall to Mavs
Heat now have 2 game lead over Bucks and 1.5 game lead over Celtics for 1st place in the conference – 3:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks lose to the Mavs and fall to third place in the East, two games behind the first-place Heat.
Celtics now in second place, 1.5 games behind the Heat.
A 3-1 finish still guarantees the Heat the top spot in the East. – 3:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Miami is now almost assured the No. 1 seed thanks to Milwaukee’s loss barring an epic collapse or unfathomable tanking. Brooklyn is looking likelier to finish at 9/10 and be capped at No. 8. It’s feeling like we’re headed for Nets-Heat if Brooklyn takes care of the play-in. – 3:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics are now in sole possession of second place in the East after Bucks lose to Mavs this afternoon. Still 1.5 games back No. 1 Miami who plays in Toronto tonight. – 3:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A Bucks loss here brings the Celtics up to the 2-seed. Milwaukee down to 3. PHI can, at best, stay where they are.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
What a difference a week makes 👀
7 days ago we felt a little differently than we do now, but since then Coach Spo has made some significant changes. @CoupNBA explains some of the new looks we’ve seen and a few other tidbits in the Notebook – 3:29 PM
What a difference a week makes 👀
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Milwaukee losing, Boston moves into second place in the East, and 1.5 games back of Miami, which plays Toronto later. Second in the East is very likely to be decided by Thursday’s game in Milwaukee. – 3:29 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
“Many indigenous youth actually partake in both basketball and dance, and I believe the beat/pattern of the basketball is similar to how dancers dance to the beat of a drum.”
– Kyana Kingbird, Welcome Toronto Creator pic.twitter.com/7DOXZKeA0X – 3:21 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics shoot a season-high 61.5% and record their 3rd 40-point win, 144-102.
If the Bucks (down 8 with 5:00 left) don’t come back, Boston goes into 2nd in the East.
Updated magic numbers for the Celtics…
5-seed: 1 (Chicago)
4-seed: 2 (Toronto)
1-seed: 5 (Miami/Milwaukee) – 3:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spain had been 0-8 in Miami Open men’s finals.
1-8 now. Vamos, Carlos Alcaraz. – 3:10 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Today we celebrate our third @welcomeovo Creators Program finalist, Kyana Kingbird.
She is an Indigenous Dancer/Artist who will be performing at our halftime show this evening.
This is her story. pic.twitter.com/nAhblBJyTe – 2:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsTOR INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Javonte Smart (not with team) and Gabe Vincent (toe) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Raptors. – 2:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat vets sitting
But Miami still can’t get PJ Tucker away from competitive basketball
As much as some think he should be forced into rest, everybody’s different
Some need rest before ramping up
But others feel that rest makes it harder for them to ramp up
That’s PJ – 1:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have Flynn, who played 14 G League minutes on a rehab stint Saturday and doesn’t look quite ready for an NBA game, and Watanabe, who’s gonna be out a bit it sounded like Friday, as questionable for tonight – 1:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the Heat rotation tonight should look like:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
PJ Tucker
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Victor Oladipo
Duncan Robinson
Markieff Morris
Maybe Omer Yurtseven if they need size – 1:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Door potentially opens for Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo minutes tonight depending on those questionable tags – 1:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent all out tonight for the Heat. Caleb Martin questionable. – 1:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Full injury report tonight:
Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent out
Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin questionable – 1:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Raptors on the second night of Heat’s late-season back-to-back. – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat are sitting Jimmy Butler out tonight in Toronto on second night of back-to-back. – 1:31 PM
