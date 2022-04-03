Jaylen Brown won't comment on his vaccination status

Jay King: Asked about his vaccination status, Jaylen Brown pointed out he missed the playoffs last year. He said he’s “ready to play against anybody” in the playoffs, implying he would be able to play in Toronto. But he said he won’t comment on his vaccination status or anyone else’s.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 144, Wizards 102 – Jaylen Brown, hot bench shooting, lead blowout win
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/03/bsj… – 5:11 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown won’t reveal his vax status: “I’m ready to play against anybody. As a vice president of the players association, it’s a part of my job description to protect our players’ rights and our medical privacy. So you won’t hear me commenting on my status or anybody else’s.” – 4:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As of now, the only way we’ll get a clear answer on which Celtics can play in Toronto is if Boston has to play in Toronto. But:
Ime Udoka: “Everyone who is healthy will be available.”
Al Horford: “I’ll be ready to play everywhere.”
Jaylen Brown: “Ready to play against anybody.” – 4:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown declined to comment on his vaccination status after Sunday’s game citing his role as a players’ association VP to protect players’ medical privacy. His full comments: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown asked about how ready he is for the postseason, after being injured last year: “I’m extremely eager and excited for the playoffs.” – 4:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown was asked if people saying he and Jayson Tatum should be broken up changed their relationship: “I feel the same way about JT as I always have. I feel, when people said we don’t like each other, they just made that up. I guess, maybe it has enhanced our relationship.” – 4:21 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Asked about his vaccination status, Jaylen Brown pointed out he missed the playoffs last year. He said he’s “ready to play against anybody” in the playoffs, implying he would be able to play in Toronto. But he said he won’t comment on his vaccination status or anyone else’s. – 4:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on his ability to play in Toronto: “Last year I missed the playoffs. This year, from a competitive standpoint, I’m excited and ready to play against anybody. As a VP of the Players Association, it’s part of my job to respect privacy. You won’t hear me comment.” – 4:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown said he won’t comment on his vaccination or any one else’s status. Said he’s eager to play in the playoffs after missing last season. Question from @Tim Bontemps
#Celtics – 4:15 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus Alert 🚨🚨🚨
Boston has now won 49 games and Jaylen Brown is halfway to a $482,143 bonus.
If the Celtics reach the second round of the playoffs, Brown will meet the criteria.
The incentive was deemed unlikely before the start of the season. – 4:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “I’m feeling healthy, just getting ready for the playoffs and taking our game to the next level.” – 4:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown said his shot is “Feeling comfortable. I’m feeling good. Getting ready for the playoffs.” – 4:11 PM
Scott Souza @Scott_Souza
Jaylen Brown is inevitable. #Celtics #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/s1uj2rZ8wZ – 3:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have scored 20+ in 9 straight games.
They are averaging a combined 57.8 points in that span.
Celtics 8-1. pic.twitter.com/Xf0UrIvjr9 – 3:04 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wiz trail the Celtics 35-22. Jaylen Brown has 13 points and three of Boston’s 6 three’s – 1:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Celtics by 13 after one. Jaylen Brown has 13 points and Boston already has 6 threes. – 1:35 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
10+ point first quarters for the Celtics this season:
Jaylen Brown: 20
Jayson Tatum: 15
Everyone else: 9 (shoutout that one Jabari Parker game) – 1:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown coming out knocking down shots like he’s got somewhere to be by halftime. He’s got 11 points (4/4 shooting) in less than four minutes, Boston out to a 13-6 lead. Time-out, Washington. pic.twitter.com/gTWx7rRV9B – 1:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A 13-2 run for the Celtics has them out in front 13-6 early here in Boston over the Wizards. Some highlight passes early on, including a Marcus Smart alley-oop to Jaylen Brown for a layup and a slick pass by Jayson Tatum to Al Horford for a dunk. – 1:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
KCP hits his first 2 jumpers but then Jaylen Brown matches that and then some with 3 3-pointers and he’s got all of Boston’s points in the opening minutes – 1:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Kristaps Porzingis
Rui Hachimura
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Corey Kispert
Tomas Satoransky – 12:40 PM
