Knicks vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (34-44) play against the Orlando Magic (58-58) at Amway Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
New York Knicks 64, Orlando Magic 50 (Q3 08:37)
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Knicks look like the 60s Celtics on defense against this Magic offense. – 7:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In case you’re wondering – Cole Anthony played 3 minutes and is not returning tonight (sore big toe). – 7:22 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
OKC now is in control of one of the three worst records in the league, having the same lottery odds as Houston and Orlando.
Sam Presti’s extreme tanking tactic worked. – 7:21 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
with Cole Anthony done for the evening and Franz Wagner sidelined, the Magic’s only real playmakers left tonight are Markelle Fultz and CHUMA. But Jamahl Mosley hasn’t let CHUMA run a lot of offense this year. Now’s the time! – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: New York 57, Orlando 47 pic.twitter.com/VfkVvXiPUB – 7:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Playing time in the first half (of a game in April for a team that has already been eliminated from the postseason):
Alec Burks: 15 mins
Taj Gibson: 9 mins
J. Sims: 7 mins
Q. Grimes: 6 mins
D. McBride: 4 mins
FG Attempts:
Gibson: 7
Grimes: 2
McBride: 0
Sims: 0
Ridiculous. – 7:10 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
🆎 ahead of the pack with the reverse ↩️ pic.twitter.com/vHRqMOr1Ea – 7:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Knicks 57, Magic 47,
Moe Wagner: 13 points (5 of 6), 3 rebounds
Terrence Ross: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Markelle Fultz: 5 points, 4 assists – 7:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
new york pizza, chopped cheese, or a bacon, egg and cheese bagel?? pic.twitter.com/IgmH97Wvnj – 7:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Knicks 57, Magic 47
Moe Wagner – 13 pts, 3 rebs
Terrence Ross – 9 pts, 4 rebs
Robin Lopez – 6 pts
Markelle Fultz – 5 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts
Ignas Brazdeikis – 5 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts – 7:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Knicks 57, Magic 47
Barrett: 15 points
Quickley: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Wagner: 13 points
Ross: 9 points – 7:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks don’t have anyone in the G League they’ve been developing worthy of playing time the last week of the season??
NY is a rebuilding team and they wasted one of their two-way contracts this year.
Neither Luka Saminic or Feron Hunt have played a single second this season – 6:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Taj Gibson has taken 7 shots in 8 minutes, which is not something I expected. – 6:50 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz 😤
📺: https://t.co/1AC0bvxIGF pic.twitter.com/xGbyITuc0a – 6:47 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
MITCH THROWS IT ⏬
@RjBarrett6 x @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/otSBeL6DZ2 – 6:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
6. Denver, 47-32
7. Minnesota, 44-34
The Nuggets play 3 more games this season.
The Wolves play 4 more, including a game that starts in 30 minutes or so.
Denver’s Magic Number to clinch a top 6 seed is 2. – 6:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: New York 29, Orlando 20 pic.twitter.com/teWdkrzS9N – 6:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Knicks 29, Magic 20.
Orlando’s shooting 28% (7 of 25) from the field and 20% on 3s. – 6:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Knicks 29, Magic 20
Toppin: 8 points
Barrett: 6 points
Okeke: 4 points, 5 rebounds
Ross: 4 points – 6:39 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Jericho pulls it down ➡️ Quickley draws the foul. pic.twitter.com/4aXZCxowUY – 6:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony will not return tonight due to a sprained left big toe, the Magic announced. – 6:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
count it 🗣
📺: https://t.co/1AC0bvxIGF | @RJ Hampton pic.twitter.com/9kmsogwtXS – 6:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Cole Anthony (sprained left big toe) will not return to the @Orlando Magic‘s home game tonight against the @New York Knicks. – 6:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Knicks have an early 13-10 lead. NY is shooting 36.4% (4-11) to start, 26.7% (4-15) for Orlando. – 6:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony won’t return tonight vs. New York because of a sprained left big toe, per the Magic. – 6:25 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
TENACIOUS defense from @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/TMPQkfspvP – 6:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
It looks like Cole Anthony’s having a hard time moving around on that sprained left toe.
Devin Cannady’s checking in for him early in the first. – 6:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Interesting matchup at center: Mo Bamba vs. Mitch Rob
Both big men will be free agents this summer – 6:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,208 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Magic just called timeout 35 seconds into this game and I am asking for running clock. – 6:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Knicks and Magic have started!!! pic.twitter.com/Vud8ZMHqHE – 6:12 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Column: #Knicks confidence started to disappear early. Blame Orlando #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/03/kni… – 6:10 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans (34-43) can now clinch a West play-in tournament spot tonight with a win over Clippers, after Lakers (31-47) just lost at home to Nuggets. No. 10 Spurs (32-45) lead Lakers by 1.5 games, have the tiebreaker and will host Portland at 6 p.m. CT. SA magic number is 3 – 6:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks could really help their lottery odds by losing out the final four games. They have their work cut out for them tonight – the 20-58 Magic without Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Wendell Carter Jr., Frank Wagner, Bol Bol. – 6:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq had 30 at halftime in his 51-point game against Orlando. He’s got 26 now with 1:24 left until halftime. – 6:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
MMM Magic!
Game Day Poster Series pres. by @MountainDew
🎨: 48savvysailors/IG pic.twitter.com/4axJIXru0x – 6:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks say Alec Burks will start at point guard tonight vs. Orlando.
Can’t make this stuff up. – 5:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The usual starters for the Knicks tonight – well, usual with Randle out. Toppin, Burks, Barrett, Fournier and Robinson. – 5:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Waiting on the Knicks starting lineup – but for your enjoyment, the Magic starters tonight: Iggy Brazdeikas, Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke. – 5:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
April 3 vs New York
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/tsY8p2URn9 – 5:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce both Deuce McBride and Busta Grimes are available to play tonight vs. Orlando – 5:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride are available tonight vs. Orlando. – 5:20 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride are both available for tonight’s game at Orlando. – 5:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New on @RookieWire: Franz Wagner, who previously started in every game, will miss his first game of the season for the Magic on Sunday.
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2022/04/03/mag… – 4:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
This week’s mailbag covered Immanuel Quickley, acquiring a PG, Mitchell Robinson, Cam Reddish & more. Thanks to @_prezidente, @cdnugget13, @_917zach, @CuseKnicksFan, @Kameel888 & @Kivi015 for the questions! Full show: https://t.co/pYmZJbgyX7 pic.twitter.com/THi08RXZGB – 4:45 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
No Franz Wagner today, so the list of players to start every game this season is down to just two guys:
Mikal Bridges
Saddiq Bey – 4:43 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes will warm up and see if he’s good to go. Same with Miles McBride. – 4:32 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
INJURY UPDATE: Franz Wagner (left ankle) will not play tonight. pic.twitter.com/nzpRNOGclN – 4:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner (ankle) will not play tonight vs. New York, Jamahl Mosley said. – 4:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield are out vs. Knicks.
Cole Anthony is available. – 4:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 79 vs NEW YORK
1️⃣7️⃣F: @Ignas Brazdeikis
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰6 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 4:19 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner (left ankle) will not play tonight.
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Ignas Brazdeikis, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba against the @New York Knicks. – 4:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With this 118-112 win over the Bucks, the Mavs ensure they’ll finish the regular season winless against just 3 teams:
The NBA-best Suns and the lottery-bound Knicks and Wizards. – 4:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Big opportunity for Obi Toppin, who will likely get extended mins in NYK’s final 4 games; a thought on analyzing Julius Randle’s body language from afar; note on Darius Garland, who, like Donovan Mitchell, had late pre-draft workout for NYK: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 3:53 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Kidd and company have had a terrific gameplan to slow Giannis and Middleton’s been just abysmal when they’ve needed him so far. Meanwhile, Luka getting guys open three looks at will on the other side. Bucks’ recent fourth quarter magic notably absent so far. – 3:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics shoot a season-high 61.5% and record their 3rd 40-point win, 144-102.
If the Bucks (down 8 with 5:00 left) don’t come back, Boston goes into 2nd in the East.
Updated magic numbers for the Celtics…
5-seed: 1 (Chicago)
4-seed: 2 (Toronto)
1-seed: 5 (Miami/Milwaukee) – 3:14 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I was at that game that Van Gundy referenced, when Roy Tarpley came into the Garden and destroyed the Knicks, in March of ‘88. He dominated Pat Ewing: 29 points (13 of 17 from the floor), and 24 rebounds. He sure did look like a superstar. Fell apart for him soon after. – 2:55 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the many expressions of Moe: a thread pic.twitter.com/ONp2vjlUbg – 2:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “Obviously the Derrick who was in Chicago…is not the Derrick who is in New York now…But the emotional lift that he has for (his team) is still the same.”
– @Nick Friedell, one of NYC’s most eligible bachelors, on D-Rose absence, NYK/BKN: youtu.be/67eqI64hHA4 – 12:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Behind the Numbers preview for Sunday’s 8:30 p.m. CT game at LA Clippers (Magic number to earn West play-in berth down to two; Ingram/McCollum top 20 in #NBA in both scoring, assists since All-Star break; NOLA clutch improvement; lineup notes + keys): https://t.co/2LoUGQj6tA pic.twitter.com/fnRUFunqVg – 12:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Thibodeau says Knicks likely to shut down Julius Randle for rest of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/03/thi… – 12:01 PM
