Knicks vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks (34-44) play against the Orlando Magic (20-58) at Amway Center
The New York Knicks are spending $3,606,590 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $6,334,332 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@KLChouinard
Career 30+ point, 10+ assist games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 51 – 3:52 AM