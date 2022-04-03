Kyle Lowry on Toronto: I miss everything about the city, country and organization

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet only needed 3 minutes to hit a couple 3s. He ties Kyle Lowry’s franchise record for most 3s in a season with 238. – 7:21 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet has now tied Kyle Lowry for the most three-pointers in a single season for the Raptors – 7:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Here we go. Lowry vs VanVleet to start. pic.twitter.com/Cm0lKjZErS – 7:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
That was special. Says everything that Lowry wanted to share moment with his sons. Growing up without a father has shaped him many ways, but one way is his determination to be the best Dad he can be. Boys are getting big now. “They’re great kids,” Kyle always says, with pride. – 7:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Really well done.
And Lowry having his sons with him at midcourt was a wonderful touch – 7:11 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Kyle Lowry playing vs DeRozan last night and in Toronto tonight is all the feels – 7:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Lowry and his sons come to centre court after the video. A rousing ovation. – 7:09 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Standing ‘O’ for Lowry as he leads Heat on the floor for warm-ups. – 6:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Lowry’s wife Ayahna and his boys, Karter and Kameron, are courtside as they wait for their father to be introduced and get his tribute. The family arrived in Toronto on Friday so they could connect with their Toronto friends on Saturday while Heat played in Chicago. – 6:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris back in Heat mix and staring. Also starting is Caleb Martin, alongside Max Strus, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. – 6:33 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Lowry gets an ovation on his way OFF the floor after warm-up. – 6:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Lowry signs a few autographs on his way off the court from his pre-game warmup. – 6:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Raptors will slide Khem Birch into the Anunoby spot in the starting lineup, they just told us
And first ovation for Lowry as he leaves the court after his warmup; waves his arms to say hello – 6:30 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Asked Kyle Lowry about helping establish what being a Raptor is all about:
“I think being a Raptor kind of just was who I was, right?” pic.twitter.com/sjcMCTQxUd – 5:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry on Boucher leading the Raptors in drawn charges: “He weighs like 10 pounds so people just run him over.” 😂
“Chris has had a great year. Every time I watch them, his energy has been great… Him sacrificing his body, I know it hurts, but that’s pretty cool to see.” – 5:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nick Nurse on facing Kyle Lowry: “I hope to God we ruin his night. We love him, there’s no doubt about that. But my job now is to kick his ass.” – 5:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry on VanVleet needing 3 3s to break his franchise record: “I’ve been keeping count of how many he needs and I’m looking forward to him breaking it… If it happens tonight, great, as long as I win.”
“If it happens tonight it’d be great for me to give him a standing ovation” – 5:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nick Nurse, on Kyle Lowry’s concerns of him trying to shut him down tonight, “I hope to God we ruin his night.” – 5:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Is Lowry gonna get emotional tonight?
“I’m not gonna let y’all see me cry… But that being said, my kids are gonna be with me, so I don’t know. The video I’m sure is gonna be crazy. So I’ll see how I am, but I’m gonna hold back as much as I can.” – 5:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry on Pascal Siakam: “I told you what he was gonna do… It takes a special young man to have a year like he had, hear the things he heard, watch everybody talk bad about him and then come back and say ‘now what?’… I’m proud of him.” pic.twitter.com/yS64o1znbT – 5:16 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Some Wol-stats: Lowry returns to Toronto third in career points scored in the building (DeRozan, Bosh), 1st in assists, steals, three-pointers and triple-doubles, 3rd in double-doubles, 5th in rebounds. He won 201 games at ACC/SBA as a Raptor, 5 behind the leader, DeRozan. – 5:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry on how his kids are adjusting to Miami: “They wear shorts and T-shirts every day.” – 4:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry on the biggest shift for his kids moving from Toronto to Miami:
“They wear shorts and T-Shirts everyday.” – 4:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I know if I cry DeMar will make fun of you and it will go viral.” – Lowry on trying to hold back tonight – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry said he doesn’t plan on crying when the Raptors play his tribute video. “I’m going to hold back as much as I can,” he said. – 4:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry now says he’s not gonna let people see him cry in his return to Toronto:
“DeMar will make fun of me and it’ll go viral.” – 4:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry said he will try not to be too emotional during pregame tribute video, “I know if I cry, DeMar is going to make fun of me.” – 4:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Lowry said his kids have been in Toronto since Friday and they went to a hockey game. “They haven’t been to a hockey game in Miami,” he says.
Maybe, they’ve been to a hockey game in Sunrise? – 4:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I look better than you today.” – Lowry on Alvin Williams.
“I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization.” – 4:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry on his return to Toronto, “I miss everything about the city, the country, the organization.” He said his kids came up early to visit with friends. – 4:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry wearing his championship ring as he talks to media in Toronto – 4:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry called his Toronto return “perfect timing” because it comes with both teams with something important they are playing for. – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry shows up to his pre-game press conference in Toronto wearing his Raptors championship ring. – 4:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry wearing his 2019 Raptors championship ring during his pregame media session now in Toronto. – 4:36 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Lowry walks in for his pre game media availability…wearing his 2019 championship ring – 4:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kyle Lowry is expected to speak to media at 430 (ish) … you can follow on livestream here: sportsnet.ca/article/watch-… – 4:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry Day will include Kyle Lowry. But a chunk of the Heat’s rotation won’t play on the second night of the Heat’s final back-to-back of the season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the Heat rotation tonight should look like:
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
PJ Tucker
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Victor Oladipo
Duncan Robinson
Markieff Morris
Maybe Omer Yurtseven if they need size – 1:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry will hold a media availability 2-1/2 hours before tonight’s game in Toronto. It should be finished by roughly halftime. – 12:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Some deets on return of the GROAT tonight: Kyle Lowry will be speaking to media at about 4:30, so keep an eye peeled as it may be carried live by your favourite outlets. The pre-game tribute etc, carried live on @Sportsnet, is scheduled for 7:06, so don’t tune in late! – 12:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only other team with more 30-point scorers since start of 2020-21 NBA season than Clippers is the Raptors with 11… one of who is a current Clipper (P. Siakam, F. VanVleet, G. Trent Jr., *N. Powell*, C. Boucher, O. Anunoby, K. Lowry, S. Barnes, J. Harris, S. Johnson, P. Watson) – 11:15 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tough. Tenacious. Resilient. Determined. Competitor. Bulldog.
Ahead of what should be an emotional homecoming, I spoke to Kyle Lowry’s former Raptors teammates and asked them to describe the GROAT in one word, and to share their favourite @Kyle Lowry stories: https://t.co/1FnjAHQFuv pic.twitter.com/7XbRWpv2pc – 11:05 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is shooting 46% on catch and shoot threes and 44% on pull up threes post All Star break
Kyle Lowry is shooting 46% on pull up threes post All Star break as well
That development has carried the offense in many ways – 10:42 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kyle Lowry is THE GROAT and his return tonight will be an all-time event at Scotiabank Arena. But his last, great moment as a Raptor was the way he and the franchise he lifted chose to part ways: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wh… – 9:30 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
What’s the line on Kyle Lowry’s standing ovation? Over/under two minutes? – 8:55 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry braced for tonight’s return to Toronto, ‘It’s going to be emotional’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 127-109 victory in Chicago: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Butler helps produce Heat’s 50th win.
2. Lowry goes big before big homecoming.
3. Rotation holds tight at nine.
4. Adebayo and Dedmon go tag team.
5. Herro takes his game outside. – 7:16 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry ladies and gentleman: pic.twitter.com/x8kbt8i9GK – 11:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 127-109 victory in Chicago: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Butler helps produce Heat’s 50th win.
2. Lowry goes big before big homecoming.
3. Rotation holds tight at nine.
4. Adebayo, Dedmon go tag team.
5. Herro takes his game outside. – 11:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler now considers himself a three-point shooter.
As Butler left the press conference room with Kyle Lowry, Butler yelled: “Shooters out.” – 11:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler: “Shooters shoot.”
Kyle Lowry starts cracking up next to him
Jimmy says Kyle made him wear the arm sleeve since he’s making shots
“I’m a spacer. I make threes…When you got shooters like myself, Max.”
Compares his 67% shooting to Kyle’s 40% and says its decent – 11:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry on returning to Toronto:
“I’m super excited. I’m extremely nervous at the same time.”
“I told the guys I gave them a great game today. I don’t know where I’ll be tomorrow,” since he says his emotions will be everywhere – 11:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 127, Bulls 109
LaVine 33 pts
DeRozan 26 pts (13-13 FTs)
White 0-9 (0-7 from 3)
Butler 22 pts
Lowry 19 pts, 10 assists
Bench points: Heat 56-27 – 10:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Bulls
Touching on individual play from Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Dewayne Dedmon
Plus diving into the early Spo adjustment offensively leading to 3 straight Herro 3’s
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Presuming Heat hold on to 19 pt 4Q lead vs Bulls, Raptors will be in 5th place alone, 1.5 games out of 4th and rested when they host Lowry and Heat on 2nd night of a back-to-back. – 9:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry’s eighth assist moved him past Reggie Theus for 29th on the NBA all-time assist list and his ninth moved him past John Lucas for 28th. He has 10. – 9:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So does Lowry sit out the fourth to get ready for date night Sunday in Toronto? – 9:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat create separation, go into fourth up 98-79. Butler with 19, Lowry with 19, Herro 18, Adebayo 16. – 9:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heat are hitting more shots, playing more impactful defense and lead #Bulls at half 66-57. LaVine had 18 pts, DeRozan 10.
Butler getting into playoff mode with 16 pts, Lowry had 14. Adebayo has 3 fouls, but both he and backup center Dedmon have 10 pts – 9:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Heat 66, Bulls 57
LaVine: 18 pts, 4-8 3P
DeRozan: 10 pts, 2-11 FG
Butler: 16-4-4
Lowry: 14 pts
Adebayo: 10 pts, 3 fouls
Heat shot 59% – 9:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 66, Bulls 57. Jimmy Butler with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Kyle Lowry with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Heat shooting 57.5 percent as a team. – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 66, Bulls 57 at half
LaVine 18 pts
DeRozan 10 pts
Vucevic 8 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists
Butler 16 pts, 4 assists
Lowry 14 pts, 5 assists
Heat 57.5% FG – 9:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry fouled on a three and hobbling to the bench. Looked like he was grabbing his ankle after stepping on the defender’s foot when landing on the shot.
Ruled a flagrant. Three free throws and the ball. – 9:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu received a flagrant foul after landing under Kyle Lowry during a 3-point shot, sending him right into the lap of a courtside fan. – 9:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Toronto alert: Lowry lands awkwardly on his ankle when fouled on 3s. Gets up limping. Checking to see if he was flagrant-ed. – 9:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
29 of the Heat’s 36 field goal attempts have come from Lowry-Herro-Butler-Bam
The shift is happening – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 31, Bulls 30. Kyle Lowry (9 points), Jimmy Butler (7 points), Bam Adebayo (6 points) have combined for 22 of the Heat’s points. – 8:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 31, Bulls 30 after one. Lowry with nine points for the Heat, LaVine 11 for Bulls. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry already with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting. Heat has made 11 of its first 12 shots. – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
First play of game
Lowry-Tucker DHO into PJ floater
As I’ve hinted at lately, Heat knew they had to shift from Butler-Tucker actions to Lowry-Tucker actions – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with the new usual starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. – 7:33 PM
