LeBron James day-to-day moving forward

April 3, 2022

By |

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers superstar to sit Sunday vs. Nuggets due to ailing ankle
https://t.co/Uu1LXdST4Z pic.twitter.com/Y5LIVu9Epg2:13 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is out today against Denver. Anthony Davis is in. – 1:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out and Anthony Davis will play today against Denver. “He had ankle soreness from the other night, this is essentially like a back to back,” Vogel said. Vogel said LeBron is day to day moving forward. – 1:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel considers LeBron James as “day-to-day.” Though Vogel described Anthony Davis as “sore,” he will play today against the Nuggets – 1:50 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Coach Vogel confirms Lebron OUT with ankle soreness…AD is IN – 1:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is day-to-day moving forward. – 1:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James out with ankle soreness – 1:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron (ankle soreness) is out today, per Frank Vogel. – 1:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is out for today’s game against the Denver Nuggets because of “ankle soreness.” – 1:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out today vs. Denver due to the sprained left ankle that he originally injured at New Orleans last week, per Frank Vogel. – 1:50 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is OUT today. – 1:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LeBron James out this afternoon, per the Lakers. That’s not good for their Play-In hopes. – 1:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver not having Jeff Green or Zeke Nnaji as bodies that can credibly guard LeBron today is a big deal.
Gonna guess Austin Rivers starts, AG guards LeBron, and Jokić guards Davis. Unless Dwight Howard also starts in which case JaMychal Green gets the nod. – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron chases the last crown left this season as the Lakers underachieve to the end …
+ more on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and the newly minted HoF’er Del Harris …
All here via my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/king-james-c…1:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Russell Westbrook is overpaid and having a rough season.
He may also be the best performer remaining from his draft class.
You usually don’t have a great season in Year 14 in the NBA.
(Which makes the play of LeBron and CP3, both older than Russ, look all the more impressive). pic.twitter.com/SoivUaGaOY12:14 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae Young moves past LeBron James in Estimated Wins, and past Giannis in Offensive EPM. He is definitely #AllNBA. pic.twitter.com/ImQkOicmHD9:17 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Career 30+ point, 10+ assist games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 51 – 3:52 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Duke faithful have some good things to look forward to. Yankees baseball is just around the corner, the Cowboys will start training camp in a few months, and the Lakers still have LeBron. – 11:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is like the LeBron James of Final 4 games… had tremendous, over-the-top hype but somehow exceeded expectations ? – 10:47 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar remain out for tomorrow’s game at the Lakers. Carmelo Anthony’s probable, Anthony Davis and LeBron James questionable for LA. – 7:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and LeBron James (left ankle sprain) are questionable for game vs. Denver Sunday and that
Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID related illness) is probable. – 5:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
From last night: “When it rains, it pours,” LeBron James said after another rough game in a season full of them but the Lakers on the brink of elimination es.pn/3K5Yuai4:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets – LeBron and AD are QUESTIONABLE – Melo is PROBABLE: pic.twitter.com/dbyVjyObTJ4:28 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
The Cavs have clinched their first winning season without LeBron since 1998. pic.twitter.com/uplxfkEeMp3:19 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Special @LockedOnLakers mini-podcast for Saturday! Reaction to the Pelicans loss, the Lakers’ increasing likelihood of missing the play-in, LeBron and AD’s return and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb…3:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most three-point misses in the clutch this season:
32 — LeBron
32 — Steph
LeBron is shooting 26% and Steph 18%. pic.twitter.com/F6tzQRZm4x2:45 PM

Mike Trudell: Vogel said LeBron’s ankle was particularly sore after last game; short turnaround (7:30 p.m. Friday tip, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday tip) didn’t help. Vogel has had to game plan without LeBron or AD for most of the season: “Season of adjustment … we gotta play through it.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / April 3, 2022
Shams Charania: Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 3, 2022

