Mavericks vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (48-30) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (29-29) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 90, Milwaukee Bucks 87 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Also, shoutout to the user on @BucksOnReddit for looking to see who the #Bucks should draft to fill a need. – 2:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Mavericks are on a 14-4 run – they lead the #Bucks 90-85. – 2:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
unnecessary update: luka doncic remains a mythically elite passer pic.twitter.com/CIMPHWIitV – 2:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Working on both sides.
Pat’s corner is hot!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/trAH0NUyEf – 2:37 PM
Working on both sides.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
not a chance in hell im standing in there to take a charge against a full-speed Giannis unless ive gone to church first. – 2:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bully ball for Giannis Antetokounmpo as he sends Dorian Finney-Smith to Sheboygan.
#Bucks pull to within 72-71. – 2:35 PM
Bully ball for Giannis Antetokounmpo as he sends Dorian Finney-Smith to Sheboygan.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has passed O.J. Mayo for No. 21 on the #Bucks all-time three pointers list. – 2:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed former #Celtics all-star Antoine Walker (@Antoine Walker) for No. 84 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 2:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
66-57 #Mavs in the opening minutes of the second half. Dallas is still shooting 54% from the floor and they’ve caught up to the #Bucks with 9 threes. – 2:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Matthews still is a very good defender. He showed that a few nights ago against Durant. But Doncic just made him look helpless, bulling into the paint for an 8-footer. – 2:30 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the range of opinions i’ve formed and reformed and then reformed some more on dwight powell over the past few years is brain-bending – 2:30 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka doing Luka things, Mavs up on the Bucks 66-57 with 9:48 left in the third quarter. Look at those dimes! – 2:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dwight Powell (game-high 17 points, game-high 8 rebounds) is the most productive frontcourt player in Mavs-Bucks so far, just as everyone expected. – 2:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Go Go Gadget Giannis.
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/epVlDV07nQ – 2:25 PM
Go Go Gadget Giannis.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks shot two free throws in the first half – one each for Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. – 2:22 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Love the 70 the Celtics just put up in the 1st half, but I’m having a hard time turning away from Luca vs giannis..I already know how the celts game is going to turn out – 2:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs lead at the half 57-55, finally tightening up on defense in 2nd qtr as Bucks shot just 1-8 from 3 after 8-16 in the 1st. Doncic and Dinwiddie both w/11 as Mavs shot 51.2% 12 for Giannis, 11 for Holiday for MIL. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 2:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs out-scored the Bucks 32-22 in Q2 to take a 57-55 halftime lead.
Main reason: Much better 3-point defense. Bucks went from 8 of 16 in Q1 to 1 of 8 in Q2. – 2:08 PM
Mavs out-scored the Bucks 32-22 in Q2 to take a 57-55 halftime lead.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs rally to take a 57-55 halftime lead behind 51% shooting. Bucks have cooled off to 42%. Where this Mavs defensive team was against Washington, and in the first quarter today, is anybody’s guess. – 2:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Mavericks lead the #Bucks 57-55 at the break.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (12), Jrue Holiday (11) lead Milwaukee.
Luka Dončić (11), Spencer Dinwiddie (11) pace Dallas. – 2:07 PM
#Mavericks lead the #Bucks 57-55 at the break.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (12), Jrue Holiday (11) lead Milwaukee.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Bacuk-to-back one-handed slams by Luka and Giannis. International throw-downs very impressive. Mavericks up 57-55. – 2:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton grabbed and flexed his left wrist after that fall. He’s missed three games with soreness in that wrist since a fall in Minnesota. – 2:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is up to 7 dunks this season. Springs in his shoes, that kid. – 2:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Things ya love to see (ft. @Spencer Dinwiddie) pic.twitter.com/eIxHQ6FsjT – 2:04 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I’d bet Ime Udoka is glad the Celtics are going to play the Bucks, Bulls and Griz before the playoffs start because this Wizards defense, as Isaiah Thomas would say, ain’t it. – 2:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie is up to 11 points in Q2, including 3 of 3 from 3. – 2:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Bucks are 1-5 on 3-pointers in the second quarter. Mavs are doing a better job of, as Kidd said to ABC, of running Bucks off the 3-point line — or at least hurrying them into misses. – 1:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dorian Finney-Smith was hunched over at the end of the Mavs’ bench after colliding with Brook Lopez while going for a loose ball, but he just checked back in.
Likely a crisis averted. – 1:56 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith was hunched over at the end of the Mavs’ bench after colliding with Brook Lopez while going for a loose ball, but he just checked back in.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Wayne Ellington for No. 83 on the all-time three pointers list. – 1:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Dorian Finney-Smith bangs knees with Brook Lopez and that did not look fun. Both gentlemen head to the bench after that collision, though Finney-Smith looked more worse for wear. – 1:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Slow start for Khris Middleton this afternoon: 0-for-2 but 4 assists in his first 13 minutes.
#Bucks lead the #Mavs 41-35. – 1:50 PM
Slow start for Khris Middleton this afternoon: 0-for-2 but 4 assists in his first 13 minutes.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I’m telling you, Bertans could be ’11 Peja in the playoffs. Or ’21 Melli. – 1:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks are on a 17-6 run to finish out the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/9FoZsYJquz – 1:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks down 33-25 after a quarter. Milwaukee 8-of-16 from 3-point range, just 4-of-10 from inside the arc. – 1:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are one of the top 3-point defensive teams in the NBA, but the Bucks shot 8-of-16 in the first quarter. Great ball-movement by Milwaukee, but Mavs better find a way to combat that or this will be a long game. – 1:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen went 5-for-10 from behind the three-point line in the first quarter to score 15 points. #Bucks lead #Mavericks 33-25. – 1:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
14-4 run pushes Bucks lead to 30-23. Another suspect defensive start on the road by the Mavs. – 1:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lost the yes-Luka/no-Giannis minutes 11-5 over the last 3:21 — from a 15-13 lead to 24-20 deficit … and counting. – 1:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Luka Dončić has drawn fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday this quarter. – 1:33 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks playing better defense, but also playing a better opponent. Bucks lead 24-19 with 2:42 left in the first. – 1:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take a 24-19 lead with a few minutes left to go in the first quarter – 50/50 balls going their way of late.
They’re also 5-for-10 from behind the three-point line. – 1:28 PM
#Bucks take a 24-19 lead with a few minutes left to go in the first quarter – 50/50 balls going their way of late.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Mavericks lead the #Bucks 15-13 in the early going of this matinee – Dallas is shooting 70% from the floor to begin.
Milwaukee is shooting 50%. – 1:18 PM
#Mavericks lead the #Bucks 15-13 in the early going of this matinee – Dallas is shooting 70% from the floor to begin.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With every passing day, a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals becomes more and more likely. The Grizzlies are really good, but I don’t think they’ll beat the Suns in a 7-game series. And I think the Bucks are just a foot or two better than every other team in the East. – 1:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bonus Alert 🚨🚨🚨
Jrue Holiday has now played 2075 minutes and will earn a $306K bonus.
This is the 5th year in a row that the Milwaukee guard reached the minutes incentive in his contract (extension signed with New Orleans and current contract). – 1:16 PM
Bonus Alert 🚨🚨🚨
Jrue Holiday has now played 2075 minutes and will earn a $306K bonus.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic makes a lot of crazy passes but the one just now that went from likely turnover vs. double team to behind-the-back bounce assist on a Jalen Brunson three is high on the power rankings – 1:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Can the @Milwaukee Bucks make it back to the Finals this year?
@Brian Scalabrine gives his thoughts
Hear the Mavs-Bucks game right NOW on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/FU37Mi0We2 – 1:11 PM
Can the @Milwaukee Bucks make it back to the Finals this year?
@Brian Scalabrine gives his thoughts
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wake up MFFLs, Mavs and Bucks about to tip it off on ABC. Bucks going full strength. Mavericks without Maxi (ankle), who is new to the injury report. – 1:08 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
No one can interrupt @Luka Doncic pregame buckets 😂 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/We9rOzAyTx – 1:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby scored 25 points on Friday giving him a career-high-tying five 25-point games this season.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/7LuQq0kQdh – 12:49 PM
Bobby scored 25 points on Friday giving him a career-high-tying five 25-point games this season.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MIL starters: Middleton, Giannis, Lopez, Matthews, Holiday
12:10 tip @theeagledallas – 12:37 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MIL starters: Middleton, Giannis, Lopez, Matthews, Holiday
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews continues to start for the #Bucks this afternoon. – 12:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is back in the Starting 5 for the Sunday Matinee. pic.twitter.com/bgl5GvPzoa – 12:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor today.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/WnnZ7V3wUJ – 12:31 PM
Your first five on the floor today.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Games that matter today for the idle Bulls:
Heat at Raptors
Wiz at Celtics
Mavs at Bucks
76ers at Cavs
Toughest schedules left for those that matter in the East: 1. Boston, 2 BULLS, 3. Milwaukee, 4. Cleveland, 5. Toronto, 6. Miami, 7. Philly, 8. Nets – 12:22 PM
Games that matter today for the idle Bulls:
Heat at Raptors
Wiz at Celtics
Mavs at Bucks
76ers at Cavs
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: ESPN Suns guru/fan @SchwartzCenterM on their dominant season, then @Tim MacMahon on MVP/Giannis and reeling Jazz:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3wW9lQx
Apple: apple.co/3wWYPIP – 12:15 PM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: ESPN Suns guru/fan @SchwartzCenterM on their dominant season, then @Tim MacMahon on MVP/Giannis and reeling Jazz:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3wW9lQx
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have won 12 of their 17 games since the All-Star break, including a 6-2 mark at Fiserv Forum.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/dpvZDKLEvV – 12:05 PM
The Bucks have won 12 of their 17 games since the All-Star break, including a 6-2 mark at Fiserv Forum.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
As if his current 30-point game streak isn’t enough, Luka Doncic is prepping to score with his head in today’s brunch with the Bucks… pic.twitter.com/JEq0QvVSS9 – 11:53 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On December 23rd, the Bucks scored 27 points in the 4th quarter to put away a tight game against the Mavericks, 102-95.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/DGkw8z7BgE – 11:50 AM
On December 23rd, the Bucks scored 27 points in the 4th quarter to put away a tight game against the Mavericks, 102-95.
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Giannis, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic. One of them isn’t making first team All-NBA. – 11:48 AM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker. One of them isn’t making first team All-NBA. – 11:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
Three $50 https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo vouchers to the first three people who can guess which player will have more points between Luka/Giannis AND that player’s exact points scored. pic.twitter.com/i2A262V1hC – 11:44 AM
#StatMuseSunday
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber will miss today’s game vs. Bucks with right ankle soreness.
Saw Kleber on an exercise bike by the court during pregame warm-ups, FWIW, so likely nothing too debilitating. – 11:43 AM
Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber will miss today’s game vs. Bucks with right ankle soreness.
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Sterling Brown (health & safety protocols), Trey Burke (not with team), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss today’s game in Milwaukee. – 11:34 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer starts his pregame talk with reporters lauding Mavs’ defense: “It looks and feels like there’s a commitment on defense, the togetherness, the activity”
Jason Kidd would politely disagree after Mavs allowed season-worst 135 points last time out. – 11:20 AM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer starts his pregame talk with reporters lauding Mavs’ defense: “It looks and feels like there’s a commitment on defense, the togetherness, the activity”
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Trae Young: 14.5
6. Luka Doncic: 14.5
7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
8. Devin Booker: 14.0
9. Ja Morant: 13.6
10. Kevin Durant: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/o28gBYxvuG – 11:02 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Trae Young: 14.5
6. Luka Doncic: 14.5
7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
8. Devin Booker: 14.0
9. Ja Morant: 13.6
10. Kevin Durant: 13.3
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton go through their normal pregame routines. #Bucks – #Mavericks 🔜 pic.twitter.com/eLFK2L5dyj – 11:01 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks injury report is a bit cleaner for today’s matinee against the #Mavs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable with his right knee soreness. – 10:26 AM
The #Bucks injury report is a bit cleaner for today’s matinee against the #Mavs.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Matinée in Milwaukee.
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
⌚️ 12PM CT
📺 @ABCNetwork
📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/zDfOLidqfj – 10:02 AM
Matinée in Milwaukee.
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
⌚️ 12PM CT
📺 @ABCNetwork
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Will Mavs make enough 3ptrs today vs MIL team that 3x in 4 yrs has allowed most 3ptrs in @NBA? And how do Mavs fix their defense vs Giannis (BTB 40-10-6 games), & a deep MIL team that has a legit Big 3, and 3 bench guys (Allen, Portis Pat C) who all avg 10? Fascinating theater. – 9:33 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 48 rebounds today?
📊 @betwayusa – 9:32 AM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 48 rebounds today?
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae Young moves past LeBron James in Estimated Wins, and past Giannis in Offensive EPM. He is definitely #AllNBA. pic.twitter.com/ImQkOicmHD – 9:17 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Off the top of my head, last time Mavs played a Noon game was on Easter 08 vs SA. I remember this because my washing machine hose broke the night before & my house flooded. No such calamities leading into today at MIL @peasradio pre @ 11:30 Tip w/Brad & Me @ 12:10 @theeagledallas – 9:02 AM
