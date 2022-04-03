Nuggets vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (46-32) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (46-46) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Denver Nuggets 35, Los Angeles Lakers 34 (Q2 09:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” Michael Malone says on the use of zone during his interview with the ESPN broadcast. Nuggets had Jokic and JaMychal Green pick up two fouls on a day Denver’s without Jeff Green. – 4:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
For the second consecutive game, Davon Reed appears to be ahead of Bryn Forbes in the rotation. Forbes caught a DNP-CD last game vs. Minnesota. – 4:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL exit the 1st Q up 28-24, with Davis (12 points) leading the way early to push as much as an 8-point lead.
Denver turned it over 7 times to LAL’s 4, but hung around thanks to 50% shooting, and 6 FT’s to LAL’s 3.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 28, Nuggets 24
Anthony Davis was awesome in the first quarter with 12 points, 2 steals and 1 block. The starting group won its minutes, which is notable. The Lakers’ defense helped force seven Denver turnovers. LA has 10 assists to just 4 turnovers. – 4:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
AD with the early work.
@Anthony Davis: 12 pts, 2 stl pic.twitter.com/7dkt766QM8 – 4:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
More and more I’m wondering if Anthony Davis is going to be this generation’s Bill Walton. One championship. Some jaw-dropping stretches. Constantly hampered by lower-leg injuries. – 4:14 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I don’t like the Lakers but still sucks that Davis can’t stay on the court. League is more fun when the stars are all playing. – 4:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets stagger Aaron Gordon with the second unit. They’re cutting down the rotation to 9 today. – 4:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have lost their composure way too often over the last couple of weeks. Unnecessary technicals (Jokic, Cousins, Green), too much fouling and bitching at the officials, bad turnovers, lack of focus defensively. – 4:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has played in only 39 games this season, but he did outplay Joel Embiid in late January, going for 31 points, 12 boards and 4 blocks with 2 steals.
Today against Jokic, AD’s off to a good start, with 12 points on 5 of 9 FG’s, w/2 boards and a block in 8 minutes. – 4:09 PM
Anthony Davis has played in only 39 games this season, but he did outplay Joel Embiid in late January, going for 31 points, 12 boards and 4 blocks with 2 steals.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Big days in Milwaukee for Luka, who had 32 points and 15 assists. The 5th time this year Luka has had 15 assists. And for Dwight Powell, 22 pts and 13 rebs. With an 8/10 FG game, Powell is shooting 66% from the floor this season. – 4:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
There is a segment of the Mavs fandom that uses Dwight Powell as their favorite whipping boy. He’s not perfect, but his post ASB improvement has been a huge reason of why the Mavs are about to win 50 games. Absolutely fantastic today – 4:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
AD been running the point 😂😂😂😂😂😂 playing 4-on-5 barely looking in Russ direction – 4:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In the 2020 Western Finals, LAL did as good a job on Nikola Jokic as anybody has, using Howard and Davis, with help from LeBron and digging-down guards like Caruso/KCP/Green.
Jokic averaged: 21.8 ppg (54%), 7.2 reb., 5.0 apg.
Jokic this season: 26.6 ppg (58%), 10.3 rpg, 6.2 apg – 4:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Quite a sequence from Anthony Davis: he swipes at the ball in Jokic’s hands, comes up with it, takes it up the court, goes off the dribble against Jokic and hits a tough runner, and-1. Makes the free throw, plus a technical free throw.
He’s got 12 points in just under 8 minutes. – 4:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
JaMychal Green just picked up a tech. Joker (already with 5 turnovers) just picked up his second foul. Nuggets already with seven turnovers. – 4:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This game feels a little like the Phoenix game at the end of last regular season did so far, where AD just dominated and tantalized all of us with how good he can be at his best. Helped them beat a team they had no business beating in that game. Maybe history repeats today. – 4:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a great look for Jokić today. Gotta stop passing the ball with the way the Lakers are playing the lanes. There are no double teams. – 4:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Four turnovers for Nikola Jokic in his first six minutes today. – 4:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James watches his team play their fifth-to-last game of the season. He’s out because of a lingering ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/6lnB7IF56v – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/7rnbLTPwqa
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/P5pAWDWKvx – 4:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: The #Lakers expected to be contenders, but now they’re on the brink of missing the playoffs bostonglobe.com/2022/04/02/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 3:59 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic has all 5 of Denver’s points in the first 4:30. Lakers out to a 12-5 lead. – 3:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Really sloppy start for the #Nuggets, who turn it over three times in fives minutes. Joker’s not sharp, but Denver clearly trying to feed him inside. Dwight can’t slow him down. – 3:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good start from LeBron-less LAL today, as they lead Denver 12-5, led by @Anthony Davis.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: Mavs 118, Bucks 112. Luka had 32-8-15, Dwight 22-13, Reggie 16-7, Jalen 15 pts, Dorian 11 pts and 6 assists, Spencer 11 pts. Mavs are 49-30 and will play at Detroit on Wednesday. – 3:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Pretty solid giveaway today at the Lakers game, accompanied by a national anthem performance by @flea333. pic.twitter.com/kAVRPloeV4 – 3:45 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike his this in @latimessports on: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticizes LeBron James, says he should be ’embarrassed’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 3:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dwight Powell finished today’s game with 22 points and 13 rebounds, his 2nd game of the season (4th career) with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Here’s to the Inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion: @Carmelo Anthony 👏 pic.twitter.com/jEGQbMynPD – 3:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets governor Josh Kroenke sitting baseline for this one. pic.twitter.com/IU8MAON6sh – 3:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka is 4-2 vs Giannis, Jokic and Embiid this season. pic.twitter.com/nva88FiLir – 3:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters today at Lakers
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
JaMychal Green
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James out vs. Nuggets Sunday due to sore ankle nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/03/leb… – 3:30 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum & designer @victorsolomon to unveil the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trophy to honor league’s “social justice champion.” Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony is first recipient pic.twitter.com/IiF6Xn0ZBk – 3:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This MIL/DAL game is absolutely massive in the push for the 3rd seed between DAL and GSW. Remaining schedules. DAL has tiebreaker, GSW 1 game up. Dallas loses and GSW wins today it gets tough for Mavs, especially with it looking like LAL, NOP, SAS may have nothing to play for. pic.twitter.com/TNmiBznbzD – 3:12 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he’d be willing to meet Lakers’ LeBron James to discuss their differences on issues like vaccine advocacy: “I admire the things he’s done… Sending a whole school to college, wow, that’s amazing… Some of the things he’s done he should be embarrassed by.” pic.twitter.com/0QlNMNUXit – 3:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starters for today’s game between the Nuggets and Lakers: pic.twitter.com/eO85CEnFUW – 3:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Denver:
Dwight Howard
Anthony Davis
Malik Monk
Avery Bradley
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
L.A.’s 39th starting lineup: Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Davis and Howard. – 3:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray getting some pre-game work in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/s0ihj28W05 – 2:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Lakers Pregame Lounge is LIVE
youtube.com/watch?v=wuLuWR… – 2:56 PM
Nuggets-Lakers Pregame Lounge is LIVE
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Late addition to Denver’s injury report: Will Barton (right knee soreness) is questionable – 2:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
According to the Nuggets, Will Barton III has been added to the injury report (right knee soreness) and he is QUESTIONABLE tonight.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update:
Jeff Green is OUT (Personal)
Will Barton is QUESTIONABLE (Right knee soreness) – 2:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy, awarded to the league’s annual Social Justice Champion, is unveiled. Carmelo Anthony will receive it today for his work during the 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/Xv1S0GbQby – 2:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I just wanted to throw out a reminder that if anyone is looking for a freelancer, I am your guy.
I have years of experience covering the Nuggets as a reporter, writer & podcaster. I am ready to jump into any work involving basketball.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar here before the Lakers-Nuggets game to present his Social Justice Champion award. Carmelo Anthony is the recipient pic.twitter.com/dbyz46LdeH – 2:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday’s Starters
Dan Favale @danfavale
the range of opinions i’ve formed and reformed and then reformed some more on dwight powell over the past few years is brain-bending – 2:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dwight Powell (game-high 17 points, game-high 8 rebounds) is the most productive frontcourt player in Mavs-Bucks so far, just as everyone expected. – 2:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers superstar to sit Sunday vs. Nuggets due to ailing ankle
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone reiterated this game is about the #Nuggets since they still control their own destiny. At the same time, he said he expects the Lakers’ urgency/ desperation to be off the charts. – 2:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Unlimited Love for today’s giveaway 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/4zIVDql7oC – 2:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/7rnbLU77hI
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook’s season: “He puts in the work. He just hasn’t gotten over the hump to find that consistency.” – 1:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said LeBron’s ankle was particularly sore after last game; short turnaround (7:30 p.m. Friday tip, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday tip) didn’t help.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Wayne Ellington for No. 83 on the all-time three pointers list. – 1:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Anthony Davis will be playing today. Also, Frank Vogel notified us that Carmelo Anthony will receive the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, which will be presented to him by its namesake. AK – 1:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis came through his return from the mid-foot sprain well, said Frank Vogel, and Davis will play today against Denver. – 1:52 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out and Anthony Davis will play today against Denver. “He had ankle soreness from the other night, this is essentially like a back to back,” Vogel said. Vogel said LeBron is day to day moving forward. – 1:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel considers LeBron James as “day-to-day.” Though Vogel described Anthony Davis as “sore,” he will play today against the Nuggets – 1:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is out for today’s game against the Denver Nuggets because of “ankle soreness.” – 1:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out today vs. Denver due to the sprained left ankle that he originally injured at New Orleans last week, per Frank Vogel. – 1:50 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook’s latest remarks show his #Lakers tenure won’t go past the summer.
#LakeShow #NBA
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel commends Carmelo Anthony for being the social justice champion. Says it’s a “big deal for us.” – 1:49 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
What did you think of AD in his first game back? pic.twitter.com/f36etDqQ59 – 1:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LeBron James out this afternoon, per the Lakers. That’s not good for their Play-In hopes. – 1:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot. – 1:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver not having Jeff Green or Zeke Nnaji as bodies that can credibly guard LeBron today is a big deal.
Gonna guess Austin Rivers starts, AG guards LeBron, and Jokić guards Davis. Unless Dwight Howard also starts in which case JaMychal Green gets the nod. – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron chases the last crown left this season as the Lakers underachieve to the end …
+ more on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and the newly minted HoF’er Del Harris …
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jeff Green (personal) is out today vs. Lakers. I’m guessing JaMychal Green moves into the starting five to guard Anthony Davis. – 12:54 PM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Rounding out the @Dunkaroos All-Dunkaroos Team is no other than @fulkerson_john . He showed up and showed out at the @3X3UHoops Championship in NOLA! #90sstyle #Ad pic.twitter.com/ho5Ing4jJ4 – 12:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dick’s Sporting Goods ad from 1985 where they advertise the Jordan 1’s for the retail price of $39.99 pic.twitter.com/XD7wq1HtEQ – 12:40 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
This afternoon we will be hosting our Mental Health Awareness Game. Here are some resources if you or someone you know is in need. #teamUCLALakers pic.twitter.com/5B2C0bPb39 – 12:36 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Russell Westbrook is overpaid and having a rough season.
He may also be the best performer remaining from his draft class.
You usually don’t have a great season in Year 14 in the NBA.
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Giannis, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic. One of them isn’t making first team All-NBA. – 11:48 AM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday Matinee in DTLA
⏰: 12:30 p.m. PT
📺: ABC
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Going live with the point guard of Pelicans Spaces @Impatientbull at 2 p.m.
– Duke-UNC
– Lakers pack
– MVP
– Zion
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Trae Young: 14.5
6. Luka Doncic: 14.5
7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
8. Devin Booker: 14.0
9. Ja Morant: 13.6
10. Kevin Durant: 13.3
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.26
2. Evan Mobley: 5.38
3. Franz Wagner: 4.3
4. Cade Cunningham: 4.25
5. Jalen Green: 3.49
6. Herbert Jones: 2.79
7. Josh Giddey: 2.75
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.43
9. Bones Hyland: 2.15
10. Chris Duarte: 1.87
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are 7-1 in their last 8 games both Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have played, with the only loss coming in overtime at Denver (a couple late free throws could’ve easily made that a New Orleans win). Pels have not lost in regulation with both in uniform since Feb. 17 – 10:57 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
5 things to know Sunday, presented by @Take5_OilChange (Swin Cash to Hall of Fame; #Pelicans visit Clippers at 8:30 p.m. on @BallySportsNO, @NBATV and @ESPNRadioNOLA; Pels may take Lakers’ draft pick; “24 Seconds” video with CJ McCollum): on.nba.com/3wVmNUS – 10:40 AM
