Nuggets vs. Lakers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets (46-32) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-46) at STAPLES Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,013,008 per win while the Los Angeles Lakers are spending $5,302,854 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto

Home Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?