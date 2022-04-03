Nuggets vs. Lakers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets (46-32) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-46) at STAPLES Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,013,008 per win while the Los Angeles Lakers are spending $5,302,854 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@KLChouinard
Career 30+ point, 10+ assist games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 51 – 3:52 AM