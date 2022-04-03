Pelicans vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (34-43) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (40-40) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 41, Los Angeles Clippers 62 (Q2 02:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers were up 20 at New Orleans in November, but the 5-in-7 edible hit and Clippers scored only 26 second half points.
Clippers were up 20 at New Orleans in November, but the 5-in-7 edible hit and Clippers scored only 26 second half points.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
These Clippers came in full well knowing the Pelicans had a 3-0 season series lead and that these two teams could meet in the play-in. Talk about coming in focused, executing well a good game plan and hitting shots. – 10:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson tapped Jose Alvarado on the back on that Clippers inbounds as if to tell him, you’re not sneaking up on me. – 10:22 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mann with the slam.😤
Mann with the slam.😤
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
This second quarter has been a moving tribute to the November Pelicans – 10:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Get the Clippers feeling good about themselves after losing the first three games this season against the Pelicans. Then whack them in the play-in. Got it. pic.twitter.com/jPE2JE8R3b – 10:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The find! The finish!
The find! The finish!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann with the full extension on that corner inbounds lob from Jackson – 10:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
New Orleans hasn’t scored in two minutes. Clippers’ lead has grown to 16. Clippers just look like they’re playing faster across the board. Luke Kennard’s energy has been notable. – 10:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Space…splash! 💦
Space…splash! 💦
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George recovered his handle then found Isaiah Hartenstein for another alley-oop dunk. It’s amazing how those two developed the chemistry that they have after just 7 months.
Paul George recovered his handle then found Isaiah Hartenstein for another alley-oop dunk. It’s amazing how those two developed the chemistry that they have after just 7 months.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George has assisted on three of LA’s last four buckets. He has seven assists that have generated 17 points. He’s also scored 12. – 10:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado can’t get in this game fast enough. People rave about his steal potential, but he’s the best floor general on the Pelicans — and they’ve struggled immensely here in the 2nd quarter. – 10:12 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jose Alvarado checking in.
Watch out for that guy!
On that:
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
TOO SMOOTH. (3x)
TOO SMOOTH. (3x)
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Still no Jose Alvarado for the Pels two minutes into the 2nd quarter.
Still no Jose Alvarado for the Pels two minutes into the 2nd quarter.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
All things considered being down only 6 after the Clippers go 8-8 from 3 is pretty freaking good.
All things considered being down only 6 after the Clippers go 8-8 from 3 is pretty freaking good.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Inexplicably, #Pelicans have had several games lately where the opponent has come out absolutely on fire on jumpers early before cooling off later, but this is taking it to an extreme. Clippers 8/8 on 3s in 1Q, including a couple tough pull-ups – 10:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Clippers shot 8 of 8 from 3 in the first quarter. Crunched the numbers. That’s 100%. – 10:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George missed all four shots inside the arc, but made all 4 of his 3s, the last one #OnHerb
Paul George missed all four shots inside the arc, but made all 4 of his 3s, the last one #OnHerb
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A close race after one
A close race after one
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
A ticket to Monday’s national championship game between Kansas and North Carolina at the Superdome in New Orleans is the cheapest in recent history according to @TickPick. The cheapest ticket for the game now is $30. Before UNC beat Duke the cheapest ticket for the game was $130. – 10:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
PG doing the Boston windmill with Boston after his FOURTH 3-pointer in as many tries to start this one off.
The Clippers’ had 34 first-quarter points in their franchise-record 153-119 win on Friday.
PG doing the Boston windmill with Boston after his FOURTH 3-pointer in as many tries to start this one off.
The Clippers’ had 34 first-quarter points in their franchise-record 153-119 win on Friday.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Clippers 37, Pelicans 31
McCollum 12 pts (5-7 FG)
Hayes 5 pts & 3 rebs
Ingram 3 pts & 2 assts
3-pointers
NOP: 5-13
End of the 1st: Clippers 37, Pelicans 31
McCollum 12 pts (5-7 FG)
Hayes 5 pts & 3 rebs
Ingram 3 pts & 2 assts
3-pointers
NOP: 5-13
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George ended the first quarter 4-4 on three-pointers. RoCo’s franchise record might be short-lived.
Clippers lead 37-31.
Paul George ended the first quarter 4-4 on three-pointers. RoCo’s franchise record might be short-lived.
Clippers lead 37-31.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Clippers go 8-for-8 from deep in the first quarter. Insane shooting from LAC. – 10:04 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans withstanding the Clippers scorching start from 3, trailing but not getting trucked.
Pelicans withstanding the Clippers scorching start from 3, trailing but not getting trucked.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
PG buries his third 3-pointer — Clippers are 7 for 7 from deep thus far … and leading 34-29. – 10:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance with a block, a three and now two offensive rebounds amid a sea of Clippers already in this game.
What a perfect addition to this Pelicans team. – 10:02 PM
Larry Nance with a block, a three and now two offensive rebounds amid a sea of Clippers already in this game.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Wonder what Willie Green’s Clippers scouting report said about Robert Covington after his last game. RoCo is in the game after dropping 1a franchise-record 11 threes on Milwaukee. – 10:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Easiest to most challenging paths for the Spurs (10th) to finish ahead of New Orleans for 9th:
1. Pelicans go 0-5, Spurs go 1-3
2. Pels go 1-4, Spurs go 2-2
3. Pels go 2-3, Spurs go 3-1
Easiest to most challenging paths for the Spurs (10th) to finish ahead of New Orleans for 9th:
1. Pelicans go 0-5, Spurs go 1-3
2. Pels go 1-4, Spurs go 2-2
3. Pels go 2-3, Spurs go 3-1
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pelicans not named CJ McCollum made only 3 3s Friday night at Los Angeles.
Non-McCollum Pelicans already have 3 3s tonight, helping Pelicans get to a 22-19 lead with 3:42 left in 1st quarter.
Pelicans not named CJ McCollum made only 3 3s Friday night at Los Angeles.
Non-McCollum Pelicans already have 3 3s tonight, helping Pelicans get to a 22-19 lead with 3:42 left in 1st quarter.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
wide open 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO/ NBA TV
wide open 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO/ NBA TV
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb in the corner 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO/ NBA TV
Herb in the corner 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO/ NBA TV
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Big slam from the big man!
Big slam from the big man!
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris with big Jayhawk energy to start this one. He’s 3-3. – 9:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers first unit comes out like they did at Chicago instead of vs Jazz, clicking offensively. All five starters have a bucket and/or an assist, highlighted by a Morris 4-point play assisted from Batum.
Clippers first unit comes out like they did at Chicago instead of vs Jazz, clicking offensively. All five starters have a bucket and/or an assist, highlighted by a Morris 4-point play assisted from Batum.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
New Orleans calls a timeout after PG’s pocket pass for a Zubac dunk. It’s a 14-9 Clippers lead in a game that could clinch them eighth. Morris has started 2-2 (6 points), Paul George 1-4. New Orleans still having success on the offensive glass. – 9:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s final regular-season game, April 10 at the Clippers, will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. – 9:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. is taking the Jonas Valanciunas assignment as they treat him like the 3-point threat that he is – 9:42 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Per the league, the Pelicans will face Memphis on Saturday at 5p CST and Golden State on Sunday at 8:30p CST.
Per the league, the Pelicans will face Memphis on Saturday at 5p CST and Golden State on Sunday at 8:30p CST.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last two Clippers games of the season, Saturday and Sunday vs Kings and Thunder respectively, will be 6:30pm local starts.
Last two Clippers games of the season, Saturday and Sunday vs Kings and Thunder respectively, will be 6:30pm local starts.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The NBA has set game times for the last two days of the season. For the Clippers, that means:
Saturday vs. Sacramento: 6:30 p.m. PT
The NBA has set game times for the last two days of the season. For the Clippers, that means:
Saturday vs. Sacramento: 6:30 p.m. PT
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Games w/ 30 points or more by a rookie in ’21’-22:
6: @Jalen Green
2: Cade Cunningham, Tre Mann
1: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Moses Moody, Trey Murphy, Cam Thomas, Franz Wagner, @Josh Christopher
Games w/ 30 points or more by a rookie in ’21’-22:
6: @Jalen Green
2: Cade Cunningham, Tre Mann
1: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Moses Moody, Trey Murphy, Cam Thomas, Franz Wagner, @Josh Christopher
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
IT’S GAME TIME.
IT’S GAME TIME.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5️⃣ in LA
Starting 5️⃣ in LA
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Puttin’ in reps. 🎯
Puttin’ in reps. 🎯
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell on the court shooting before Clippers-Pelicans game. Powell remains out but continues to get closer to a return. pic.twitter.com/mxJk88SptB – 9:16 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Norman Powell working out pregame. pic.twitter.com/emfXs2SS0p – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who is rockin’ these kicks tonight?
Who is rockin’ these kicks tonight?
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame preparations.
Pregame preparations.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get the 411 for tonight’s contest.
Get the 411 for tonight’s contest.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley records his first career triple double in NYK’s 30-point win vs. ORL. Quickley had 20 points, 10 rebounds & 10 assists (with just 1 turnover) in 34 min off the bench. The win moves NYK (35-44) percentage points ahead of NOP (34-43) for NBA’s 12th worst record. – 8:28 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Ty Lue on #Pelicans: “My biggest thing is just the job Willie Green has done this year. They started 3-16, but have been 31-27 since then. Getting his team to believe, staying the course. I’m really happy for Willie and how they persevered and got to this point.” – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
For the second time in @Minnesota Timberwolves franchise history, the team puts up 80+ points in the first half (81, vs LA Clippers on 2/8/20) as they lead Houston 80-68 at the halftime break.
Edwards leads all with 23 points.
For the second time in @Minnesota Timberwolves franchise history, the team puts up 80+ points in the first half (81, vs LA Clippers on 2/8/20) as they lead Houston 80-68 at the halftime break.
Edwards leads all with 23 points.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nola’s Willie Green on Jose Alvarado’s sneaky move: “It’s just who he is, he’s learned how to make that work for him. I told him, that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that in basketball.” – 8:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nola’s Willie Brown on the importance of today’s game: “We haven’t talked about it yet but I think our guys are aware of the magnitude of this game.”
Nola’s Willie Brown on the importance of today’s game: “We haven’t talked about it yet but I think our guys are aware of the magnitude of this game.”
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
Watch Live: Willie Green
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Dressed in Sunday’s Best.
Dressed in Sunday’s Best.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
game day drip 💧
game day drip 💧
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said he doesn’t know if Norm Powell will be able to practice this week before the Clippers play again on Wednesday. – 7:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue sets the terms for tonight’s game against New Orleans. They’ll guarantee themselves a spot in the 7-8 play-in game with a win, giving them “two chances to win one” to advance to a first-round series. – 7:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says “I don’t know” in regards to Norman Powell possibly practicing in last week of season – 7:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says he doesn’t know whether Norm Powell will be able to practice soon, as in before their next game. He said that Paul George’s minutes can be ramped up “a little bit.” – 7:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tyronn Lue pregame looking ahead to sneaky thief Jose Alvarado: “We’re aware of that — he’ll probably still get one, but we’re aware of that.” – 7:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🚨YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY🚨
#ClipperNation, the first 5,000 kids at the arena receive a @Marcus Morris youth jersey!
🚨YOUTH JERSEY GIVEAWAY🚨
#ClipperNation, the first 5,000 kids at the arena receive a @Marcus Morris youth jersey!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The level of intensity we’re all gonna have watching this Pelicans v. Clippers game tonight is gonna be high – 6:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
With the Lakers loss, the Pelicans can clinch a spot in the play-in tournament tonight with a win against the Clippers. – 6:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans can clinch a play-in tournament slot with a win tonight. – 6:10 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans (34-43) can now clinch a West play-in tournament spot tonight with a win over Clippers, after Lakers (31-47) just lost at home to Nuggets. No. 10 Spurs (32-45) lead Lakers by 1.5 games, have the tiebreaker and will host Portland at 6 p.m. CT. SA magic number is 3 – 6:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With the Lakers losing today vs the Nuggets, the Pelicans can clinch a spot in the play-in with if they beat the Clippers tonight. – 6:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After an 0-for-5 shooting night Friday at Memphis and a trip to New Orleans to see his brother, Puff, help North Carolina top rival Duke in Final 4 Saturday, Cam Johnson is getting up shots as #Suns are at OKC #ThunderUp tonight looking to set franchise record for wins (63). pic.twitter.com/2V5H5Qeb9C – 5:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault when asked if Tre Mann (right hamstring strain) will return this season: “We’re working through it.”
Daigneault when asked if Tre Mann (right hamstring strain) will return this season: “We’re working through it.”
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Last game, it was McCollum and Ingram hitting a number of contested 2’s in the 2nd half especially.
Last game, it was McCollum and Ingram hitting a number of contested 2’s in the 2nd half especially.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Join us for a watch party tonight at Bruno’s Tavern on Maple Street!
Join us for a watch party tonight at Bruno’s Tavern on Maple Street!
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
An all-around performance.
An all-around performance.
