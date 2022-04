Pistons officially announce Carsen Edwards signing

Braxton Key is signing a two-way deal with the Pistons, sources confirm. The Pistons have parted ways with Chris Smith, who recently underwent ACL surgery.Also confirming that Carsen Edwards has signed a two-year deal with the Pistons. @Shams Charania was first on that. – 12:06 PM

Carsen Edwards is getting a second chance in the NBA after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Pistons masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…

Former #Purdue star Carsen Edwards is here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and he is available for the #Pistons, per coach Dwane Casey.📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/JZFzr4Q3tI

Former Purdue standout guard Carsen Edwards in the game now for the Pistons. He signed with Detroit earlier today. – 5:26 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.