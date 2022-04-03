Pistons officially announce Carsen Edwards signing

Pistons officially announce Carsen Edwards signing

Main Rumors

Pistons officially announce Carsen Edwards signing

April 3, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Carsen Edwards drains his first shot, a long 2, and the #Pistons are up 35-26. #Pacers call timeout. – 5:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Carsen Edwards hits his first shot, a 3. – 5:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Carsen Edwards hits his first shot attempt — a 3 — and stares down the Pacers bench. I think Malcolm Brogdon specifically. – 5:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Carsen Edwards is in the game wearing No. 20. #Pistons #Pacers5:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Carsen Edwards makes his Pistons debut 2.5 hours after officially joining the team – 5:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Former Purdue standout guard Carsen Edwards in the game now for the Pistons. He signed with Detroit earlier today. – 5:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Carsen Edwards is in. He was boarding Sky Zone three hours ago. – 5:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Carsen Edwards sighting – 5:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Former #Purdue star Carsen Edwards is here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and he is available for the #Pistons, per coach Dwane Casey.
📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/JZFzr4Q3tI3:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Carsen Edwards just arrived to Indy with the team at around 3:00 this afternoon. “Just arrived,” Casey stressed. – 3:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Carsen Edwards: “He can shoot it — that’s the first thing that comes out. He’s a proven scorer, and that’s something we’re looking to see.” – 3:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Carsen Edwards is with the team today and he could get a “crash course” in the offense. – 3:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Carsen Edwards is here and could get “a crash course” tonight. – 3:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons announce they have signed guard Carsen Edwards. – 2:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons sign Carsen Edwards and Braxton Key, waive Chris Smith freep.com/story/sports/n…2:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Former #Purdue star Carsen Edwards to sign two-year deal with #Pistons, per report indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar12:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Carsen Edwards is getting a second chance in the NBA after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Pistons masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…12:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pistons transactions today will look like:
-Chris Smith waived from Two-Way
-Braxton Key signed to Two-Way
-Carsen Edwards signed to two-year deal – 12:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Braxton Key is signing a two-way deal with the Pistons, sources confirm. The Pistons have parted ways with Chris Smith, who recently underwent ACL surgery.
Also confirming that Carsen Edwards has signed a two-year deal with the Pistons. @Shams Charania was first on that. – 12:06 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: The Detroit Pistons are planning to sign NBA G League guard Carsen Edwards to a two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Edwards averaged nearly 27 points per game for G League’s Salt Lake City this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 3, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home