Pistons vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons are planning to sign NBA G League guard Carsen Edwards to a two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Edwards averaged nearly 27 points per game for G League’s Salt Lake City this season. – 11:02 AM

Braxton Key is signing a two-way deal with the Pistons, sources confirm. The Pistons have parted ways with Chris Smith, who recently underwent ACL surgery.Also confirming that Carsen Edwards has signed a two-year deal with the Pistons. @Shams Charania was first on that. – 12:06 PM

Today, we’re celebrating the incredible career of David Benner. As our media relations director since 1994, David and team won the NBA’s Media Relations Team of the Year Award twice during his tenure.Thank you for 28 great years, David. Wishing you the best in retirement! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/XhOESQLn68

Carsen Edwards is getting a second chance in the NBA after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Pistons masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…

ICYMI: Jalen Smith was acquired at the trade deadline from Phoenix, but his contract traveled with him.Making it unlikely the Pacers will be able to re-sign him.

LeBron chases the last crown left this season as the Lakers underachieve to the end …+ more on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and the newly minted HoF’er Del Harris …All here via my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/king-james-c…

Praying for the city of Sacramento and all of those affected by this senseless tragedy🙏🏽💜 – 1:04 PM

Cade Cunningham (right hip soreness) is questionable against the Pacers today. Cory Joseph (left lumbar spine strain) is doubtful. Marvin Bagley III is still out. – 1:08 PM

Since we’re in Indy today, it wouldn’t be right to do a @UWMLife Reppin’ the D shout out without @PistonFanInIndy → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs

Rick Carlisle calls @PacersDMB ‘s 28-year run with the #Pacers “epic.” Congratulates him on a great career. Benner is being honored today at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.“You’ve meant so much to so many. … It’s hard to believe it’s coming to a close.” – 3:23 PM

Malcolm Brogdon is out vs the Pistons today, Rick Carlisle says. Sounds like Goga Bitadze will play. – 3:24 PM

Dwane Casey said Carsen arrived at 3pm. It’s 350 now. Likely he plays tonight with CoJo and Cade out. pic.twitter.com/ZYZBVocbKX

It’s a final: Mavs 118, Bucks 112. Luka had 32-8-15, Dwight 22-13, Reggie 16-7, Jalen 15 pts, Dorian 11 pts and 6 assists, Spencer 11 pts. Mavs are 49-30 and will play at Detroit on Wednesday. – 3:48 PM

Former #Purdue star Carsen Edwards is here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and he is available for the #Pistons, per coach Dwane Casey.📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/JZFzr4Q3tI

Mavericks get 2.5 days off before playing at Detroit on Wednesday. They finish the season at 22-56 Detroit, at home against 27-50 Portland and at home against 32-45 San Antonio.Can’t draw it up much better than that. – 3:53 PM

FYI, #Pistons Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Jamorko Pickett are with the @MotorCityCruise , who begin the G League playoffs this week. – 3:59 PM

Injury Report for today’s game against Detroit (1/2):Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore lower back)Chris Duarte – Out (left toe)Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/69MuFTRM7Q

“This is a very special day for the franchise to recognize the career of David Benner…It’s been an epic run.”Head Coach Rick Carlisle shared a message for @PacersDMB 💛 pic.twitter.com/WoKujzgyBQ

“He can shoot it. That’s the first thing that comes out. He’s a (shot) maker. He’s a guy who can get his shot at any time. He’s a proven scorer, so that’s something we’re looking to see.” — #Pistons coach Dwane Casey. #Purdue

No Franz Wagner today, so the list of players to start every game this season is down to just two guys:Mikal BridgesSaddiq Bey – 4:43 PM

Reggie Miller is in the house to honor Pacers Director of Media Relations David Benner, who is retiring after the season. – 4:55 PM

Reggie Miller is here for @PacersDMB ’s send off. They embrace for a big hug at halfcourt. #Pacers

Pacers Hall of Famer @Reggie Miller is in the building, surprises @PacersDMB — the team’s longtime PR director who is retiring after 28 seasons. pic.twitter.com/O5wlRO39zy

Celtics shot 61.5% from the floor Sunday, the best of the Brad/Ime era in Boston.It’s their best shooting game since…11 years ago today, April 3, 2011 vs. Detroit** This was the game Shaq left early with what became a season-ending injury pic.twitter.com/UE8X6y7Pm0

Saddiq has nine of Detroit’s 11 points. 3-3 from 3 with 9:29 on the clock. Might be another big scoring night for him – 5:15 PM

Saddiq Bey is really about to put up another 50-ball just so the NBA store sells his jersey. – 5:17 PM

The @Detroit Pistons announced today that the club has signed forward Braxton Key to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team waived forward Chris Smith. #Pistons Read: on.nba.com/3wXzi2h

If anyone else but Saddiq is going to shoot, that’s a good interruption by Frank Jackson lol – 5:21 PM

Just four Pacers games left this season, two at home and two away. But these are meaningless games. They’re just trying to get them over with and move on to the offseason. Feels like preseason. – 5:21 PM

Former Purdue standout guard Carsen Edwards in the game now for the Pistons. He signed with Detroit earlier today. – 5:26 PM

Killian Hayes is 2-2 from 3 so far. I talked to Hayes, John Beilein and Dwane Casey about Beilein’s impact this season.“He’s always praising how much he believes in me, giving me that extra confidence every single time. He really trusts my shooting.” freep.com/story/sports/n…

Saddiq Bey has 20 points with 1:28 left in the 1Q. He’s one 3 shy of tying Ben Gordon for the most 3s in a single quarter in Pistons history (7). – 5:33 PM

Pacers down 38-34 after one quarter. Saddiq Bey’s 20 points were the story of the quarter, easily, but the Pacers battled with a Detoit team that hit 10/13 from deep. Halburton had 6-3-2 in the first quarter. – 5:36 PM

When Saddiq Bey isn’t on the floor, this game has very much looked like what you’d expect a Pistons-Pacers game in 2022 during the last week of the season to look like. – 5:41 PM

