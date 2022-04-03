Suns vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (62-15) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (55-55) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Phoenix Suns 80, Oklahoma City Thunder 98 (Q4 08:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Pokusevski has 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
#Suns down 17 with 8:54 left in the game. – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Pokusevski hits 3-of-5 from 3. #Suns down 16 as Sarr hits 3 while getting fouled by Johnson
Hits FT. – 8:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The fanbase with the Suns in the midst of a third bad game, with 3 starters out, despite watching this team dominate its way to 62 wins and the No. 1 seed with EIGHT games left in the season: pic.twitter.com/SaHXPzyKHo – 8:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
This is wild. Poku nails a three. Sarr nails a three.
OKC leads Phoenix by 15. – 8:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A 32-point third quarter for the Thunder. One of the Suns’ worst quarters of the year considering who is out there for OKC right now. Down 9 entering the fourth. – 8:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: OKC 84, PHX 75
Bridges: 16 Pts, 6-13 FG
Shamet: 10 Pts, 6 Reb
Paul: 9 Pts, 8 Ast
Robinson-Earl: 14 Pts, 5-6 FG
Thunder outscore Suns 32-22 in 3Q – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson corner 3. Shakes head after making. He was 0-for-8 before that hit.
Went 0-for-3 Friday in his first game back after missing 13.
Scored career-high 38 March 4 vs. Knicks. Hit game winner.
#Suns down nine to end 3rd quarter. #Thunder 13-of-33 from 3. Phoenix 5-of-28. – 8:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder outscored the Suns 32-22 in the third. OKC leads 84-75 heading into the fourth. – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo is keeping #Suns in game as far as scoring, but #Suns have allowed 20 points off 13 turnovers.
#Suns down nine. Biyombo has seven points off the bench. – 8:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tankathon 2022 update:
Orlando has lost
Houston will lose
Detroit has won
OKC is winning – 8:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Brandon Schwab hit Jae’Sean Tate with a technical foul. That’s 10 this season – 8:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
This game is a nice reminder how lucky we’ve been to watch the Suns operate at such an elite level all season long. Third straight ugly game for a team with little to play for – 8:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns down 10 and now the OKC crowd is really into the game. Phoenix started to turn the ball over again like it did in Memphis. – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Here we go.” Cameron Payne at scores table set to check in for Shamet. #Suns – 8:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
findin’ each other on the break ⚡️
@Aaron Wiggins ↔️ @Vit Krejci pic.twitter.com/2TSJxraU8D – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Pokusevski open inside for dunk.
#Suns down six as Payne set to check in. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Toronto has done well without top-5 picks. Denver. Phoenix is there. Name me the last team with two homegrown top-3 picks to win a title? Getting Cade so early changed everything. – 8:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Chris Paul has continuously said his time in OKC was special and one of his favorite seasons.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo jump hook. #Suns down four. Timeout OKC. 6:19 left in 3rd. – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Roby hits another 3 with clock expiring. Bridges answers with two.
#Suns down six. – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Got to talk” Jae Crowder from bench shouting at teammates on court as Wiggins got a backdoor opportunity.
Missed shot, but was fouled by McGee. Hits FTS. #Suns down seven as Paul scores on other end. – 8:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
It appears the Suns’ weakness is when both they and their opponent have nothing to play for. – 8:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
People tank like OKC to get what Detroit has in Cade. It only took 1.5 years of rebuilding. Before they got him, they set themselves with young, nba pieces (Saddiq, 19th pick; Isaiah 16th, etc.). Detroit jumped the line. Players can be found at any pick. That’s why Troy is here. – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
thank you too, @Chris Paul ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Kb5LfbWEtv – 8:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
stop me if you’ve heard this one before..
@Isaiah Roby BUZZER BEATER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/w38RuU2tuq – 8:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Well the Thunder are 11-of-25 from 3, a number of attempts you’ll often see in a full game and we are at halftime. OKC entered the night last in 3P% at 32.3%.
Suns up 1. – 8:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 53, OKC 52
Bridges: 12 Pts, 4-10 FG
Shamet: 10 Pts
Paul: 5 Pts, 8 Ast
Robinson-Earl: 11 Pts, 3-3 3P
PHX: 4-19 3P; OKC: 11-25 – 8:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After near turnover, Roby hits 3 at horn to end 1st half.
#Suns 53 #ThunderUp 52 Half – 8:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby hits a three at the buzzer to bring the Thunder within one.
Halftime: Suns 53, Thunder 52 – 8:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
👀 POKU NO LOOK 👀
@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/pPwR0sSDg7 – 8:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee dunk on inbounds play. #Suns up four, but Paul picks up third foul. Stays in with 27.1 seconds left. – 8:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#ThunderUp answer with 5-0 burst.
Pokuševski 3 then assist for Krejci transition dunk.
Successful challenge by OKC.
Tied at 49-49 with 1:31 left in half. – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul comes out finds McGee for dunk. Then gets steal that leads to transition opportunity.
Bridges misses layup off Paul pass, but is fouled. #Suns up five. – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul had a talk with each of the three officials during that timeout. #Suns – 7:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
WATER BENDER 🌊🌊🌊
@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/h8E7WxkvIb – 7:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Apparently the Suns’ greatest weakness is playing a roster’s C-team – 7:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s what I do, he wasn’t doing that.” Chris Paul on Aleksej Pokuševski drawing a foul on Paul with rip though move. #Suns – 7:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JR333
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/rhY4BBtqDx – 7:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#ThunderUp on 11-3 run to pull within two. Timeout #Suns with 7:23 left in the half. – 7:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m guessing this is still all related to doing homework for that final playoff spot, but it’s still been strange seeing Aaron Holiday not get very much run lately – 7:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Casey how momentum carries into the offseason. He said Detroit’s big step will be in free agency and the draft. “It’s similar to what Phoenix did. They added Chris Paul. They had a good bubble, wasn’t great but good. They rode it into the summer time with confidence.” – 7:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has 11 points with three 3s on 4-of-4 shooting. – 7:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig aggressive. Has six on 3-of-4. Lob finish off Payton pass.
#Suns up 10 with 9:02 left in 1st half. – 7:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Hoard on the board ⚡️
@JaylenHoard | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Ad3aMAtP15 – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey mentioned Phoenix as going into an offseason with confidence, making a good offseason move and then turning a corner the next season.
“These young men are playing, no matter who is playing. That’s a sign of a good culture and our guys’ work ethic.” – 7:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 27 #Thunder 20 End of 1st.
Elfrid Payton checking in.
Payne, Payton, Craig, Wainright and Biyombo. – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, OKC 20
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-6 FG
Paul: 3 Pts, 3 Ast
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 2 Stl, 1-5 FG
Maledon: 5 Pts – 7:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jae’Sean going all. the. WAY! 💥 pic.twitter.com/nnm07l3NjW – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson was 0-for-5 FG (0-for-3 from 3) Friday night.
Tonight, he’s already taken five shots (1-of-5, 0-for-4 from 3). His bucket was a drive.
Scored 1 point vs. Grizzlies.
Has 5 (3-of-3 FTs) vs. Thunder.
#Suns up 23-18 with 1:40 left in 1st quarter. – 7:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
NON 👏 STOP 👏 HUSTLE 👏
@Mikal Bridges leads the @NBA in defensive miles traveled. pic.twitter.com/DMg7nLf23V – 7:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 not even looking at where he proceeds to immediately break down the defense. Already 5 steps ahead. pic.twitter.com/BLguaO1ieK – 7:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Got a few CP3/CP15 minutes in Memphis and now Payne checks in for Shamet as the first sub. Those two were terrific together at the end of last year in those start of 2nd/4th Q minutes. – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson drive, plus the foul.
Hits FT. #Suns up 17-5 midway through 1st quarter. – 7:23 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
OKC now is in control of one of the three worst records in the league, having the same lottery odds as Houston and Orlando.
Sam Presti’s extreme tanking tactic worked. – 7:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Pistons have beaten the Pacers.
OKC now has the #3 lottery spot.
Saddiq Bey is the Thunder season MVP.
Thunder vs Blazers on Tuesday night will be the biggest G League game of all time. – 7:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Thunder aren’t crashing the glass hard, but Landry Shamet rotating over there for the rebound is an early example of how intentional the Suns want to be about closing out stops with defensive boards after what happened in Memphis – 7:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
think we got a new member of bag twitter 💼
@Vit Krejci | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/QHfETkFx8k – 7:18 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis: “It’s another must-win … must-must win … in Phoenix.” He said he did not know if LeBron James’ ankle injury will allow him to play against PHX. He said the LAL medical staff told him his mid-foot sprain won’t get worse by him playing on it, so he intends to play – 7:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal finding new ways to use that 7’1″ wingspan 😂 pic.twitter.com/tETN6Ac1pN – 7:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis on if LeBron will play on Tuesday vs. Suns: “I have no idea. I hope so.” – 7:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Huge Loud City ovation for Chris Paul.
Unlike the Oscars, in OKC.. Everybody Loves Chris. – 7:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul got a resounding ovation when introduced in #Suns starting lineup.
He led OKC to playoffs in his one season here. – 7:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala is back on the Thunder’s bench tonight. He’s wearing a boot on his right foot. – 7:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Not only are #Lakers 31-47 and losers of their last six, Spurs can build two-game lead on them with a win tonight vs. Blazers.
Spurs (32-45) have tiebreaker vs. Lakers as they battle for last play-in spot in West (10th seed)
Not playoffs. Play-in.
Next game? Tuesday at #Suns – 7:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
So. If the Spurs beat the Blazers today and the Nuggets on Tuesday, the Suns could eliminate the Lakers from the play-in by beating them later that Tuesday night. – 6:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby is the only Thunder player available tonight who was teammates with Chris Paul.
SGA, Dort, Bazley and Muscala also played with CP, but they’re all out. – 6:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday Sunset Starters ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/t547M7bh95 – 6:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) for Sunday’s game at Oklahoma City #ThunderUp
Will start Landry Shamet, JaVale McGee and Cam Johnson along with Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges. https://t.co/8R5DUrIkxH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/osZdOAN6jx – 6:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Starters for tonight:
Thunder
– Maledon
– Wiggins
– Krejci
– Pokusevski
– Roby
Suns
– Paul
– Shamet
– Bridges
– Johnson
– McGee – 6:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
JaVale McGee
Devin Booker (rest), Deandre Ayton (rest) and Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) OUT. – 6:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel, on the approach for the next game, given the increasingly difficult odds that the Lakers make the play in:
“Don’t worry about the math … worry about the next game, try to get a win against Phoenix.” – 6:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Nuggets 129, Lakers 118
The Lakers fall to 31-47. They’re 1.5 games behind the Spurs for No. 10 — two games back in the loss column. AD had 28 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks. Russ had 27 pts, 10 rebs and 7 asts.
Up next: at Phoenix on Tuesday. – 6:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After an 0-for-5 shooting night Friday at Memphis and a trip to New Orleans to see his brother, Puff, help North Carolina top rival Duke in Final 4 Saturday, Cam Johnson is getting up shots as #Suns are at OKC #ThunderUp tonight looking to set franchise record for wins (63). pic.twitter.com/2V5H5Qeb9C – 5:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault when asked if Tre Mann (right hamstring strain) will return this season: “We’re working through it.”
Mann is out tonight. No real clarity on if or when he’ll return down the stretch. – 5:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aleksej Pokusevski will both play tonight, per Daigneault. Both were listed as questionable. – 5:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said even with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder out, this is a good night for the Suns to put a better product on the floor after the way they played in Memphis. The goal is to play to their standard every night no matter who’s in or out – 5:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The injury report for OKC today against the Suns: pic.twitter.com/fgxXlOUDYt – 5:03 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
No Franz Wagner today, so the list of players to start every game this season is down to just two guys:
Mikal Bridges
Saddiq Bey – 4:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Is this the night Phoenix #Suns set the franchise record for most wins in a single season?
Tried Friday at Memphis.
Lost. Still at 62 Ws.
At Oklahoma City #ThunderUp
tonight.
They’ll have to do it without Devin Booker (rest), Deandre Ayton (rest) and Jae Crowder (sore ankle). pic.twitter.com/qyw5eMq06j – 4:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
#ThunderLegacy members came by the ION this morning..
..and you know they had to get a few shots up! pic.twitter.com/6xuBCmP4rP – 4:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This game feels a little like the Phoenix game at the end of last regular season did so far, where AD just dominated and tantalized all of us with how good he can be at his best. Helped them beat a team they had no business beating in that game. Maybe history repeats today. – 4:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With this 118-112 win over the Bucks, the Mavs ensure they’ll finish the regular season winless against just 3 teams:
The NBA-best Suns and the lottery-bound Knicks and Wizards. – 4:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder welcomes the Phoenix Suns to @PaycomCenter in its penultimate home contest of the season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
￼
📝 | https://t.co/kOvRAPfcqL pic.twitter.com/RLNCExzSEL – 1:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
With every passing day, a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals becomes more and more likely. The Grizzlies are really good, but I don’t think they’ll beat the Suns in a 7-game series. And I think the Bucks are just a foot or two better than every other team in the East. – 1:18 PM
