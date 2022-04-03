Suns vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 3, 2022

By |

The Phoenix Suns (62-15) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-55) at Paycom Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $2,201,224 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $3,724,928 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Phoenix is one of my favorite cities
But I want to be here about as much as Eric Bledsoe rn – 3:21 AM

