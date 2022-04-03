Warriors vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (49-29) play against the Sacramento Kings (49-49) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Golden State Warriors 62, Sacramento Kings 42 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kuminga ends the half with an exclamation point. Good lord.
Warriors head into the locker room with a commanding 62-42 lead over the the Kings. Strong performances across the board.
Wiggins: 15 pts, 5 ast
Bjelica: 12 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast
Kuminga: 12 pts (14 min)
Poole: 10 pts – 10:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins: 15 points, 5 assists in the first half in Sacramento. Got to the free throw line six times, made five. Kuminga, Bjelica, Poole also hit double figures. Warriors up 20 on the Kings, cruising to their 50th win. – 10:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trailed by as many as 24 in the first half, the deficit is 62-42 at halftime. The Warriors with 15 points from Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga & Nemanja Bjeclica with 12 each of the Golden State bench. Sacramento shoots 31% – Damian Jones with 8 points – 10:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Now Draymond Green picks up a tech. Refs clearly aren’t with the BS tonight. – 10:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole gets slapped with a tech after exchanging words with a referee following a foul call he didn’t like. He went over to the referee and made peace afterward, then went to the bench with 3 fouls. – 10:07 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Might want to consider sitting GP2 for the rest of the season. He’s too valuable to get injured before the postseason – 10:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
NBA set up schedule for Sunday to eliminate timing advantages and any potential shenanigans. Brooklyn, Atlanta and Charlotte will all play at 3:30 ET. Boston, Miami and Philly will all play at 7. Denver and Utah both play at 930, as do Golden State/ Dallas and Lakers/Pels/Spurs. – 10:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Kings are down 22 against the Warriors in the 2Q.
IF the Kings fall tonight, they are officially eliminated from playoff contention. – 10:03 PM
The Kings are down 22 against the Warriors in the 2Q.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The Spurs game against Golden State – the final home game of the regular season – on April 9 at the AT&T Center will start at 7:30, the NBA announced tonight.
The Spurs game at Dallas on April 10 – the final regular season game – will start at 8:30 p.m., the NBA announced. – 9:58 PM
The Spurs game against Golden State – the final home game of the regular season – on April 9 at the AT&T Center will start at 7:30, the NBA announced tonight.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Bjelica has two threes. The last time he made two in a game was Jan. 11 at Memphis – 9:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins said SGA and Darius Bazley led the team in showering Poku with water to celebrate his first career triple double. – 9:56 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Uh Nemanja Bjelica has 10 points on 4-4 shooting.
Warriors lead Sacramento 48-25 with 5:59 left before halftime. – 9:54 PM
Uh Nemanja Bjelica has 10 points on 4-4 shooting.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins said in high school him and Jaylen Hoard talked about playing in college together. That obviously didn’t happen but he is “grateful” to have the relationship with him and play on the same NBA team as him. – 9:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns’ home game against the Sacramento Kings on April 10 will be at 6:30 p.m. PT. Gametime was previously TBD – 9:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Here’s the full schedule for next Sunday, the last day of the regular season. The first listed time for each game is local time. The second is Eastern time. Note that Dallas, Golden State and Utah tip off their respective games at the same time. pic.twitter.com/PKsDI5aSmd – 9:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins said he saw “Baze and Shai go over and grab water, and I was like ‘yeah sure’” and that’s how the team decided to pour water on Aleksej Pokusevski following his first career triple double. – 9:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins on Aleksej Pokusevski “he’s been playing well, an all around game, we are happy for him. Congrats to him, I thought he played well. He helped lead [the team getting into a flow].” – 9:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr has never minced words about gun control. Ahead of tonight’s game, he addressed the mass shooting in Sacramento early this morning: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr didn’t think it was appropriate to talk about basketball ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento, just blocks from the site of a mass shooting that killed six people
https://t.co/RCLzBu6M6f pic.twitter.com/W6A1km13EX – 9:41 PM
Steve Kerr didn’t think it was appropriate to talk about basketball ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento, just blocks from the site of a mass shooting that killed six people
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors enter Q2 with 28-14 lead over Kings in SAC
-7/12 FG 3p, 2/9 inside arc
-went on 21-4 run in heart of Q1
-Wiggins 8, Poole/Green/Kuminga 6 each – 9:40 PM
Warriors enter Q2 with 28-14 lead over Kings in SAC
-7/12 FG 3p, 2/9 inside arc
-went on 21-4 run in heart of Q1
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Per the league, the Pelicans will face Memphis on Saturday at 5p CST and Golden State on Sunday at 8:30p CST.
Grizzlies on the road, Warriors at home. – 9:40 PM
Per the league, the Pelicans will face Memphis on Saturday at 5p CST and Golden State on Sunday at 8:30p CST.
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Kings with a joke of a first quarter against Warriors. Not sure I got four quarters in me if this is way it’s gonna be. – 9:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Seven of the Warriors’ nine made FGs in the first quarter were threes – 9:39 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors enter the second quarter with a 28-14 lead over Sacramento. Golden State is 7-12 from 3-point range. That’s the difference. – 9:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last two Clippers games of the season, Saturday and Sunday vs Kings and Thunder respectively, will be 6:30pm local starts.
Good chance LA game will be the final buzzer of the 2021-22 NBA regular season (#Game1230) – 9:38 PM
Last two Clippers games of the season, Saturday and Sunday vs Kings and Thunder respectively, will be 6:30pm local starts.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings and Warriors participating in a moment of silence before tonight’s game in Sacramento in the wake of this morning’s mass shooting just blocks from Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/e9TBOVGtxo – 9:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The NBA has set game times for the last two days of the season. For the Clippers, that means:
Saturday vs. Sacramento: 6:30 p.m. PT
Sunday vs. OKC: 6:30 p.m. – 9:37 PM
The NBA has set game times for the last two days of the season. For the Clippers, that means:
Saturday vs. Sacramento: 6:30 p.m. PT
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Before tip off, the Kings and Warriors held a moment of silence for those affected by this morning’s tragic shooting. pic.twitter.com/XgjORqgmw9 – 9:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Games w/ 30 points or more by a rookie in ’21’-22:
6: @Jalen Green
2: Cade Cunningham, Tre Mann
1: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Moses Moody, Trey Murphy, Cam Thomas, Franz Wagner, @Josh Christopher
#Rockets are the only team with more than 1 rookie to have a 30 point game. #LightTheFuse – 9:35 PM
Games w/ 30 points or more by a rookie in ’21’-22:
6: @Jalen Green
2: Cade Cunningham, Tre Mann
1: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Moses Moody, Trey Murphy, Cam Thomas, Franz Wagner, @Josh Christopher
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Spurs have defeated the Trail Blazers. That means the Kings can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Warriors tonight. – 9:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Damion Lee is back in the rotation tonight. Didn’t play against Phoenix or Utah. – 9:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II is showing signs of discomfort in that left knee. Props to him for continuing to play though that game after game. – 9:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Make that two 3-pointers for Draymond Green here in the first quarter. The most points he’s scored in a game since returning from injury is 10.
Jordan Poole has already knocked down a pair of triples, too. – 9:18 PM
Make that two 3-pointers for Draymond Green here in the first quarter. The most points he’s scored in a game since returning from injury is 10.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green gets the scoring started with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Trey Lyles answers with a 3 of his own at the other end. – 9:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Are the Warriors still title contenders?
@Amin Elhassan tells @talkhoops why injuries could cost them a chance at a championship
Hear the Warriors-Kings game right NOW on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/B0Uxq33b0h – 9:11 PM
Are the Warriors still title contenders?
@Amin Elhassan tells @talkhoops why injuries could cost them a chance at a championship
Hear the Warriors-Kings game right NOW on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Everybody with the Warriors, we all share in your city’s grief.”
Steve Kerr comments on the devastating mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/wJ3OJ0Mc0V – 9:05 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Part of Steve Kerr’s comments on the mass shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Six people were murdered, at least 12 others were injured. The shooting was just two blocks away from the Golden1 Center. pic.twitter.com/7SWgxaFN8n – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Kings:
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:55 PM
Warriors starters tonight against the Kings:
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors – 4/3:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 8:35 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors – 4/3:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Sacramento
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:34 PM
Warriors starters tonight in Sacramento
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors – 4/3:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 8:32 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors – 4/3:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Golden State Warriors – 4/3:
Alex Len (back soreness) – OUT – 8:32 PM
Updated Injury Report vs. Golden State Warriors – 4/3:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Got to talk” Jae Crowder from bench shouting at teammates on court as Wiggins got a backdoor opportunity.
Missed shot, but was fouled by McGee. Hits FTS. #Suns down seven as Paul scores on other end. – 8:25 PM
“Got to talk” Jae Crowder from bench shouting at teammates on court as Wiggins got a backdoor opportunity.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Alvin Gentry offers his condolences and thoughts on today’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/ILaSm1CnUn – 8:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘You think about all the common-sense laws we could and should put in place . . . if our government had any guts and put others ahead of their own . . . re-election campaigns . . . ‘
-Warriors coach Steve Kerr, reacting to the mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning. – 7:40 PM
‘You think about all the common-sense laws we could and should put in place . . . if our government had any guts and put others ahead of their own . . . re-election campaigns . . . ‘
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The entirety of Kerr’s pregame availability was about the mass shooting in Sacramento. He said it didn’t feel right to talk basketball. – 7:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s time for us to do something about it.”
Steve Kerr on Saturday’s mass shooting in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/NtnAOdgLjv – 7:35 PM
“It’s time for us to do something about it.”
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Alvin Gentry is asked about this morning’s mass shooting in Sacramento, just a few blocks from Golden 1 Center, calling the events “tragic” pic.twitter.com/bLdgHHTBOX – 7:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steve Kerr called this morning’s mass shooting in Sacramento “devastating news” and “everyone with the Warriors shares your city’s grief.” – 7:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr starts his press conference by addressing the mass shooting in Sacramento this morning: “So many lives devastated. Everybody with the Warriors, we all share your city’s grief. There’s not a whole lot you can do or say, but we are all crushed today.” – 7:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have not been ruled out for the rest of the season, but neither will play tonight vs. the Warriors. – 7:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says Alex Len will play tonight vs. the Warriors. – 7:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Quick trip
🏀 GSW at SAC
🕔 6pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/HJMQkLaLoF
@betwayusa || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/vbnUmMQg3z – 7:00 PM
Quick trip
🏀 GSW at SAC
🕔 6pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/HJMQkLaLoF
David Locke @DLocke09
Huge wins for Denver and Dallas today.
My guess at this point how the standings in west finish
3. Dallas 52
4. Golden State 52 wins
5. Denver 51 wins
6. Jazz 49 wins
7. Wolves 48 wins
Dallas has tiebreaker with Golden State and Denver – 6:51 PM
Huge wins for Denver and Dallas today.
My guess at this point how the standings in west finish
3. Dallas 52
4. Golden State 52 wins
5. Denver 51 wins
6. Jazz 49 wins
7. Wolves 48 wins
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Starters for tonight:
Thunder
– Maledon
– Wiggins
– Krejci
– Pokusevski
– Roby
Suns
– Paul
– Shamet
– Bridges
– Johnson
– McGee – 6:36 PM
Starters for tonight:
Thunder
– Maledon
– Wiggins
– Krejci
– Pokusevski
– Roby
Suns
– Paul
– Shamet
– Bridges
– Johnson
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
‘Praying for Sacramento’: Kings react before game vs. Warriors after six killed, 12 wounded in mass shooting downtown near Golden 1 Center
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:07 PM
‘Praying for Sacramento’: Kings react before game vs. Warriors after six killed, 12 wounded in mass shooting downtown near Golden 1 Center
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs were 0-432 all-time when trailing by 16+ points with less than eight minutes remaining.
Until last night.
@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/3Jv7GyNBD0 – 5:45 PM
Dubs were 0-432 all-time when trailing by 16+ points with less than eight minutes remaining.
Until last night.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Waiting on the Knicks starting lineup – but for your enjoyment, the Magic starters tonight: Iggy Brazdeikas, Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke. – 5:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
In addition to Stephen Curry and James Wiseman, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. will also miss tonight’s Kings-Warriors game.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:36 PM
In addition to Stephen Curry and James Wiseman, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. will also miss tonight’s Kings-Warriors game.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Warriors:
In addition to Stephen Curry and James Wiseman, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr will not play in tonight’s game. – 5:34 PM
From Warriors:
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
No Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, or Otto Porter Jr. tonight against Sacramento. Draymond Green will play. – 4:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors will rest Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. tonight in Sacramento. Looks like Draymond Green will play though. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all out for the Warriors tonight in Sacramento. Resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Draymond Green will play. – 4:35 PM
Harrison Barnes @hbarnes
Praying for Sacramento. This senseless violence has to end. My condolences to the victims and their families 🙏🏾 – 4:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This MIL/DAL game is absolutely massive in the push for the 3rd seed between DAL and GSW. Remaining schedules. DAL has tiebreaker, GSW 1 game up. Dallas loses and GSW wins today it gets tough for Mavs, especially with it looking like LAL, NOP, SAS may have nothing to play for. pic.twitter.com/TNmiBznbzD – 3:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 2:52 remaining, the Celtics are shooting 61.2% from the floor. If that continues, it’ll be the highest field-goal percentage against the Wizards this season. The current high is 56.6%, set twice, most recently by the Kings on Feb. 12. – 3:08 PM
