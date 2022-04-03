Wizards vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (34-43) play against the Boston Celtics (30-30) at TD Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 3, 2022
Washington Wizards 79, Boston Celtics 110 (Q4 09:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Boston makes a paltry attempt at a wave. It is nothing – nothing – compared to Portland’s wave on Josh Hart night – 2:49 PM
Boston makes a paltry attempt at a wave. It is nothing – nothing – compared to Portland’s wave on Josh Hart night – 2:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Minutes for the Celtics so far:
Tatum – 29
Horford – 26
Brown – 25
Smart – 24
Theis – 24
Let’s see how long the regulars run here in Q4. – 2:49 PM
Minutes for the Celtics so far:
Tatum – 29
Horford – 26
Brown – 25
Smart – 24
Theis – 24
Let’s see how long the regulars run here in Q4. – 2:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 104-79 after three
Brown – 29/6/4
Tatum – 22/6/7
White – 14 points
Horford – 10/8/5
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 60.3% FGs
Celtics – 14-27 threes
Celtics – 26 assists
KCP – 17 points
Porzingis – 17 points
Smith – 10 points
Wizards – 46% FGs
Wizards – 6-14 threes – 2:48 PM
Celtics lead 104-79 after three
Brown – 29/6/4
Tatum – 22/6/7
White – 14 points
Horford – 10/8/5
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 60.3% FGs
Celtics – 14-27 threes
Celtics – 26 assists
KCP – 17 points
Porzingis – 17 points
Smith – 10 points
Wizards – 46% FGs
Wizards – 6-14 threes – 2:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Video review confirms… no basket for Tatum. 104-79 Celtics after 3. C’s win the 3rd Q 34-20, so nice defensive bounce-back – 2:47 PM
Video review confirms… no basket for Tatum. 104-79 Celtics after 3. C’s win the 3rd Q 34-20, so nice defensive bounce-back – 2:47 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Derrick White came in shooting 38.1 percent (26.3 pct on treys) since coming to the Celtics. Today against Washington, he is 5-5 from the floor (2-2 on 3’s) late in the third quarter. – 2:43 PM
Derrick White came in shooting 38.1 percent (26.3 pct on treys) since coming to the Celtics. Today against Washington, he is 5-5 from the floor (2-2 on 3’s) late in the third quarter. – 2:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics bench is 11-for-12 shooting. The only miss was Pritchard’s contested buzzer beater to end Q1. – 2:39 PM
The Celtics bench is 11-for-12 shooting. The only miss was Pritchard’s contested buzzer beater to end Q1. – 2:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart has played this entire half with a big smile on his face. – 2:37 PM
Marcus Smart has played this entire half with a big smile on his face. – 2:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With his first 3 today, Jayson Tatum just passed Antoine Walker for the 2nd most in Celtics history.
He would need to make 23 over the final 3-plus games to break Isaiah Thomas’ franchise record. pic.twitter.com/mZM9ynfcVY – 2:36 PM
With his first 3 today, Jayson Tatum just passed Antoine Walker for the 2nd most in Celtics history.
He would need to make 23 over the final 3-plus games to break Isaiah Thomas’ franchise record. pic.twitter.com/mZM9ynfcVY – 2:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka talked pregame about getting Tatum some in-game rest and limiting his minutes where possible. Might be approaching that point this afternoon. – 2:33 PM
Ime Udoka talked pregame about getting Tatum some in-game rest and limiting his minutes where possible. Might be approaching that point this afternoon. – 2:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are now down 21 points to the Celtics in the third quarter. Stops have been hard to come by. – 2:32 PM
The Wizards are now down 21 points to the Celtics in the third quarter. Stops have been hard to come by. – 2:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed former #Celtics all-star Antoine Walker (@Antoine Walker) for No. 84 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 2:32 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed former #Celtics all-star Antoine Walker (@Antoine Walker) for No. 84 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 2:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Theis has taken a few buckets away from Tatum over the years with illegal screens. Only fair that Tatum takes one away from Theis. – 2:31 PM
Theis has taken a few buckets away from Tatum over the years with illegal screens. Only fair that Tatum takes one away from Theis. – 2:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Much better defense here in the third by the Celtics than any point in the second. – 2:30 PM
Much better defense here in the third by the Celtics than any point in the second. – 2:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Ben Sullivan joins us to talk ball movement in the first half and how we can close out strong.
📺: @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/nx6wGGQh2H – 2:30 PM
Ben Sullivan joins us to talk ball movement in the first half and how we can close out strong.
📺: @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/nx6wGGQh2H – 2:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think Horford might have fouled Tatum on that one. He wasn’t expecting Tatum to spin like that. – 2:28 PM
I think Horford might have fouled Tatum on that one. He wasn’t expecting Tatum to spin like that. – 2:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nothing fancy in that last find by Brown to Theis, but it was beautiful in the simplicity of it. Theis ran the floor, sealed off KCP under the rim, Brown pushed in transition and got it right to him.
Finding easy offense like that is going to be huge in the playoffs. – 2:26 PM
Nothing fancy in that last find by Brown to Theis, but it was beautiful in the simplicity of it. Theis ran the floor, sealed off KCP under the rim, Brown pushed in transition and got it right to him.
Finding easy offense like that is going to be huge in the playoffs. – 2:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What a pass by Horford. Runs the break like only a few other big men can. – 2:23 PM
What a pass by Horford. Runs the break like only a few other big men can. – 2:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Washington switched KCP on to Brown to open the second half. Satoransky has Tatum. Kispert still checking Smart. – 2:22 PM
Washington switched KCP on to Brown to open the second half. Satoransky has Tatum. Kispert still checking Smart. – 2:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tatum miss a shot that badly. Did someone leave the door open? – 2:21 PM
I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tatum miss a shot that badly. Did someone leave the door open? – 2:21 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Love the 70 the Celtics just put up in the 1st half, but I’m having a hard time turning away from Luca vs giannis..I already know how the celts game is going to turn out – 2:19 PM
Love the 70 the Celtics just put up in the 1st half, but I’m having a hard time turning away from Luca vs giannis..I already know how the celts game is going to turn out – 2:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs rally to take a 57-55 halftime lead behind 51% shooting. Bucks have cooled off to 42%. Where this Mavs defensive team was against Washington, and in the first quarter today, is anybody’s guess. – 2:08 PM
Mavs rally to take a 57-55 halftime lead behind 51% shooting. Bucks have cooled off to 42%. Where this Mavs defensive team was against Washington, and in the first quarter today, is anybody’s guess. – 2:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
20 assists on 28 baskets against just 4 turnovers in the first half for the Celtics. – 2:07 PM
20 assists on 28 baskets against just 4 turnovers in the first half for the Celtics. – 2:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 70-59 at the half
Brown – 19 points
Tatum – 15/5/6
Grant – 10 points
White – 9 points
Celtics – 63.6% FGs
Celtics – 9-18 threes
Celtics – 20 assists on 28 baskets
Porzingis – 13 points
KCP – 11 points
Smith – 10 points
Wizards – 51.2% FGs
Wizards – 6-12 threes – 2:07 PM
Celtics lead 70-59 at the half
Brown – 19 points
Tatum – 15/5/6
Grant – 10 points
White – 9 points
Celtics – 63.6% FGs
Celtics – 9-18 threes
Celtics – 20 assists on 28 baskets
Porzingis – 13 points
KCP – 11 points
Smith – 10 points
Wizards – 51.2% FGs
Wizards – 6-12 threes – 2:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Down but not out.
Porzingis: 13 PTS, 2-3 3P, 5 REB
KCP: 11 PTS, 3 REB
Smith: 10 PTS, 5-5 FG, 5 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:06 PM
Down but not out.
Porzingis: 13 PTS, 2-3 3P, 5 REB
KCP: 11 PTS, 3 REB
Smith: 10 PTS, 5-5 FG, 5 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 70-59 Celtics at the half. Rough defensive game for the Wizards so far. Boston is shooting 63.6%, 9-18 3PT. – 2:06 PM
It’s 70-59 Celtics at the half. Rough defensive game for the Wizards so far. Boston is shooting 63.6%, 9-18 3PT. – 2:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Celtics 70, Wizards 59
Porzingis: 13 pts., 5 rebs.
Caldwell-Pope: 11 pts., 3 rebs.
Brown: 19 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Tatum: 15 pts., 5 rebs., 6 assts.
FG%: Celtics 64%, Wizards 51%
3-point shooting: Celtics 9/18, Wizards 6/12 – 2:05 PM
Halftime: Celtics 70, Wizards 59
Porzingis: 13 pts., 5 rebs.
Caldwell-Pope: 11 pts., 3 rebs.
Brown: 19 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Tatum: 15 pts., 5 rebs., 6 assts.
FG%: Celtics 64%, Wizards 51%
3-point shooting: Celtics 9/18, Wizards 6/12 – 2:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
70 points for Boston is great. 59 for the Wizards isn’t even though they’ve been putting up a lot of points lately. Tatum has 15p 6a 5r at half. JB has 19p, so they can easily combine for 60 again – 2:05 PM
70 points for Boston is great. 59 for the Wizards isn’t even though they’ve been putting up a lot of points lately. Tatum has 15p 6a 5r at half. JB has 19p, so they can easily combine for 60 again – 2:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics shoot 63 percent in the first half on their way to 70 points. – 2:05 PM
Celtics shoot 63 percent in the first half on their way to 70 points. – 2:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The fact Jayson Tatum can pass like this is scary pic.twitter.com/Ot347ZB9HS – 2:05 PM
The fact Jayson Tatum can pass like this is scary pic.twitter.com/Ot347ZB9HS – 2:05 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Celtics 70, Wizards 59
Porzingis: 13p
KCP: 11
Smith: 10
Brown has 19 for the Celtics, who have 9 three’s. – 2:05 PM
Halftime: Celtics 70, Wizards 59
Porzingis: 13p
KCP: 11
Smith: 10
Brown has 19 for the Celtics, who have 9 three’s. – 2:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Wizards with the 51.2/50/100 first-half splits that result in….an 11-point deficit. – 2:05 PM
Wizards with the 51.2/50/100 first-half splits that result in….an 11-point deficit. – 2:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oooo a little late-clock bully ball from Tatum to draw those free throws. That was a playoff play there. – 2:02 PM
Oooo a little late-clock bully ball from Tatum to draw those free throws. That was a playoff play there. – 2:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
I’d bet Ime Udoka is glad the Celtics are going to play the Bucks, Bulls and Griz before the playoffs start because this Wizards defense, as Isaiah Thomas would say, ain’t it. – 2:01 PM
I’d bet Ime Udoka is glad the Celtics are going to play the Bucks, Bulls and Griz before the playoffs start because this Wizards defense, as Isaiah Thomas would say, ain’t it. – 2:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Ime Udoka. PnR defense getting a sloppy on these pop-outs by Porzingis. – 2:00 PM
Good timeout by Ime Udoka. PnR defense getting a sloppy on these pop-outs by Porzingis. – 2:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum with another high-level find. This time to Brown on the backdoor cut. – 1:59 PM
Tatum with another high-level find. This time to Brown on the backdoor cut. – 1:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Smart hit the ground hard after running into Porzingis. he’s staying in the bench area trying to loosen up his right hip – 1:57 PM
Smart hit the ground hard after running into Porzingis. he’s staying in the bench area trying to loosen up his right hip – 1:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Defense ➡️ Offense ➡️ Easy Bucket!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/shyEUwCtRB – 1:57 PM
Defense ➡️ Offense ➡️ Easy Bucket!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/shyEUwCtRB – 1:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
At what point do the Celtics sign Ish Smith this offseason just so he doesn’t have these games against them? – 1:56 PM
At what point do the Celtics sign Ish Smith this offseason just so he doesn’t have these games against them? – 1:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I really enjoy watching Derrick White every day. He’s such a smart player. – 1:55 PM
I really enjoy watching Derrick White every day. He’s such a smart player. – 1:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ish Smith against the Celtics today pic.twitter.com/BofUlRVjsO – 1:54 PM
Ish Smith against the Celtics today pic.twitter.com/BofUlRVjsO – 1:54 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Your reminder that Ish Smith is randomly always good against the Celtics – 1:52 PM
Your reminder that Ish Smith is randomly always good against the Celtics – 1:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Ish Smith Wizards are 8 of 9 in the quarter…and have only shaved one point of the deficit.
55-43, Boston, mid-2nd.
Celtics, the NBA’s #1 offense since the all-star break, are shooting 66% from the floor. – 1:48 PM
The Ish Smith Wizards are 8 of 9 in the quarter…and have only shaved one point of the deficit.
55-43, Boston, mid-2nd.
Celtics, the NBA’s #1 offense since the all-star break, are shooting 66% from the floor. – 1:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
12-5-5 for Tatum now after that dunk. Grant Williams also hit a second corner 3 to join Tatum and Brown in double figures. Grant has 10 – 1:48 PM
12-5-5 for Tatum now after that dunk. Grant Williams also hit a second corner 3 to join Tatum and Brown in double figures. Grant has 10 – 1:48 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Having a big who brings the ball up and draws his defender away from the rim makes life a little easier for Jayson Tatum. – 1:48 PM
Having a big who brings the ball up and draws his defender away from the rim makes life a little easier for Jayson Tatum. – 1:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum explodes to the rim sometimes like a running back hitting a wide-open hole. Sees that daylight and he’s gone. – 1:47 PM
Tatum explodes to the rim sometimes like a running back hitting a wide-open hole. Sees that daylight and he’s gone. – 1:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ish Smith = Michael Jordan against Boston. It’s annoyingly funny. – 1:45 PM
Ish Smith = Michael Jordan against Boston. It’s annoyingly funny. – 1:45 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija picks up his 3rd foul in 9 minutes early in the second quarter
The last one was highly suspect as Avdija barely touched Derrick White, if at all
Brutal for the fans in Israel getting a chance to watch the Wizards at a reasonable hour – 1:45 PM
Deni Avdija picks up his 3rd foul in 9 minutes early in the second quarter
The last one was highly suspect as Avdija barely touched Derrick White, if at all
Brutal for the fans in Israel getting a chance to watch the Wizards at a reasonable hour – 1:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This could have been reviewed. Looked like Tatum kicked the leg out. – 1:44 PM
This could have been reviewed. Looked like Tatum kicked the leg out. – 1:44 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
UNC’s Caleb Love and #Celtics All-Star @Jayson Tatum have more in common than Tatum’s dad Justin, who was Love’s high school coach. Each has been unleashed this season following one very specific change in their respective basketball lives.
fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/the-caleb-love… – 1:42 PM
UNC’s Caleb Love and #Celtics All-Star @Jayson Tatum have more in common than Tatum’s dad Justin, who was Love’s high school coach. Each has been unleashed this season following one very specific change in their respective basketball lives.
fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/the-caleb-love… – 1:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anthony Gill is not under contract next season, but will be a restricted free agent that the Wizards should absolutely try to retain – 1:41 PM
Anthony Gill is not under contract next season, but will be a restricted free agent that the Wizards should absolutely try to retain – 1:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If he plays long enough today, Jayson Tatum is going to get a triple-double. – 1:40 PM
If he plays long enough today, Jayson Tatum is going to get a triple-double. – 1:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Early triple-double watch for Tatum, who has 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists early in the 2nd quarter – 1:39 PM
Early triple-double watch for Tatum, who has 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists early in the 2nd quarter – 1:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum is really displaying his improved passing skills. #Celtics #Wizards – 1:38 PM
Jayson Tatum is really displaying his improved passing skills. #Celtics #Wizards – 1:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston’s PnR defense looked a lot more like normal. Good switching. Good switching away from the play to get out of mismatches. Much better than the last few games. – 1:37 PM
Boston’s PnR defense looked a lot more like normal. Good switching. Good switching away from the play to get out of mismatches. Much better than the last few games. – 1:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
10 bench points for Celtics in first quarter, with Derrick White and Grant Williams going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. – 1:37 PM
10 bench points for Celtics in first quarter, with Derrick White and Grant Williams going a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. – 1:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-22 after one
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 5/5/3
Grant – 5 points
White – 5 points
Celtics – 58.3% FGs
Celtics – 6-10 threes
Celtics – 8 assists
KCP – 6 points
Porzingis – 5 points
Avdija – 5 points
Wizards – 40.9% FGs
Wizards – 1-5 threes – 1:37 PM
Celtics lead 35-22 after one
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 5/5/3
Grant – 5 points
White – 5 points
Celtics – 58.3% FGs
Celtics – 6-10 threes
Celtics – 8 assists
KCP – 6 points
Porzingis – 5 points
Avdija – 5 points
Wizards – 40.9% FGs
Wizards – 1-5 threes – 1:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the first quarter: Celtics 35, Wizards 22
Three-point shooting: Celtics 6/10, Wizards 1/5
Caldwell-Pope: 6 pts., 1 reb.
Brown: 13 pts., 3 rebs. – 1:35 PM
End of the first quarter: Celtics 35, Wizards 22
Three-point shooting: Celtics 6/10, Wizards 1/5
Caldwell-Pope: 6 pts., 1 reb.
Brown: 13 pts., 3 rebs. – 1:35 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wiz trail the Celtics 35-22. Jaylen Brown has 13 points and three of Boston’s 6 three’s – 1:35 PM
After one, the Wiz trail the Celtics 35-22. Jaylen Brown has 13 points and three of Boston’s 6 three’s – 1:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Celtics by 13 after one. Jaylen Brown has 13 points and Boston already has 6 threes. – 1:35 PM
The Wizards trail the Celtics by 13 after one. Jaylen Brown has 13 points and Boston already has 6 threes. – 1:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The game has slowed down for Tatum so much. He sees all the reads now. And his rebounding and putbacks have been excellent lately too. – 1:33 PM
The game has slowed down for Tatum so much. He sees all the reads now. And his rebounding and putbacks have been excellent lately too. – 1:33 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams hitting his first corner 3 of the game is a nice development. He shot 31% from 3 last month so getting him going again is pretty important – 1:32 PM
Grant Williams hitting his first corner 3 of the game is a nice development. He shot 31% from 3 last month so getting him going again is pretty important – 1:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant complains way too much for a role player. Every play he has something to say to the officials. It doesn’t help out guys like Tatum and Brown when Grant already pisses off the refs. – 1:28 PM
Grant complains way too much for a role player. Every play he has something to say to the officials. It doesn’t help out guys like Tatum and Brown when Grant already pisses off the refs. – 1:28 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re honored to host the most winningest head coach in Ivy League history and recently retired @HarvardWBB head coach, Kathy Delaney-Smith ☘️⛹️♀️ pic.twitter.com/KcDJZC1e1T – 1:27 PM
We’re honored to host the most winningest head coach in Ivy League history and recently retired @HarvardWBB head coach, Kathy Delaney-Smith ☘️⛹️♀️ pic.twitter.com/KcDJZC1e1T – 1:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two early fouls on Marcus Smart. That gets Payton Pritchard some earlier minutes than usual. – 1:26 PM
Two early fouls on Marcus Smart. That gets Payton Pritchard some earlier minutes than usual. – 1:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brad Stevens needs to sign Ish Smith next year just so he can’t drop 20 on the Celtics four times per season. – 1:24 PM
Brad Stevens needs to sign Ish Smith next year just so he can’t drop 20 on the Celtics four times per season. – 1:24 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
10+ point first quarters for the Celtics this season:
Jaylen Brown: 20
Jayson Tatum: 15
Everyone else: 9 (shoutout that one Jabari Parker game) – 1:24 PM
10+ point first quarters for the Celtics this season:
Jaylen Brown: 20
Jayson Tatum: 15
Everyone else: 9 (shoutout that one Jabari Parker game) – 1:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime sticking with the new rotation. Tatum and Theis out first for Grant and White. Then Tatum and Theis will come back around 2 minutes or so for Horford and Brown. Smart usually goes the full first quarter, with Pritchard opening the second quarter. – 1:23 PM
Ime sticking with the new rotation. Tatum and Theis out first for Grant and White. Then Tatum and Theis will come back around 2 minutes or so for Horford and Brown. Smart usually goes the full first quarter, with Pritchard opening the second quarter. – 1:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
13 points for Brown already and he left all the Wizards staring on that drive. – 1:21 PM
13 points for Brown already and he left all the Wizards staring on that drive. – 1:21 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We are locked in and ready for our final home game of the regular season.
Catch the action on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/pXlCsx6hYk – 1:21 PM
We are locked in and ready for our final home game of the regular season.
Catch the action on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/pXlCsx6hYk – 1:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The hot streak continues for KCP!
He gets our first bucket of the day to fall.
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/3tLUwTgcSg – 1:20 PM
The hot streak continues for KCP!
He gets our first bucket of the day to fall.
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/3tLUwTgcSg – 1:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Daniel Theis with the up-and-under lay-up? pic.twitter.com/8vzItCSUAP – 1:20 PM
Daniel Theis with the up-and-under lay-up? pic.twitter.com/8vzItCSUAP – 1:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown coming out knocking down shots like he’s got somewhere to be by halftime. He’s got 11 points (4/4 shooting) in less than four minutes, Boston out to a 13-6 lead. Time-out, Washington. pic.twitter.com/gTWx7rRV9B – 1:17 PM
Jaylen Brown coming out knocking down shots like he’s got somewhere to be by halftime. He’s got 11 points (4/4 shooting) in less than four minutes, Boston out to a 13-6 lead. Time-out, Washington. pic.twitter.com/gTWx7rRV9B – 1:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are so good when they get out and run. Great hit-ahead by Brown to Tatum, then Horford made the rim run and Tatum dimed him up for the layup. – 1:17 PM
Celtics are so good when they get out and run. Great hit-ahead by Brown to Tatum, then Horford made the rim run and Tatum dimed him up for the layup. – 1:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A 13-2 run for the Celtics has them out in front 13-6 early here in Boston over the Wizards. Some highlight passes early on, including a Marcus Smart alley-oop to Jaylen Brown for a layup and a slick pass by Jayson Tatum to Al Horford for a dunk. – 1:16 PM
A 13-2 run for the Celtics has them out in front 13-6 early here in Boston over the Wizards. Some highlight passes early on, including a Marcus Smart alley-oop to Jaylen Brown for a layup and a slick pass by Jayson Tatum to Al Horford for a dunk. – 1:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Porzingis is playing a mile off Theis. That’s how teams will play Theis until he starts hitting jumpers. – 1:15 PM
Porzingis is playing a mile off Theis. That’s how teams will play Theis until he starts hitting jumpers. – 1:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
KCP hits his first 2 jumpers but then Jaylen Brown matches that and then some with 3 3-pointers and he’s got all of Boston’s points in the opening minutes – 1:14 PM
KCP hits his first 2 jumpers but then Jaylen Brown matches that and then some with 3 3-pointers and he’s got all of Boston’s points in the opening minutes – 1:14 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
It’s an early one for the Wizards in Boston today. Same starters:
Satoransky
Kispert
KCP
Hachimura
Porzingis – 1:09 PM
It’s an early one for the Wizards in Boston today. Same starters:
Satoransky
Kispert
KCP
Hachimura
Porzingis – 1:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rui Hachimura has been playing the best basketball of his career this season. He’s shooting the three really well. Curious to see if Theis or Horford checks him to open sets.
Also, Wizards are big across the board. One of the few teams Cs will play that is bigger than they are. – 1:08 PM
Rui Hachimura has been playing the best basketball of his career this season. He’s shooting the three really well. Curious to see if Theis or Horford checks him to open sets.
Also, Wizards are big across the board. One of the few teams Cs will play that is bigger than they are. – 1:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – April 3, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Washington – Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Stauskas Washington: Beal, Kuzma pic.twitter.com/yWT2YQk53a – 12:50 PM
Wizards at Celtics – TD Garden – April 3, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Washington – Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Stauskas Washington: Beal, Kuzma pic.twitter.com/yWT2YQk53a – 12:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The Latvian fans in Boston were excited to see @Kristaps Porzingis!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/0qAWoBp9Tn – 12:46 PM
The Latvian fans in Boston were excited to see @Kristaps Porzingis!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/0qAWoBp9Tn – 12:46 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Though the Jumbotron just listed Jayson Tatum as out, the posting was a mistake. Per the Celtics, Tatum is available. – 12:43 PM
Though the Jumbotron just listed Jayson Tatum as out, the posting was a mistake. Per the Celtics, Tatum is available. – 12:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Kristaps Porzingis
Rui Hachimura
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Corey Kispert
Tomas Satoransky – 12:40 PM
Celtics starters today:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Wizards starters:
Kristaps Porzingis
Rui Hachimura
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Corey Kispert
Tomas Satoransky – 12:40 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Happy Fan Appreciation Day ☘️
Shoutout to @TDBank_US for hooking up the best fans in the league with rally towels to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/dD8We3UbS3 – 12:30 PM
Happy Fan Appreciation Day ☘️
Shoutout to @TDBank_US for hooking up the best fans in the league with rally towels to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/dD8We3UbS3 – 12:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni knocked down three triples on Friday, how many will he get tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/9b53uRhCN7 – 12:28 PM
Deni knocked down three triples on Friday, how many will he get tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/9b53uRhCN7 – 12:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Games that matter today for the idle Bulls:
Heat at Raptors
Wiz at Celtics
Mavs at Bucks
76ers at Cavs
Toughest schedules left for those that matter in the East: 1. Boston, 2 BULLS, 3. Milwaukee, 4. Cleveland, 5. Toronto, 6. Miami, 7. Philly, 8. Nets – 12:22 PM
Games that matter today for the idle Bulls:
Heat at Raptors
Wiz at Celtics
Mavs at Bucks
76ers at Cavs
Toughest schedules left for those that matter in the East: 1. Boston, 2 BULLS, 3. Milwaukee, 4. Cleveland, 5. Toronto, 6. Miami, 7. Philly, 8. Nets – 12:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Wait for it… 😂
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/JwdvtkIDEY – 12:16 PM
Wait for it… 😂
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/JwdvtkIDEY – 12:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka wants Derrick White to be more aggressive: “Our physicality is different than some places, notably San Antonio. So we tell him we don’t mind him getting a foul every now and then, being aggressive, more so than laying back.” – 12:12 PM
Ime Udoka wants Derrick White to be more aggressive: “Our physicality is different than some places, notably San Antonio. So we tell him we don’t mind him getting a foul every now and then, being aggressive, more so than laying back.” – 12:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
No surprise, but Jayson Tatum is officially available after testing his right knee pregame. – 12:07 PM
No surprise, but Jayson Tatum is officially available after testing his right knee pregame. – 12:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum is available to play today against the Wizards. – 12:06 PM
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum is available to play today against the Wizards. – 12:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum is available to play today against
Washington.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:06 PM
The Celtics say Jayson Tatum is available to play today against
Washington.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:06 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Tatum was cleared to play after testing his sore right knee. Won’t his affect post-season minutes load. Udoka: “Depends on the game honestly. He’s not as big a concern because he’s already at 37-minute range, and given the up in the 40s for playoff games isn’t too much of a jump. – 12:00 PM
Tatum was cleared to play after testing his sore right knee. Won’t his affect post-season minutes load. Udoka: “Depends on the game honestly. He’s not as big a concern because he’s already at 37-minute range, and given the up in the 40s for playoff games isn’t too much of a jump. – 12:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#JetBlueRunway on Fan Appreciation Day ☘️ pic.twitter.com/8NKGGy2Dgg – 11:54 AM
#JetBlueRunway on Fan Appreciation Day ☘️ pic.twitter.com/8NKGGy2Dgg – 11:54 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keeping it cozy.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/sjDPnHYwIf – 11:51 AM
Keeping it cozy.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/sjDPnHYwIf – 11:51 AM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Giannis, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic. One of them isn’t making first team All-NBA. – 11:48 AM
Giannis, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic. One of them isn’t making first team All-NBA. – 11:48 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters this afternoon against the Celtics: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 11:39 AM
The Wizards’ starters this afternoon against the Celtics: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 11:39 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
In an interesting twist for Jayson Tatum, the guy who killed his Duke Blue Devils for UNC last night, Caleb Love, played his high school ball at Christian Brothers in St. Louis for Tatum’s father, Justin. – 11:29 AM
In an interesting twist for Jayson Tatum, the guy who killed his Duke Blue Devils for UNC last night, Caleb Love, played his high school ball at Christian Brothers in St. Louis for Tatum’s father, Justin. – 11:29 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said getting Daniel Theis and Al Horford playing together more remains a priority. Udoka added that Boston will continue to use both Theis and Horford in on and off-ball roles as defenders, pending what matchups dictate. – 11:22 AM
Ime Udoka said getting Daniel Theis and Al Horford playing together more remains a priority. Udoka added that Boston will continue to use both Theis and Horford in on and off-ball roles as defenders, pending what matchups dictate. – 11:22 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said he’d like to find room to get Jayson Tatum a day off, or a day “off” where he could play him around 20 minutes or so. – 11:20 AM
Ime Udoka said he’d like to find room to get Jayson Tatum a day off, or a day “off” where he could play him around 20 minutes or so. – 11:20 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum is ok, but will test his knee once again during pregame before deciding if he can go. Tatum is expected to play this afternoon.
Udoka said this has been the same process before the last few games. – 11:19 AM
Ime Udoka said Jayson Tatum is ok, but will test his knee once again during pregame before deciding if he can go. Tatum is expected to play this afternoon.
Udoka said this has been the same process before the last few games. – 11:19 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) will test his knee before this afternoon’s game and will be a game-time decision, says Coach Udoka. – 11:19 AM
#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) will test his knee before this afternoon’s game and will be a game-time decision, says Coach Udoka. – 11:19 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ime Udoka says Jayson Tatum will “test it” before the game, but is expected to play this afternoon. – 11:19 AM
Ime Udoka says Jayson Tatum will “test it” before the game, but is expected to play this afternoon. – 11:19 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Trae Young: 14.5
6. Luka Doncic: 14.5
7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
8. Devin Booker: 14.0
9. Ja Morant: 13.6
10. Kevin Durant: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/o28gBYxvuG – 11:02 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Trae Young: 14.5
6. Luka Doncic: 14.5
7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
8. Devin Booker: 14.0
9. Ja Morant: 13.6
10. Kevin Durant: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/o28gBYxvuG – 11:02 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura has made 48 of his 102 three-point attempts this season, a success rate of 47.1%. That’s the best percentage of any player this season who has at least 100 attempts. (To qualify as a league leader in three-pt. percentage, a player must have made at least 82 threes.) – 10:41 AM
Rui Hachimura has made 48 of his 102 three-point attempts this season, a success rate of 47.1%. That’s the best percentage of any player this season who has at least 100 attempts. (To qualify as a league leader in three-pt. percentage, a player must have made at least 82 threes.) – 10:41 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ vs. 0️⃣
Watch out for this matchup today!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZVb2YepZOT – 10:40 AM
1️⃣ vs. 0️⃣
Watch out for this matchup today!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZVb2YepZOT – 10:40 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔥 Hot shooting 🔥
Over the last five games, we rank sixth in the NBA with a 60.9 true shooting percentage.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/BZXV8MIWRF – 10:20 AM
🔥 Hot shooting 🔥
Over the last five games, we rank sixth in the NBA with a 60.9 true shooting percentage.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/BZXV8MIWRF – 10:20 AM
Boston Celtics @celtics
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs @Washington Wizards
⏰ 1PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Small Business of the Game: @bellinhand
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/4nCPvPrvYY – 10:10 AM
TODAY ☘️ Celtics vs @Washington Wizards
⏰ 1PM
📺 @NBCSBoston
🎙️ @985TheSportsHub
Small Business of the Game: @bellinhand
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/4nCPvPrvYY – 10:10 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Get prepped for this afternoon’s matchup in Boston!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 10:00 AM
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Get prepped for this afternoon’s matchup in Boston!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 10:00 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With the Maine Celtics season over, Boston is expected to have the full roster available (minus rehabbing Rob WIlliams) for remainder of the regular season.
Juwan Morgan’s 10-day expires after Bulls game.
Matt Ryan & Brodric Thomas are not playoff eligible as Two-Way players. – 9:52 AM
With the Maine Celtics season over, Boston is expected to have the full roster available (minus rehabbing Rob WIlliams) for remainder of the regular season.
Juwan Morgan’s 10-day expires after Bulls game.
Matt Ryan & Brodric Thomas are not playoff eligible as Two-Way players. – 9:52 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting the road trip started!
📍 Boston
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:05 AM
Getting the road trip started!
📍 Boston
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:05 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.