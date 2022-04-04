Alperen Sengun plans to play at the Eurobasket

Adam Spolane: Alperen Sengun said he will go home to Turkey after the season to spend some time with his family, but will return to Houston for Summer League minicamp, and will go back to Turkey to play for the National team at EuroBasket 2022
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun said he will go home to Turkey after the season to spend some time with his family, but will return to Houston for Summer League minicamp, and will go back to Turkey to play for the National team at EuroBasket 2022 – 10:24 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun’s English is coming along nicely. His translator is translating most answers, but every few, Al-P takes it himself and does really well. pic.twitter.com/qNYygER7WB – 10:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said they stopped doubling Karl-Anthony Towns because Alperen Sengun wanted to defend him 1-on-1. “He did a pretty good job,” Silas said. – 9:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Timberwolves 139, Rockets 132. Rockets cut 27-point lead to eight. Tough break on that second Sengun offensive with 1:10 left, taking a bucket away. Christopher with career-high 30, Green with 31, adding five assists. Sengun with 14-15. – 9:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
There won’t be a last two minute report on this one but it would have been revealing. First call against Sengun was close, but probably correct. The second was stunning. Looked like KAT nailed Green on a drive, but we got no replays, just one angle. – 9:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas absolutely livid after the back-to-back to offensive fouls on Sengun and then a no-call on Green. He came all the way out to the opposite free throw line to yell at Brandon Schwab. It goes down as a 1 technical foul ejection, the first for Silas as Rockets head coach – 9:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Brandon Schwab has called 2 offensive fouls on Alperen Sengun which has taken layups away from Josh Christopher and Jalen Green – 9:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Rockets
KAT over 5.5 free throw makes
DLo under 18.5 points
Sengun under 26.5 points + rebounds + assists
Mathews under 14.5 points + rebounds + assists – 6:39 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs T’Wolves: Porter, Green, Sengun, Mathews, Tate.
T-Wolves starters: Russell, Beasley, Towns, Edwards, Vanderbilt – 6:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Minnesota: Green, KPJ, Mathews, Tate, Sengun – 6:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Alperen Sengun is the greatest show in the NBA that only like 6 people outside of Houston know about lol pic.twitter.com/LE1qOJuCgU – 9:04 AM
