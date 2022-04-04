Ben Simmons ruled out for Play-In tournament

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets: Ben Simmons ruled out for rest of regular season, Play-In sportando.basketball/en/nets-ben-si… – 1:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA reads to start your week …
Around-the-league notes on Jerami Grant, newly minted HoFer Del Harris and LOTS on the 31-47 Lakers: marcstein.substack.com/p/king-james-c…
+ News of Ben Simmons, while absent, attracting a shoe deal from New Balance and passing on it: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 1:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons did more at practice today, but is still far from playing. Nash ruled him out for the rest of the regular season and the play-in. – 12:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons getting shots up after today’s Nets practice pic.twitter.com/FHo5YVZ8VV – 12:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons getting some shots up after practice. pic.twitter.com/1CWE110mYj – 12:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron chases the last crown left this season as the Lakers underachieve to the end …
+ more on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and the newly minted HoF’er Del Harris …
All here via my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/king-james-c… – 1:00 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Outside of Kevin Durant, everything about the Nets feels flukey and inconsistent. Drops 55 in a must/win & they lose by 7.
Ben Simmons “might” return with 4 games left? Hasn’t even done contact drills.
All in all this hasn’t felt like a *team* this year. Just one big mystery. – 12:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Now Delon Wright turns down a lay-up and ends up with a 3 instead. It’s like a team-wide effort to troll Ben Simmons right now. – 9:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons on the court for pregame, but in his usual role of assisting Patty Mills. pic.twitter.com/JJqtSqOtoR – 8:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets Ben Simmons – recently returned to light on-court work – files grievance to restore nearly $20 million in salary #76ers withheld. #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/02/ben… via @nypostsports – 8:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is not doing 1-on-1 yet and hesitated to call it 1-on-0: “He’s doing some light shooting, so he’s on the court a little bit the past couple days, but nothing dynamic yet. …He’s not even moving around a lot. It’s just like some light shooting.” – 6:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is doing some light shooting on the court a little bit the last couple days but nothing dynamic, not moving around a lot, just some light shooting. – 6:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is doing light shooting on court and made the trip, but is not moving around or even going one-on-zero. #Nets – 6:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “He’s doing some light shooting. … He’s not even moving around a lot.” – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons files grievance to restore nearly $20 million in salary #76ers withheld #Nets nypost.com/2022/04/02/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 10:39 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As expected, Ben Simmons reportedly has filed a grievance to recoup $19 million in lost salary nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/02/as-… – 10:00 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Ramona Shelburne and @Bobby Marks on the looming arbitration showdown with Ben Simmons filing a grievance to recoup nearly $20M in lost 76ers salary: es.pn/378xSXA – 9:17 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @RamonaShelburne and @Bobby Marks: Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has filed a grievance to challenge the nearly $20 million of salary withheld to him by the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Story soon on ESPN. – 8:16 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Friday NBA content …
Ben Simmons sticks with Nike after a hard (and presumably more lucrative) push from New Balance: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…
April Fools’ playoff thread that gives you the opportunity to be bold and/or foolish with your NBA title pick: marcstein.substack.com/p/lets-be-apri… – 6:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets guard Ben Simmons resumes workouts in hopes of Playoff return
sportando.basketball/en/nets-guard-… – 2:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The latest on the potential ramp up of Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/p7LbIc6KHU – 2:20 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Deleting my April Fool’s joke but it would be nice if the Nets actually told the truth about Ben Simmons among other issues for once. Their fans deserve transparency – 1:50 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is doing some light shooting on the court. “But nothing dynamic.” Adds Simmons isn’t moving around a lot, but he’s here in Atlanta. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 2, 2022
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has resumed light training and the hope is he will return in time for the NBA Playoffs, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania -via Sportando / April 1, 2022
