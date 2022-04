Bucks signing Luca Vildoza through next seasn

ESPN Sources: Free agent guard Luca Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-2023 season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

PG Luca Vildoza signing with Bucks, according to ESPN, after Knicks cut him in training camp so they could retain Wayne Selden. – 8:24 PM

