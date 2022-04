Jamal Murray ramping up his preparation towards return

Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “Keep hope alive.”“… Jamal’s getting better every day.”Said he can’t say he’ll be back for the final four games but he also can’t say that he *won’t* be back. – 11:49 PM

Michael Malone: “I can’t sit here and say that (Jamal Murray’s) going to play in any of these last four games. But I also can’t say that he won’t. – 11:51 PM

Monte on Jamal Murray: “His mental is there.”Said it’s just a matter of time, and hopefully they can get him back. – 12:26 AM

Jamal Murray is “ready to get back out there,” said #Nuggets guard Monte Morris.Here’s everything from the illuminating postgame press conference, via ⁦ @SeanKeeler ⁩. denverpost.com/2022/04/01/jam…

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook Morning-after thoughts on the Nuggets loss to the T’Wolves:-Joker dominance-AG shows up-Barton and others do not-Cousins disaster-Where the Nuggets go from herePlus…Jamal Murray? denverstiffs.com/2022/4/2/23007…

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar remain out for tomorrow’s game at the Lakers. Carmelo Anthony’s probable, Anthony Davis and LeBron James questionable for LA. – 7:37 PM

