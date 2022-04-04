Joel Embiid if he loses MVP: 'I'll feel like they hate me'

Embiid has 11 games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds this season; only Russell Westbrook (12) and Moses Malone (12) have had more in a single season since the 1976-77 merger. Both players won MVPs in those seasons. “If it happens, great,” Embiid said of winning his first MVP. “If it doesn’t, I don’t know what I have to do. I’ll feel like they hate me. I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else.”
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from April 3:
– J. Embiid: 44 pts, 17 reb, 5 blk
– N. Jokic: 38 pts, 18 reb, 6 ast
– L. Doncic: 32 pts, 8 reb, 15 ast
– J. Brown: 32 pts, 7 reb, 12-17 fg
– A. Davis: 28 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast
– R. Westbrook: 27 pts, 10 reb, 7 ast
– T. Haliburton: 19 pts, 17 ast, 0 to – 9:41 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Look to the court, watch Joel Embiid put up 44 p, 17 r. Glance toward Cavs bench, see Jarrett Allen’s broken finger still in a splint. Do the math, and then count how many days until the postseason. Is Allen going to be ready? @The Athletic theathletic.com/3228162/2022/0… – 9:15 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 44 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 BLK
It’s the 11th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game this season.
The only players since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games in a single season are Moses Malone and Russell Westbrook, each with 12. pic.twitter.com/gE9scGCLkb – 9:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Joel Embiid
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/iZJOH6748T – 8:50 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Quite simply, the Sixers’ Joel Embiid should be the MVP | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:53 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Quite simply, the #Sixers’ Joel Embiid should be the MVP | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:09 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid discuss clinching a playoff spot on Sunday evening #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/03/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:03 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
It wasn’t easy on Sunday as Philly had to grind out a win over the Cavs, but Joel Embiid and company were able to do so. They react to the win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 12:01 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on his fourth-quarter mindset: “It’s time to deliver. They all look up to me, and I’ve got to figure it out. I’ve got to make things happen, whether it’s offensively or defensively. So when you get to that point it’s like, ‘Well, I’ve got to focus even more.” – 10:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
There are legitimate arguments for Embiid, Jokic, and Giannis to be MVP. It isn’t that any one of them is undeserving. It’s that the others have made their impacts in different ways and are doing just as much. That’s why there are so many votes. Voters value different things. – 9:57 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
* Miami snaps Toronto’s 5-game win streak.
* Sixers (Embiid 44-17-5b) win in Cleveland.
* The Celtics magic number to clinch at least the 4-seed is now just 1.
No NBA Monday
TUESDAY
Milwaukee at Chicago
Atlanta at Toronto
Philadelphia at Indiana
Charlotte at Miami pic.twitter.com/AuqAIGDvFL – 9:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Georges Niang on why Joel Embiid should be MVP:
“It’s the most valuable player – And he is the most valuable player. How do you guard him?
He’s been doing this all year. He’s always answered the call. I think he’s more than deserving of the MVP award.” – 9:32 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Lamar Stevens admitted his body was hurting after tonight’s game.
@Joe Vardon asks Lamar Stevens what it’s like getting hit by/run into Joel Embiid?
“Like a truck, he’s the biggest person I’ve ever seen in my life, that can move that well & do the things that he does.” – 9:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid today:
44 PTS
17 REB
5 BLK
He joins Shaq, AD, Dwight and Ewing as the only players with multiple 40p/15r/5b games since 1990. pic.twitter.com/D6MfORKcOc – 8:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks as Sixers prevail, 112-108. Harden finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. – 8:35 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Hell of an effort by shorthanded #Cavs, too much Embiid (44pts, 17reb), costly late turnover – Sixers sweep szn series w/112-108 win; FTs: CLE, 23-32, PHI, 35-42; 14 ties, 11 lead-changes; reb: PHI, 50, CLE, 41; CLE, 39 bench pts, 15 3ptFG. pic.twitter.com/ecvAOJBlX0 – 8:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
44-17-3 with five blocks for Joel Embiid on the second night of a back-to-back. There’s your story phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 8:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers survive poor shooting from all three of Harden, Maxey and Harris to get the season series sweep of Cleveland, 112-108. They are 48-30 and have officially clinched a playoff spot.
Joel Embiid: 44 points, 17 rebounds, 5 blocks, +16. He bailed them out alright. – 8:34 PM
Sixers survive poor shooting from all three of Harden, Maxey and Harris to get the season series sweep of Cleveland, 112-108. They are 48-30 and have officially clinched a playoff spot.
StatMuse @statmuse
Only 3 Sixers have recorded a 40/15 game in the last 40 seasons.
11 — Joel Embiid
10 — Barkley and Moses combined pic.twitter.com/TPOxS5qj8u – 8:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are avoiding the Play-In. Embiid with perhaps his most dominant 2-way game of the season. – 8:32 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
It took Joel Embiid making his case for MVP for the Sixers to beat the Celtics. On a night when his teammates faltered, Embiid carried them with 44 points and 17 rebounds in a 112-108 win. Cavs were led by Darius Garland’s 23 points. Cleveland’s hold on 7th down to 1 1/2 games. – 8:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid came in to cle with a sore left ankle, clearly rolled that right one a bit. Such a dominant performance begging for a little more help than he’s gotten. Big theme this season. – 8:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid appeared to twist his right ankle on the block attempt. He remained in the game. – 8:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Felt like the Sixers were ready to roll over but Embiid just kept hammering on both ends. – 8:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has 12 of the Sixers’ 20 fourth-quarter points on 5-7 shooting. He has four rebounds. Sixers lead 101-97 with Harden going to the foul line. – 8:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid is playing with a ton of emotion out there. His fourth quarter has been an absolute masterclass so far.
43 PTS / 16 REB / 3 AST / 4 BLK
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 101-97, 2:57 to play. – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with 12 fourth-quarter points and the Sixers lead 101-97 – 8:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with seven of the Sixers’ 15 fourth-quarter points. They lead 96-95 – 8:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This game is the latest example of Embiid keeping the Sixers in the game. His squad takes an 81-80 lead into the fourth quarter. James Harden is shooting 2-10 and Tobias Harris, 2-7. But Embiid has 31 points and 12 rebounds. – 7:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 12 but now lead, 81-80, headed into Q4.
Embiid: 31 PTS / 12 REB / 4 BLK
Harden: 13 PTS / 7 REB / 6 AST
Maxey: 11 PTS / 3 AST
Niang: 8 PTS / 5 REB – 7:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Incredible third quarter from Embiid still only gives the Sixers a one-point lead. Danger minutes coming up. – 7:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs best stretch of the game was when Joel Embiid rested at the start of the second quarter. Can they capitalize once again with Embiid (+12 in 30 minutes) sitting to start the fourth? – 7:53 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid’s first 28 minutes tonight:
30 PTS / 12 REB / 3 AST / 4 BLK
…read that again – 7:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid is now 30/30 on end of shot clock step back 3s this year. Has to be. – 7:42 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers are in this game because Embiid is a superhuman and basically no other reason – 7:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That punch pass from Embiid to Harden for the 3 was something. Sixers cut the Cavs’ lead to 63-60 with 8:40 to play in the third, and Embiid pumps both fists while walking back to the bench for the timeout. – 7:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I see the Sixers continue to handle the non-Joel Embiid minutes well. – 7:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Cavs 55, Sixers 49. Feels like the Sixers should be down much more than this, considering they shot 30.8 percent from the floor, Maxey only played 8 minutes because of foul trouble, Harden is 1-of-9 from the floor and Cavs went 9-of-17 from 3. Embiid has 17 and 8. – 7:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cavs on a 14-4 run to start the second to open up a 37-25 lead. Embiid is coming back with 8:56 to play – 6:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cavs 23, Sixers 21 at the end of the first. Sixers have to feel OK about only being down two after a quarter they shot 26.3 percent and turned it over six times. Embiid is 1-of-6 from the floor for 4 points, 4 boards and 2 blocks. Harden is 0-for-3 with 3 rebounds and 1 assist. – 6:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Joel Embiid looks frustrated early. Hasn’t gotten some foul calls he’s wanted. Missing shots. Moses is really battling with him underneath. – 6:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
They should fine Embiid every time he goes for a chasedown block in transition until the playoffs – 6:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have held the Sixers to 1-8 shooting in the first 5-plus minutes. Moses Brown has been active against Joel Embiid. Philly also missing a lot of good, open looks. – 6:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid going right at Brown early, drawing a foul and then getting around him for a layup. – 6:12 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Average every MVP season in NBA history and you get 43.8 combined points, rebounds and assists per game.
There are SIX players doing it this season, tied for the most ever.
Giannis. Jokic. Embiid. LeBron. Durant. Doncic.
Just an absurd collection of top shelf talent. – 5:57 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Good @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Joel Embiid is available vs. CLE
😁 – 5:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid will play tonight. He was listed as questionable with ankle soreness but just went through his pregame warm-up. – 5:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Sixers star Joel Embiid just came onto the court before #Cavs matchup for a pregame workout. There’s 44 minutes on the clock before tipoff. And he didn’t seem to be moving all that well. – 5:19 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
“I think so, but I don’t know.”
– Doc
some things never change, philly 🙃 – 4:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has played in only 39 games this season, but he did outplay Joel Embiid in late January, going for 31 points, 12 boards and 4 blocks with 2 steals.
Today against Jokic, AD’s off to a good start, with 12 points on 5 of 9 FG’s, w/2 boards and a block in 8 minutes. – 4:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka is 4-2 vs Giannis, Jokic and Embiid this season. pic.twitter.com/nva88FiLir – 3:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed questionable vs. the #Cavs with left ankle soreness. – 1:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play tonight in Cleveland with left ankle soreness. James Harden, who missed the second game of the Sixers’ last two back-to-backs to manage his hamstring, is not on the injury report. Big men Allen and Mobley are both out for the Cavs. – 1:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s game vs the Cavs due to left ankle soreness. – 12:44 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable with ankle soreness for tonight’s game #Sixers – 12:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Cavs with left ankle soreness. – 12:35 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Giannis, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic. One of them isn’t making first team All-NBA. – 11:48 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.8
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.7
5. Trae Young: 14.5
6. Luka Doncic: 14.5
7. DeMar DeRozan: 14.2
8. Devin Booker: 14.0
9. Ja Morant: 13.6
10. Kevin Durant: 13.3
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/o28gBYxvuG – 11:02 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid yesterday:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 12-16 FG
It’s the 15th time Embiid has recorded at least 25p/10r/5a in a game this season.
The last @Philadelphia 76ers player to record at least 15 such games in a season was Charles Barkley in 1990-91 (18). pic.twitter.com/LszbWey9z3 – 10:21 AM
