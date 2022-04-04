Kevin Durant: Our season was derailed by my injury

Laura Albanese: “To be honest, I feel like our season was derailed by my injury,” Durant said. “Not that we’re a bad basketball team.”
Source: Twitter @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant: “To be honest, I feel like our season was de-railed by my injury … when we’re all on the floor together, I like what we got.” pic.twitter.com/ptYeyhaD18 – 1:06 PM
KD: “I feel like our season was derailed by my injury. I’m not looking at it like we’re just not a good basketball team. There wasn’t a lot of continuity with me and Kyrie out of the lineup. That’s just what it is. When we’re all on the floor together, I like what we’ve got.” – 1:05 PM
KD “I feel like our season was derailed by my injury. So I’m not looking at it like we’re just not a good basketball team. It’s like there’s wasn’t a lot of continuity with me + Kyrie out the lineup that’s just what it is. When we’re all on the floor together, I like what we got” – 12:48 PM
KD on the play-in game: “I don’t care who we play….just tip it up.” – 12:41 PM
Kevin Durant said he thinks his MCL injury has been the difference in the Nets’ season. – 12:41 PM
KD isn’t concerned what seed the Nets land in heading into the play-in: “Who cares? … Just play the game. We’ll see what happens.” – 12:37 PM
In 6 wins since March 1, Luka Doncic has outscored 7 fellow All-Stars — LeBron, Steph, Mitchell, Rudy, Tatum, KD and Giannis — by a combined 48 points.
All while Mavs’ defense had its worst month.
How Luka keeps outplaying NBA’s best in low-key MVP push: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:46 AM
Jalen Green had 31 points tonight, and Josh Christopher added a career-high 30
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the 3rd time teammates 20 or younger scored 30+ in the same game. Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook did it twice for Oklahoma City on 2/1/09 and 2/21/09 – 11:18 PM
Average every MVP season in NBA history and you get 43.8 combined points, rebounds and assists per game.
There are SIX players doing it this season, tied for the most ever.
Giannis. Jokic. Embiid. LeBron. Durant. Doncic.
Just an absurd collection of top shelf talent. – 5:57 PM
Matthews still is a very good defender. He showed that a few nights ago against Durant. But Doncic just made him look helpless, bulling into the paint for an 8-footer. – 2:30 PM
Over the last decade, only three Warriors have scored 20+ points in 15+ straight games:
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
…and…
Jordan Poole
Over the Dubs last 16 games, Poole is averaging:
26.6 points
5.1 assists
while slashing 49/45/90% – 2:21 PM
Kevin Durant says Nets can’t remain ‘undisciplined’ after career-high 55 points go for naught in loss to Hawks
https://t.co/UPRTLAXnY5 pic.twitter.com/PzGC5LOsZL – 1:49 PM
