Laurence Fishburne to play Doc Rivers in TV limited series

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
FX announced a six-episode miniseries chronicling the Donald Sterling saga. The show is based on ESPN’s podcast “The Sterling Affairs” by @Ramona Shelburne, who will be an executive producer on the series. Laurence Fishburne will reportedly play Doc Rivers: basketballnews.com/stories/fx-ann… – 5:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid discuss clinching a playoff spot on Sunday evening #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/03/doc… via @SixersWire – 12:03 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: While Saturday’s blowout win was encouraging, the #Sixers and Doc Rivers have some things to work out with James Harden and more with the playoffs less than two weeks away: https://t.co/E8a3LPyPSJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/F9cdYqF439 – 12:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “should be the MVP” inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: While Saturday’s blowout win was encouraging, the #Sixers and Doc Rivers have some things to figure out with James Harden and more. The regular season ends April 10: https://t.co/E8a3LPyPSJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/UrLes4aVjJ – 8:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “should be the MVP” inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:27 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is averaging 30 points per game and coach Doc Rivers believes he should win the MVP award #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/02/six… via @SixersWire – 4:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers, asked if James Harden and Joel Embiid will play Sunday night at #Cavaliers: ‘I hope so.’ Said he believes plan is for everybody to be available. – 2:57 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says he believes the Sixers are planning to play everyone tomorrow in Cleveland, though he’s not sure. – 2:56 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be the MVP.”
Rivers says Embiid told him he doesn’t want to force things over the final stretch just to get numbers, which Rivers appreciated. – 2:56 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be the MVP.”
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I really think Joel should be the MVP.’ – 2:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:
“I really believe he should be MVP.” – 2:55 PM
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on James Harden’s game in blowout win: pic.twitter.com/nvCM4eHLHf – 2:54 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: While Saturday’s blowout win was an encouraging result, the #Sixers and Doc Rivers have things to figure out with James Harden and more in a short period of time: https://t.co/jQP7AuVVIi #76ers pic.twitter.com/5q1LLwlf4A – 2:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Team needs to increase pace — look to push the ball ahead, focus on better tempo consistently.
-Frustrated Sixers didn’t post Embiid more vs. Detroit switches.
-Afternoon games in regular season generally hit or miss. No practice or shootaround pregame – 10:55 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Asked #Sixers coach Doc Rivers why James Harden’s fourth-quarter numbers are down over the last six games: pic.twitter.com/8dWWEHVkkn – 10:51 AM
The six-episode series tells the behind the scenes story of Doc Rivers (Fishburne) and the Los Angeles Clippers’ quest to bring a championship to one of the historically worst franchises in all of sports during the impending downfall of the team’s owner, Donald Sterling, whose notoriously racist behavior is brought to light amid the power struggle between his wife of 60+ years, Shelly Sterling (Weaver), and his mistress, V. Stiviano. -via Variety.com / April 4, 2022
