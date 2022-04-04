Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won't return this season

Scott Agness: NEWS: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won’t play in the final three games. His season is over.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEWS: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won’t play in the final three games. His season is over. – 1:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.26
2. Evan Mobley: 5.38
3. Franz Wagner: 4.3
4. Cade Cunningham: 4.25
5. Jalen Green: 3.49
6. Herbert Jones: 2.79
7. Josh Giddey: 2.75
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.43
9. Bones Hyland: 2.15
10. Chris Duarte: 1.87
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/91WVXn4us8 – 11:00 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore lower back) are questionable to play tomorrow against the #Pistons.
Chris Duarte (sore left big toe), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Took a few years for me to come around on Agbaji but it’s become easier to picture an NBA role player whose job is to catch and shoot, get easy transition buckets and slice through open lanes/bad closeouts. Next senior shooter to follow Duarte, Kispert, Bane, Cam Johnson. – 7:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – April 1, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Terry Taylor, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Stauskas Indiana: Turner, Warren, Rubio, Duarte, McConnell pic.twitter.com/jb8OFKRyL7 – 7:08 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle says it’s unlikely Chris Duarte plays in their final four games this season, “but not impossible.”
The Pacers’ lottery pick has been dealing with a sore left toe since February and last played two weeks ago.
Go ahead and shut him down too. – 6:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle on Chris Duarte: “It’s unlikely we’ll see him the rest of the (season) but not impossible.”
Duarte has been out with a sore left big toe. #Pacers – 6:15 PM
