76ers vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

April 5, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Philadelphia 76ers (48-30) play against the Indiana Pacers (54-54) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 87, Indiana Pacers 62 (Q3 10:52)

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 82-59 at the half.
– Embiid has 27/7 on 12-18 shooting.
– Maxey has 21, all on 3s (7-9, career high).
– Harris has 12, all on 3s (4-5).
– Sixers as a team are shooting 17-28 from deep, tied for the 3rd most 3s they’ve made all season. There’s still 24 mins left to play – 8:12 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers are recognizing the eight @IHSAA1 state championship basketball teams (four girls and four boys). – 8:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🗣️ 17 threes in the first half.
🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/rjeW2hzT178:10 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That was certainly a memorable half. The Sixers’ defensive effort was an unequivocal F. They lead by 23 points at halftime.
Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Sixers made 17 3s, one shy an NBA record for a half. Tyrese Maxey had seven of them. – 8:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #76ers 82, #Pacers 59
Joel Embiid is doing whatever he wants. But then again, he does whatever he wants against any NBA team. – 8:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers should simply play every game in Indiana, and against the Pacers if possible. – 8:08 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A wildly good first half for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead the Pacers, 82-59, at halftime.
Embiid: 27 PTS / 7 REB
Maxey: 21 PTS / 7-9 3fg
Harris: 12 PTS / 4 AST / 3 STL
Team: 17-28 3fg (60.7%)
Again, this is at halftime.^ – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After a 49-point (!) second quarter, the Sixers lead 82-59 at the half. Embiid with 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting and 7 rebounds. Maxey with 21 points on 7-of-9 from 3-point range and 4 assists. Harris with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. – 8:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I knew it was close so had to double check: Tyrese Maxey had more made threes in the first half vs. Indiana (7) than Ben Simmons had in four seasons with Philadelphia (5) – 8:07 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
49 point second quarter for the 76ers, who lead 82-59 at halftime. Embiid has 27 points in the half. Pacers down 23. – 8:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has 27 points after splitting a pair of foul shots with 45.1 seconds left in the half. – 8:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Fwiw, the Sixers’ franchsie record for most made 3s in a game is 9 by Danny Green.
Maxey might be within 1 of that record by halftime. – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This is definitely too easy for Embiid and the Sixers. He has 26 points and they lead 81-57. – 8:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
let us upgrade ya.
thanks to @SociosUSA these fans had their seats upgraded from the balcony to the lower level 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UUAV5hO3nR8:03 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 22 points on 10-for-14 shooting to go with five rebounds – 8:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
COOL THIS KID DOWN! 🔥🔥🔥
career-high of 6⃣ threes for @Tyrese Maxey! pic.twitter.com/kFy5jfmNGe8:02 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Feed Maxey the ball ALL NIGHT. – 8:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
76ers are on a 25-7 run after Maxey hit his seventh 3 – 8:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey set his new career high for 3s in a game with three minutes left in the first half. – 8:01 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
This is insane.
The Sixers are 16-27 from beyond the arc with three minutes left in the first half. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are a combined 10-13. – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
As Maxey walked back to the Sixers’ bench after that off-balance corner 3, DeAndre Jordan took his towel and used it as a fan on Maxey. He’s already 6-of-8 from 3 and the Sixers lead 71-53 late in the first half. – 8:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey is now 6 for 8 from three. After a timeout. DeAndre Jordan waves a towel in his direction as to cool him off. The young fellas is on fire folks. #Sixers lead 71-53 with 3:06 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/FGPDPWkxb28:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Sixers are raining 3s and now lead 71-53 over the #Pacers. Lance Stephenson is cooking, though. He has a team-high 10 points. – 8:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Six first-half threes for Tyrese Maxey.
Tyrese Maxey taking six threes in a game would have been a big win last year. Crazy development. – 8:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
The @Philadelphia 76ers have set a season high for a half with 16 threes in the first. The previous high was 14, which the team set in the second half on Saturday vs. Charlotte.
Maxey’s six threes are tied for the most in a half by a 76er since 96-97.
h/t @Stathead8:00 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Sixers are 8/10 from deep this quarter. They’re on fire, and they have extended the lead to 18. Stephenson is currently the Pacers only source of offense. – 7:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 19 points – 7:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey is 5-for-7 on threes and has 15 points – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lance Stephenson out here wildin’ – 7:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
JoJo doesn’t even have to look. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/BuzlOeNBsY7:58 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Seventeen for Embiid on 8-12 shooting – 7:57 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Lance Stephenson and TJ McConnell playing together will be something. First glimpse now. – 7:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 15 points on 7-11 shooting after scoring on back-to-back possessions. The #Pacers call timeout with the Sixers up 58-46 w/ 5:40 left in the half. This is the Sixers’ largest lead of the game. Philly is on a 9-0 run. – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have opened up a 58-46 lead on the Sixers with 5:40 to play in the first half. Embiid is up to 15 points after back-to-back buckets prompted the timeouts. Sixers are shooting 55.3 percent from the floor. – 7:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden getting completely bottled up by Duane Washington Jr and dribbling out the entire clock on one possession, then hitting a step-back 3 the next, is the epitome of the James Harden iso experience right now. – 7:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson thought he got an and-one, started shimming, but he actually hit Joel Embiid in the face on a drive and gets called for an offensive foul. #Pacers trail 54-46. – 7:53 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lance Stephenson smacking Embiid in the head with his off-arm and then posing after the made layup like he had gotten the and-one call feels appropriate – 7:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid was hit in the face on Lance Stephenson’s layup attempt. The Pacers reserve guard was called for an offensive foul. The officials reviewed the play and didn’t give him a flagrant foul for hit Embiid. – 7:53 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden with Philadelphia’s 13 triple and it’s only the 2nd quarter. The franchise record for 3s in a game is 21. #Sixers7:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
clear the runway! 🛫
@Jalen Smith | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/gjjlpXN64j7:49 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson scores a layup, gets an and-one and dishes an assist to Duane Washington Jr. for 3. #Pacers7:49 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Two nice drives and finishes from Lance Stephenson. The second finish was met by a wonderful shimmy. He will enjoy fan apprecaition night. – 7:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#76ers coach Doc Rivers tips cap to Mike Woodson, #iubb indystar.com/story/sports/c… via @indystar7:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pacers call timeout after Sixers go on an 8-0 run over the last 52 seconds to take a 44-36 lead 2:16 into the second quarter. – 7:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris thus far:
12 PTS / 4-4 3fg 👀 – 7:43 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
That’s now 10 triples for this team after that Shake Milton 3-pointer. They’re now 10/19 from behind the arc. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/FmQ5Kg7QRv7:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has 6 assists in 10 minutes. – 7:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
BANG BANG GEORGES NIANG! 🎯
*ʀᴇᴀᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ꜰɪɴᴇ ᴘʀɪɴᴛ* 😏 pic.twitter.com/chbJJovImw7:41 PM

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
With his second three-pointer tonight, @Georges Niang now has 132 three-pointers off the bench this season, the most ever by a @Philadelphia 76ers reserve.
@KyleKorver had 131 threes off the bench in 2006-07.
h/t @Stathead7:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Haliburton starting to heat up. He had 38 the last time he faced the #Sixers7:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Now, that’s gangster. Three #Pacers attempt to trap Joel Embiid on the final possession of the first quarter. The #Sixers banks in a three-pointer at the buzzer. And walk to the bench bobbing his head like “Too Easy!” pic.twitter.com/ZGbf0OvLwr7:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Was about to roast the Sixers for a hilariously poor defensive effort in the first quarter and then Embiid banked in a ridiculous three to end it so who can say what the more important thing is – 7:37 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Joel Embiid just dribbled about 45 feet into a three at the buzzer of the first quarter and banked it in. Sixers up 33-31 at the end of the frame.
Jalen Smith looks great for the Pacers with 11 points so far. – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 33, Pacers 31 at the end of the first. Harris, Embiid and Maxey all have 9 points. Pacers are blasting the Sixers 16-7 on the boards. – 7:37 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Sheesh, Joel Embiid. That’s wild. A deep triple for the big fella and Philadelphia leads it 33-31 after 1. 8 3-pointers in that 1Q. #Sixers7:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
HOLY JOEL EMBIID!!! – 7:36 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Pacers are killing it on the glass right now, but Philly has knocked down 7 triples to combat that. Either way, they’ve got to get it done rebounding the ball. #Sixers7:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Via @NBA Courtside:
@Joel Embiid has passed @Andre Iguodala for 5th on the @Philadelphia 76ers All-Time defensive rebounds list with 2,935. – 7:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey is hitting step-back 3s and 27 foot 3s in his sleep now. Just absurd how quickly he’s gotten this good. – 7:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
HE’S BACKKKK! 👏
@TJ McConnell checks in for the first time since December 1. pic.twitter.com/dNgfwSVu3k7:32 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
T.J. McConnell grabs the rebound, passes it to Justin Anderson, Anderson swings it to Buddy Hield, Hield buries the 3. #Pacers up 25-24 coming out of the Sixers timeout. – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Zombie Pacers are shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 60 percent from deep. Feels a bit like last week’s Detroit game early on. – 7:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
TJ McConnell checks in for the first time in over 4 months: pic.twitter.com/Jzql2eOXy37:27 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
T.J. McConnell checks in. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/Xc25OOE5Ed7:27 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Breaking: Pacers fans also love TJ McConnell. – 7:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#NoDefenseFlow. The #Pacers are shooting 62.5 % and the Sixers are at 54.5%. The score is tied at 17 with 6:18 left in the first quarter. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are pacing the Sixers with 6 points each. Buddy Hield has five for the Pacers. – 7:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Is Tyrese Maxey the best step-back 3-point shooter on a team with James Harden? – 7:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A really good pace to start this game. Tobias Harris has knocked down 2 catch and shoot triples which is huge for this offense going forward. #Sixers7:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Tobias! from beyond the arc 🏹 pic.twitter.com/POMBNlfFNq7:22 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden rockin his Arizona State colored Harden sneakers. – 7:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
This could get ugly fast inside. Isaiah Jackson picked up a foul on the first play of the game and then picked up a second less than three minutes in.
Jalen Smith is the Pacers’ only other option at center because Bitadze and Turner are out. – 7:16 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Already 2 fouls on Isaiah Jackson. A foul prine young big against this Philly team is not a good matchup. He checks out at the 9:25 mark. – 7:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
James Harden getting booed after Isaiah Jackson picks up his second foul. Harden and Embiid have both drawn fouls on Isaiah. #Pacers sub in Jalen Smith. – 7:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
real friends lift each other up. pic.twitter.com/BlkkWQpWMF7:13 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton, the face of the Pacers, with a message to fans before their home finale pic.twitter.com/TIvTtMNde07:10 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the wholesome pregame content you needed:
🥺 pic.twitter.com/4VLcE3QVcv7:02 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
eyes on the prize.
📱@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/W6GlPMK0C56:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five for the home finale.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/mQa021xOER6:41 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
alexa, play Welcome Back by Mase🎶 pic.twitter.com/fRKrjlTL0w6:21 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers in town for what is the #Pacers home finale pic.twitter.com/1lAavFwMXK6:20 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Making the Case: Most Improved Player 🏆
“It’s a strong case…just look at his numbers.” – @Doc Rivers on @Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/7vcg7oolsQ6:13 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Philadelphia (1/2):
T.J. McConnell – Available (right wrist)
Goga Bitadze – Out (sore right foot)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore lower back)
Chris Duarte – Out (left toe) pic.twitter.com/PR4ew9C1Hy5:59 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
76ers coach Doc Rivers to begin his pregame presser:
“We’re gonna open up about Mike Woodson and the phenomenal job he did at Indiana.” – 5:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard T.J. McConnell is back. He WILL play tonight vs the 76ers, his former team.
It’s his first game in 125 days, then he needed wrist surgery.
“He’s excited to be back out there,” Carlisle said. – 5:23 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon and Goga Bitadze are OUT, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers5:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (right wrist injury) has been cleared to play today vs. the #Sixers. – 5:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
NOW it’s official. 😂😂 Even got some jokes from Rick Carlisle, who pointed out my mistakes. #Pacers 💀 indystar.com/story/sports/n…5:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell (right wrist) is available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. pic.twitter.com/umLdvHDU8r5:19 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Let’s do this one last time.
#Pacers at home for the final time this season.
Next time they play a meaningful game here, the final phase of renovations will be nearly complete. pic.twitter.com/OkWW1TOzIo4:58 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers’ J.B. Bickerstaff fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating after loss to 76ers
https://t.co/S80a0bGw2Y pic.twitter.com/ijJ7dCtdO94:49 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
what song did we play for Ty’s arrival?👀 pic.twitter.com/qZsKUwTyG64:45 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The “Harden isn’t the same guy” thing is accurate. He appears no longer capable of averaging 36 points per game.
That does not mean he’s washed or that he cannot adjust his game to age more gracefully as he gets older. – 4:42 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9…4:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/xLyx3IJasV3:58 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Players in the last 5 years with over 2,700 points + assists in a season:
Trae Young (2022)
James Harden (3x)
LeBron James (2018)
Russell Westbrook (2018)
Trae is 1st in total assists (692) and 2nd in total points (2,036) this season. pic.twitter.com/RtkQddAsr53:35 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers responds to coaches who complain about James Harden and Joel Embiid reaching the free-throw line: ‘Stop fouling them’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:09 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron, Giannis and Embiid are fighting for the scoring title, but actually none of them will lead the NBA in points this season.
No. 1 will be either DeRozan or Trae.
Idea to disincentivize load management: Give the scoring title to the guy who actually scores the most points. – 2:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
BORN READY MEET & GREET 👀🚨
join us Thursday night at @kroger on 65th & Keystone to get an autograph and meet @Lance Stephenson 🎸 pic.twitter.com/Czw5NFhjl52:25 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tony Brothers is the crew chief tonight in Denver for Nuggets-Spurs. Second Nuggets game he’ll officiate in the span of one week. Denver/Indiana and the Austin Rivers phantom elbow was just six days ago. – 2:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Pacers‘ Myles Turner (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren (fractured left navicular), Ricky Rubio (torn ACL left ) and Chris Duarte (sore left big toe) will miss tonight’s game vs the #Sixers. (1/2) – 2:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden makes the case for @Joel Embiid to win MVP this season (following Joel’s 44 pts/17 reb/5 blk performance versus Cleveland).
Worth reading in its entirety: pic.twitter.com/nfxwmmgLTI1:39 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA fines Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, acknowledges officiating errors in Cavs-76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/05/nba…1:37 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid loves ordering ‘burnt’ steak, 76ers teammates reveal: ‘That’s against chef code’
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-…1:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We teamed up with @coronaextrausa to give away the ultimate basketball prize pack that includes a 70″ Big Screen TV and Wireless Surround Sound System!
ENTER » https://t.co/w4VFZzkGcl
(21+. Relax responsibly®. Corona Extra® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL) pic.twitter.com/dXyCJxzyXC1:12 PM

