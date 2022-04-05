Blazers vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-51) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (55-55) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 14, Oklahoma City Thunder 12 (Q1 05:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shoutout to Thunder PA man Mario Nanni pic.twitter.com/4HCuzhNLdf – 8:11 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Shoutout to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for wearing a Reba McEntire tshirt while addressing the crowd here in OKC – 8:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in OKC.
1⃣8⃣ @KrisDunn3
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
4⃣ @Greg Brown
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/iBXMSkJSrI – 8:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Georgios Kalaitzakis will wear No. 18, joining Mouhamed Sene as the only two 18s in Thunder history. – 8:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters
– Simpson
– Krejci
– Kalaitzakis
– Hoard
– Roby
Blazers starters
– Dunn
– K. Johnson
– Elleby
– Brown III
– Eubanks – 7:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Last one in Loud City ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/cB56BJk7hn – 7:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Oklahoma City Thunder
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/QyIhoTm1k6 – 7:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says he hasn’t sensed any frustration from Thunder fans as OKC is rebuilding.
He credits OKC fans for an air of positivity about the direction the team is headed despite the win/loss record. – 6:59 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Chauncey Billups says Brandon Williams (left quad contusion) is still questionable for tonight’s game in OKC. If Williams can’t play, Kris Dunn will move into the starting lineup. @RipCityRadio620 – 6:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder will dress 10 players tonight, but Daigneault indicated that not all will play. – 6:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Georgios Kalaitzakis and Zavier Simpson – the two new hardship guys signed today – are starting tonight.
Oh it’s on, Portland. – 6:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Both Kalaitzakis and Simpson will start tonight for the Thunder. – 6:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In between his two starts against Portland, Tre Jones journeyed to New Orleans with us brother to attend Coach K’s final game.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Vit Krejci on what stands out about Georgios Kalaitzakis: “He’s super smart player. He can shot, he can pass the ball. He’s really inteligent player”, he said. #ThunderUp – 5:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had 5 rookies score 24+ points in a game this season:
Tre Mann
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Lindy Waters III
Olivier Sarr – 3:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell will get in a practice – although not a full 5-on-5 today – before Clippers play tomorrow against Suns. Then they will likely have a practice before playing Saturday vs Kings and Sunday vs OKC. Ty Lue would only say “hope so” when asked if Norm returns before play-in – 3:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It’s just sticking to our word, this is family. We preach it in the locker room, but this is taking the next step.❞
🎙 @Andre Roberson #ThunderLegacy pic.twitter.com/af8OO7MBZ0 – 3:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Last “Powerful Connections” Twitter takeover of the year!
Send in your questions for @Justise Winslow & he’ll answer them tomorrow.
@Xfinity | #ConnectRipCity pic.twitter.com/JLwkWAhUSA – 2:55 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Alexsej Pokusevski of #Thunder the pick of the night as #NBA enters home stretch? Maybe. A dozen silly season games including one ‘dog that ain’t no dog: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-bettin… – 2:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson admitted in the second half of the OKC game he was “smoked” from a conditioning standpoint but thinks pushing through it helped. Worked out yesterday with a lot more conditioning as well to get back to the level he was at before the injury. – 2:31 PM
