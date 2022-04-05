Bucks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-30) play against the Chicago Bulls (33-33) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 6, Chicago Bulls 6 (Q1 07:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks had some fun with Benny the Bull after their introductions – knocked his magazine away and then him out of his chair. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury report for tomorrow at Bulls is a long one:
Out:
J. Morgan (health & safety protocols)
N. Staukas (right ankle sprain)
R. Williams (left knee surgery)
Probable:
J. Brown (right knee tendinopathy)
A. Horford (low back soreness)
J. Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) – 8:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Either a Bulls win or Cavs loss and the Bulls are in the playoffs for the first time Halftime: Cleveland 61 Orlando 59 – 8:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Fans watching their Bulls on yet another ESPN game this season … pic.twitter.com/G07mReqd65 – 8:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that a meeting of the minds in the next few days will determine what’s next for Lonzo Ball (left knee) after the latest setback on Tuesday, but a source said Ball will not play again this season.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2022/4/5/23012… – 7:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue has scored 20+ points in three of his last five games.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/yBnNBCdyUC – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews will start his fourth straight game and for the sixth time in the last eight for the #Bucks – 7:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Patrick Williams joins the starting lineup tonight against Milwaukee.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/1XZojUFQ1M – 7:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).
Only Chris Paul and Baron Davis have averaged more as a point guard in a season since 2000. pic.twitter.com/kLx4jz91We – 7:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball nearing shutdown as knee discomfort continues
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:15 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Two Chicago-area kids went to military academies in the 1960s, caught a few breaks, won five rings each (plus Olympic gold), and became icons.
But Gregg Popovich never will get the sendoff Mike Krzyzewski did — mainly because he’ll never allow it.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 7:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Every team in the East is capable of a big run, but also with a fatal flaw that could prove their undoing. What should Philly, Boston, Miami and Milwaukee be concerned most about? sports.yahoo.com/every-east-con… – 7:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has scored 30+ points and shot 50% from the field in each of his last eight road games.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/VMVIcUD9fO – 7:12 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (knee) to be shut down for remainder of the season: Sources
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-lon… – 7:03 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Chicago Bulls is likely to be out for the season due to meniscus surgery from January. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/05/bul… – 7:00 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls G Lonzo Ball (knee) is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/bqLL4RzvX7 – 6:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (left knee) likely out for the rest of the season: es.pn/3uaO6IN – 6:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season. Ball has been rehabbing from meniscus surgery in late January, but continues to feel discomfort amid several recovery methods to return to action and a bone bruise in his knee. – 6:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Which player’s pregame warmups do you want to see tonight?
@SociosUSA | #BullsNation – 6:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Chicago (1/2):
Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) – PROBABLE
Al Horford (low back soreness) – PROBABLE
Juwan Morgan (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT – 6:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The last time the Bucks faced Chicago, they shot 61% from the floor and pulled away in the 4th quarter with a 126-98 statement win.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/pdTRSJbtVn – 6:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Feel terrible for Lonzo. 3 of his 5 NBA seasons have been derailed by multi-week season-ending injuries – 6:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The time off did not help Lonzo Ball like the Bulls were hoping. They should have a definitive decision in the next few days, but I’ll help the team along: He’s done for the rest of the season. – 6:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coach Donovan : Disappointing. Says Lonzo wants to play. Has tried everything to get back to play. – 6:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan said the doctors will again get together and figure out the next step for Lonzo Ball. Sounds like a rest-of-the-season shutdown is the reality of this situation. Cya in 2022-23. – 6:22 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball experienced some discomfort when the Bulls tried to ramp up his knee rehab again, Billy Donovan says
He says they’ll meet in the next day or two to determine the next steps – 6:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball is experiencing discomfort after another try at the ramp-up process. – 6:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine is OUT (left knee) for tonight’s game against Milwaukee, per Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/U40fhWfg8W – 6:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (knee soreness) will not play against Milwaukee tonight, Billy Donovan says. – 6:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine is out for tonight’s game. Unknown for tomorrow against Boston. – 6:19 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine (knee) is OUT tonight against the Bucks, per Billy Donovan – 6:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) goes through his regular pregame routine before Milwaukee takes on the Chicago #Bulls here at the United Center pic.twitter.com/5gNPFExi7e – 6:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s T-shirt giveaway from @goaawol!
RT now for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/l6QufkYOnu – 6:00 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Game Day from Chicago!! Spicy finish to the season in the East, and tonight the Bulls host the Bucks 8ET on ESPN! Back on the sidelines w/ awesome teammates @Vince Carter & @DavePasch ☺️🏀🙌🏽🏀🎤✨ – 5:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo arriving in the Panda dunks.
@AyoDos_11 | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/wLvv8wcnvB – 5:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Highest FG% on shots outside restricted area (4ft) and inside 3P line (22ft), min. 250 FGAs. 83 total players qualify:
Jokić – 59.3
Ayton – 55.9
CP3 – 55.2
Durant – 54.2
Aldridge – 53.9
Seth – 51.9
Mikal – 51.5
Cam Thomas – 51.4
Jonas – 51.4
Clarkson – 50.8
Jrue – 50.4 – 5:58 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
New Essay for NBA Today and NBA Countdown: Forget what you heard, or what you didn’t in the regular season. The Bucks are here to redirect the discourse when it matters most. pic.twitter.com/9lIkxeHPVm – 5:23 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Left knee soreness will cause LaVine to sit out against Giannis and the Bucks. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/05/woj… – 5:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The regular-season finale of the Border Battle.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/83dNY2MtTe – 5:02 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9… – 4:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 21 assists tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 4:06 PM
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
Recently jumped on the @Nike Trained pod. All about speaking your truth
@ApplePodcasts 🎧 https://t.co/mvqhptTUsW
@Spotify 🎧 https://t.co/pSWStkfY9I pic.twitter.com/Iqcz4kktls – 3:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (left knee) is likely to be out vs. the Milwaukee Bucks tonight (8 o’clock, ESPN). LaVine has only missed one game since the mid-February All-Star break. Bulls are fifth in East, tied with sixth-place Raptors at 45-33. – 3:18 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
i wrote about Luka Doncic’s MVP candidacy (he’s not gonna win this season), his MVP future (he’s gonna win soon), and his brilliant in-game adjustments against Giannis this weekend: theathletic.com/3227369/2022/0… – 3:17 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron, Giannis and Embiid are fighting for the scoring title, but actually none of them will lead the NBA in points this season.
No. 1 will be either DeRozan or Trae.
Idea to disincentivize load management: Give the scoring title to the guy who actually scores the most points. – 2:56 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. The dynamics of Ben Simmons’ grievance over Sixers’ fines, the Nets outlook & a fair look at Lakers’ reasoning to pass on DeMar DeRozan (w/@Ohm Youngmisuk & @Bobby Marks)
Audio: espn.com/radio/play/_/i…
Video: youtu.be/5rIxBD22908 – 2:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are back in Chicago for an eastern conference matchup. Where are you watching tonight’s game?
Reply with a photo of you in your Bucks gear sharing your location and use #BucksAroundTheGlobe for a chance to be highlighted.
📍@johnsoncontrols pic.twitter.com/EGF86Vc4ke – 2:31 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
if i were the lakers i simply would’ve traded for steph and giannis while also keeping kcp and caruso and ad and lebron and then easily made the playoffs pic.twitter.com/fB22y19Hgj – 2:07 PM
