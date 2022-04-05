Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 5, 2022- by

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-30) play against the Chicago Bulls (45-33) at United Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,376,330 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $3,024,084 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: ESPN 94.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
Bucks to sign Luca Vildoza through the 2022-23 season sportando.basketball/en/bucks-to-si…4:22 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home