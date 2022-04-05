Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-30) play against the Chicago Bulls (45-33) at United Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,376,330 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $3,024,084 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: ESPN 94.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?