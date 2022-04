Cavaliers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The only Cavalier with as many 20+ PTS & 10+ AST games in a season as DG the PG (18) is LeBron James 👀@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow

James Harden makes the case for @Joel Embiid to win MVP this season (following Joel’s 44 pts/17 reb/5 blk performance versus Cleveland).Worth reading in its entirety: pic.twitter.com/nfxwmmgLTI

“Empathy is No. 1 right now… There are a number of people around the world that need to feel hope and need to feel love.”I sat down with @Kevin Love to discuss the Cavs’ turnaround, mental health, Ben Simmons, and becoming a dog dad. frontofficesports.com/kevin-love-on-… via @fos – 2:33 PM

Column: “I think it can add a lot of time to my career.” @KevinLove on his transition to super sub, Cleveland’s surprising success and if the 2016 team text chain offers any clues on LeBron’s future si.com/nba/2022/04/05…

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. In which we dissect the Lakers on the verge of missing the play-in, and Magic’s “I handed them DeMar on a platter” comments on ESPN. @LockedOnNetwork

I recommend Bobby Marks’ Magic offseason primer at ESPN ($). espn.com/nba/insider/st… This passage is certainly something: “Since Weltman took over in 2017, Orlando has traded out of the second round four out of the past five years.” – 4:33 PM

Jalen Suggs will be available tonight vs. the Cavaliers after missing the previous 10 games because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. – 5:18 PM

Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available for the @Orlando Magic tonight.The team will start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, and Mo Bamba for their home game against the @Cavs. – 5:18 PM

Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available to play and will start tonight vs. Cleveland, Jamahl Mosley said.Markelle Fultz, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba will also start. – 5:19 PM

To the Promised Land! I’m told #Cavs will be starting Moses Brown at center once again tonight against the Magic. – 5:55 PM

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/ @Howard Beck : Lakers facing elimination (and what comes next), Ben Simmons wants his money, if the Nets should avoided, more; @Kevin Love on his reserve role, the Cavs success, a LeBron return, more. Links: https://t.co/l8eHfbkR3g

JB Bickerstaff said Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) is progressing well & did a lot of on-court work today. #Cavs will have practice on Thursday & see how Evan responds on Friday.While Jarrett Allen has been ruled out tonight, still a positive sign to see him w/ the squad in ORL. – 6:04 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,209 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

Jalen Suggs’ first stint is over after roughly 5 minutes. He had 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 rebound. R.J. Hampton checked in for him. – 7:21 PM

Franz Wagner came up limping on the same injured ankle after that last defensive possession. The Magic forced a foul to get him out of the game. – 7:22 PM

End of 1Q: Cavaliers 36, Magic 35.Mo Bamba caught fire early, making all five of his 3s for 15 points.Cleveland shot it well themselves (61.9% from the field, 66.7% on 3s). – 7:33 PM

After opening up the first quarter on a 14-3 run in the first three minutes, #Cavs lead the Magic 36-35 at the end of the first. Cavs shot 13 of 21 (61.9%) from the field and 6 of 9 (66.7%) from 3.Lauri Markkanen with an early 11 points. – 7:34 PM

Mo Bamba knocked down 5 3-pointers in the first quarter.He becomes the first @Orlando Magic player to knock down 5 3-pointers in a quarter twice in his career. (Eight Orlando players have done it total). He did it earlier this season against the Sixers on Jan. 19, 2022. – 7:34 PM

Franz Wagner sprained his right ankle and won’t return to tonight’s game vs. the Cavaliers, per the Magic. – 7:37 PM

Magic kinda messing with #Cavs at the moment. Markelle Fultz just shotgun snapped the ball like a center to Chuma Okeke who led a fastbreak. Jalen Suggs swatted Kevin Love and stared directly at the chatty Cleveland bench. Not great for the wine and gold since the 14-3 start. – 7:50 PM

Either a Bulls win or Cavs loss and the Bulls are in the playoffs for the first time Halftime: Cleveland 61 Orlando 59 – 8:00 PM

