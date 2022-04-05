Cavaliers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (43-36) play against the Orlando Magic (59-59) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 69, Orlando Magic 71 (Q3 07:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A big Laur-three to end the half 🔥
17 PTS
4-7 3FG
@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hBsEoOK35S – 8:09 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs ran out to early 11pt lead, trailed by 5 then closed 1H on 7-0 run – up, 61-59; 12 lead-changes; CLE, 50%FG, 10-20 3ptFG, ORL, 49%FG, 10-17 3ptFG; Markkanen, 17pts, 4-9FG, 4-7 3ptFG; Cedi, 11pts, 4-6FG, 3-4 3ptFG; Love, 9pts, 4-8FG, game-hi 10reb; Garland, 6pts, 5asst. pic.twitter.com/dooMPYMD0U – 8:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs end the first half leading the Magic 61-59, shooting 22 of 44 (50%) from the field and 10 of 20 (50%) from 3. Cavs have 14 assists on their 22 made shots.
Lauri Markkanen is up to 17 points. – 8:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Cavaliers 61, Magic 59.
Mo Bamba: 16 points, 5 rebounds.
Ignas Brazdeikis: Season-high 14 points, 3 rebounds. – 8:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs finish the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 61-59 halftime lead. Lauri Markkanen with 5 of those 7 points. – 8:00 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Cavs 61, Magic 59
Mo Bamba – 16 pts, 5 rebs
Ignas Brazdeikis – Season-high 14 pts
Orlando shooting 48.9% FG | 58.8% 3PT
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Cavaliers 61, Magic 59
Markkanen: 17 points
Osman: 11 points
Bamba: 16 points, 5 rebounds
Brazdeikis: 14 points – 7:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
fade on ’em 💰
📺: https://t.co/dNWizcpZz9 | @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/uyz9JQxzVV – 7:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Magic kinda messing with #Cavs at the moment. Markelle Fultz just shotgun snapped the ball like a center to Chuma Okeke who led a fastbreak. Jalen Suggs swatted Kevin Love and stared directly at the chatty Cleveland bench. Not great for the wine and gold since the 14-3 start. – 7:50 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Magic F Franz Wagner suffered a sprained right ankle. Will not return tonight. – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner sprained his right ankle and won’t return to tonight’s game vs. the Cavaliers, per the Magic. – 7:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Mo Bamba knocked down 5 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
After opening up the first quarter on a 14-3 run in the first three minutes, #Cavs lead the Magic 36-35 at the end of the first. Cavs shot 13 of 21 (61.9%) from the field and 6 of 9 (66.7%) from 3.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Cavaliers 36, Magic 35.
Mo Bamba caught fire early, making all five of his 3s for 15 points.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs giving up 35 points to the Magic won’t help the ol’ defensive numbers. The Magic drilled 7 3s. Cavs are shooting the lights out tho, so they are up by one at the end of the first quarter. – 7:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Cavaliers 36, Magic 35
Markkanen: 11 points
LeVert: 6 points
Bamba: 15 points, 4 rebounds
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#KLoveSixthMan moves to ninth in the all-time franchise scoring list!
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Mo Bamba has 15 early points for the Magic. He is 5-5 from 3PT. – 7:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner came up limping on the same injured ankle after that last defensive possession. The Magic forced a foul to get him out of the game. – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get to your spot @Markelle Fultz
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs’ first stint is over after roughly 5 minutes. He had 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 rebound. R.J. Hampton checked in for him. – 7:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
IC3! 🥶🥶🥶
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,209 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Cavaliers and Magic have tipped off!!! pic.twitter.com/WZz8MUhXlk – 7:11 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
some interesting stuff up for auction to benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation 👀cbo.io/bidapp/index.p… – 6:50 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
April 5 vs. Cleveland
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Magic: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Moses Brown – 6:23 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters tonight v. ORL:
Garland
Okoro
LeVert
Markkanen
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A full look at the offseason in Orlando
Video: youtube.com/watch?v=VHGGd4…
Written: ⬇️
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
JB Bickerstaff said Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) is progressing well & did a lot of on-court work today. #Cavs will have practice on Thursday & see how Evan responds on Friday.
While Jarrett Allen has been ruled out tonight, still a positive sign to see him w/ the squad in ORL. – 6:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Lakers facing elimination (and what comes next), Ben Simmons wants his money, if the Nets should avoided, more; @Kevin Love on his reserve role, the Cavs success, a LeBron return, more. Links: https://t.co/l8eHfbkR3g pic.twitter.com/npNfoghfPX – 6:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
To the Promised Land! I’m told #Cavs will be starting Moses Brown at center once again tonight against the Magic. – 5:55 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Evan Mobley did “a lot of work today on the court.”
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic rookies return, Markelle Fultz steps into starting lineup vs. Cavaliers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley did a lot of work on the court today. He keeps progressing from that sprained ankle. The Cavs will have a practice here in Orlando on Thursday and how he goes thru that will help determine if he plays in Brooklyn on Friday. A source said, “There’s a chance” – 5:46 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five tonight let’s get it
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
2️⃣0️⃣G: @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/lHq7b4LG5E – 5:27 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba will start vs. Cleveland. – 5:21 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 80 vs CLEVELAND
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
2️⃣0️⃣G: @MarkelleF
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available to play and will start tonight vs. Cleveland, Jamahl Mosley said.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available for the @Orlando Magic tonight.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs will be available tonight vs. the Cavaliers after missing the previous 10 games because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. – 5:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers’ J.B. Bickerstaff fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating after loss to 76ers
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I recommend Bobby Marks’ Magic offseason primer at ESPN ($). espn.com/nba/insider/st… This passage is certainly something: “Since Weltman took over in 2017, Orlando has traded out of the second round four out of the past five years.” – 4:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Showdown in the Sunshine State ☀️
🆚 @Orlando Magic
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. In which we dissect the Lakers on the verge of missing the play-in, and Magic’s “I handed them DeMar on a platter” comments on ESPN. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: “I think it can add a lot of time to my career.” @KevinLove on his transition to super sub, Cleveland’s surprising success and if the 2016 team text chain offers any clues on LeBron’s future si.com/nba/2022/04/05… – 3:28 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT
LeBron James
Cole Anthony
Gary Harris
Seth Curry
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
With @Brian Windhorst and @Ohm Youngmisuk
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
“Empathy is No. 1 right now… There are a number of people around the world that need to feel hope and need to feel love.”
I sat down with @Kevin Love to discuss the Cavs’ turnaround, mental health, Ben Simmons, and becoming a dog dad.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden makes the case for @Joel Embiid to win MVP this season (following Joel’s 44 pts/17 reb/5 blk performance versus Cleveland).
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA fines Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, acknowledges officiating errors in Cavs-76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/05/nba… – 1:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The only Cavalier with as many 20+ PTS & 10+ AST games in a season as DG the PG (18) is LeBron James 👀
