Draymond Green tabs Devin Booker as his MVP pick

The MVP race is heating up as the 2021-22 NBA regular season begins to wind down, and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has made it abundantly clear who his pick for MVP is. Green recently spoke about the MVP race and explained why he believes Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker deserves the award. “My MVP is Devin Booker,” he said. “I think Book has been consistent all year.”
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker and Cam Johnson both emphatically agreed that it helped to get a feel for the playoffs last year to know where their conditioning needs to be this year.
Booker: “I have a better understanding of the physicality and the workload that it puts on your body.” – 2:20 PM
Devin Booker and Cam Johnson both emphatically agreed that it helped to get a feel for the playoffs last year to know where their conditioning needs to be this year.
Booker: “I have a better understanding of the physicality and the workload that it puts on your body.” – 2:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said it was tough to sit out and rest. He wanted to be out there with the franchise record on the line but they get another shot at it tonight.
Mentioned how Suns pride themselves on not losing 2 in a row and that happened so tonight is about getting some momentum. – 2:19 PM
Devin Booker said it was tough to sit out and rest. He wanted to be out there with the franchise record on the line but they get another shot at it tonight.
Mentioned how Suns pride themselves on not losing 2 in a row and that happened so tonight is about getting some momentum. – 2:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We get another crack at it today.” Devin Booker on franchise record as #Suns are a win away from setting it. Face #LakeShow tonight. pic.twitter.com/zTtoHZb4FC – 2:18 PM
“We get another crack at it today.” Devin Booker on franchise record as #Suns are a win away from setting it. Face #LakeShow tonight. pic.twitter.com/zTtoHZb4FC – 2:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just enjoy it.” Devin Booker on Iffe Lundberg being with the #Suns pic.twitter.com/gyROGCqkqx – 2:14 PM
“Just enjoy it.” Devin Booker on Iffe Lundberg being with the #Suns pic.twitter.com/gyROGCqkqx – 2:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We don’t need any extra motivation for the playoffs. Losing in the Finals was enough for us.” – Devin Booker – 2:05 PM
“We don’t need any extra motivation for the playoffs. Losing in the Finals was enough for us.” – Devin Booker – 2:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“It took me time to realize that I have somewhat of a purpose. I have somewhat of a purpose being in this world.”
I sat down with Daniel Gafford, who was an open book about his season, his upbringing and why he needed to go home during the All-Star break. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:44 PM
“It took me time to realize that I have somewhat of a purpose. I have somewhat of a purpose being in this world.”
I sat down with Daniel Gafford, who was an open book about his season, his upbringing and why he needed to go home during the All-Star break. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:44 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
I’m often an open book regarding my MI & neurological illnesses. I do get very embarrassed that people I know in everyday life read my words, see my feelings and hear my problems. Then I realize I do it because it’s therapeutic for me and I hope to in some way help others..1/2 – 11:38 AM
I’m often an open book regarding my MI & neurological illnesses. I do get very embarrassed that people I know in everyday life read my words, see my feelings and hear my problems. Then I realize I do it because it’s therapeutic for me and I hope to in some way help others..1/2 – 11:38 AM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
happy pub day to @susanthesquark for her debut novel “cover story”! if you liked inventing anna, you’ll love this one.
if you didn’t like inventing anna, invent your love of it and then buy this book.
harpercollins.com/products/cover… – 11:21 AM
happy pub day to @susanthesquark for her debut novel “cover story”! if you liked inventing anna, you’ll love this one.
if you didn’t like inventing anna, invent your love of it and then buy this book.
harpercollins.com/products/cover… – 11:21 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green is looking much more like his old self, and that’s crucial for the Warriors in the playoffs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/05/ste… – 10:56 AM
Draymond Green is looking much more like his old self, and that’s crucial for the Warriors in the playoffs. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/05/ste… – 10:56 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Manek has a Draymond Green type feel for the game… kid just makes winning basketball plays – 11:29 PM
Manek has a Draymond Green type feel for the game… kid just makes winning basketball plays – 11:29 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
On page one of my book I wrote that as a coach, I am first in the business to inspire. Don’t know if Hubert Davis read it, but I am certain he agrees. – 10:23 PM
On page one of my book I wrote that as a coach, I am first in the business to inspire. Don’t know if Hubert Davis read it, but I am certain he agrees. – 10:23 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, and explain how great this year has been.
WATCH FIRST ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9… – 8:57 PM
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, and explain how great this year has been.
WATCH FIRST ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9… – 8:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from #Suns‘ loss at OKC minus Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:52 PM
5 takeaways from #Suns‘ loss at OKC minus Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:52 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Just had a great talk with @CKlosterman about The Nineties: A Book. Highly recommend the book, pod coming soon amazon.com/dp/B094GNFS2T/… – 2:25 PM
Just had a great talk with @CKlosterman about The Nineties: A Book. Highly recommend the book, pod coming soon amazon.com/dp/B094GNFS2T/… – 2:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Seven days ago, Draymond Green said he felt “terrible.” Tonight, he “turned a corner” as he played in both games of a back-to-back: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:14 AM
Seven days ago, Draymond Green said he felt “terrible.” Tonight, he “turned a corner” as he played in both games of a back-to-back: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:14 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green on getting a technical against the Kings:
“What am I on my 14th tech? My last three were kind of insane, but I guess I ain’t meet the quota yet. I’ll probably get to 15 like I do every year. It is what it is.” – 12:15 AM
Draymond Green on getting a technical against the Kings:
“What am I on my 14th tech? My last three were kind of insane, but I guess I ain’t meet the quota yet. I’ll probably get to 15 like I do every year. It is what it is.” – 12:15 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green hit two early 3s tonight: “This is my time of year when I hit shots.” pic.twitter.com/745stCYLyh – 12:06 AM
Draymond Green hit two early 3s tonight: “This is my time of year when I hit shots.” pic.twitter.com/745stCYLyh – 12:06 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green: “It was a huge weekend for us just getting back to playing our brand of basketball.” – 11:53 PM
Draymond Green: “It was a huge weekend for us just getting back to playing our brand of basketball.” – 11:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green, who picked up another technical foul tonight, says all he said to the referee was “That was dead wrong.” – 11:52 PM
Draymond Green, who picked up another technical foul tonight, says all he said to the referee was “That was dead wrong.” – 11:52 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr: “When Draymond makes two threes we almost always win.” – 11:46 PM
Steve Kerr: “When Draymond makes two threes we almost always win.” – 11:46 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green got off to a slow start racking up technical fouls, but he’s closing hard. Up to 14. At last count, only Luka (15) has more.
5K fine and one-game suspension come with 16th – 10:40 PM
Draymond Green got off to a slow start racking up technical fouls, but he’s closing hard. Up to 14. At last count, only Luka (15) has more.
5K fine and one-game suspension come with 16th – 10:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Now Draymond Green picks up a tech. Refs clearly aren’t with the BS tonight. – 10:10 PM
Now Draymond Green picks up a tech. Refs clearly aren’t with the BS tonight. – 10:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Make that two 3-pointers for Draymond Green here in the first quarter. The most points he’s scored in a game since returning from injury is 10.
Jordan Poole has already knocked down a pair of triples, too. – 9:18 PM
Make that two 3-pointers for Draymond Green here in the first quarter. The most points he’s scored in a game since returning from injury is 10.
Jordan Poole has already knocked down a pair of triples, too. – 9:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green gets the scoring started with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Trey Lyles answers with a 3 of his own at the other end. – 9:14 PM
Draymond Green gets the scoring started with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Trey Lyles answers with a 3 of his own at the other end. – 9:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Kings:
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:55 PM
Warriors starters tonight against the Kings:
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Sacramento
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:34 PM
Warriors starters tonight in Sacramento
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
No Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, or Otto Porter Jr. tonight against Sacramento. Draymond Green will play. – 4:41 PM
No Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, or Otto Porter Jr. tonight against Sacramento. Draymond Green will play. – 4:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors will rest Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. tonight in Sacramento. Looks like Draymond Green will play though. – 4:39 PM
Warriors will rest Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. tonight in Sacramento. Looks like Draymond Green will play though. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all out for the Warriors tonight in Sacramento. Resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Draymond Green will play. – 4:35 PM
Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all out for the Warriors tonight in Sacramento. Resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Draymond Green will play. – 4:35 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Great pressure from Wiggins, great close out (Poole?) on the corner 3, big rebound from Draymond – 10:54 PM
Great pressure from Wiggins, great close out (Poole?) on the corner 3, big rebound from Draymond – 10:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s cool to see andre iguodala assist draymond green on a slip to the rim while two jazz stick with klay thompson. this is their first time on the court together in literal years. – 10:28 PM
it’s cool to see andre iguodala assist draymond green on a slip to the rim while two jazz stick with klay thompson. this is their first time on the court together in literal years. – 10:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond and Poole back after the Jazz scored the first 5 points of the quarter to go back up 11. – 10:23 PM
Draymond and Poole back after the Jazz scored the first 5 points of the quarter to go back up 11. – 10:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just said something to his teammates during the timeout. Obviously I couldn’t hear what was said being so high up. But let’s see if it works.
Green’s back on the floor with Kuminga, Porter Jr., Wiggins and Poole. – 9:18 PM
Draymond Green just said something to his teammates during the timeout. Obviously I couldn’t hear what was said being so high up. But let’s see if it works.
Green’s back on the floor with Kuminga, Porter Jr., Wiggins and Poole. – 9:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors now down 19. They’ve gotten 1 good shot in the first 5 mins of the quarters without Poole or Draymond in. Meanwhile they’ve had no answers for Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley on D. 17-5 Jazz in the quarter. – 9:16 PM
Warriors now down 19. They’ve gotten 1 good shot in the first 5 mins of the quarters without Poole or Draymond in. Meanwhile they’ve had no answers for Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley on D. 17-5 Jazz in the quarter. – 9:16 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Danuel House does 3-point arrow celebration, Draymond immediately yells at ref because he thought he was being taunted. – 9:02 PM
Danuel House does 3-point arrow celebration, Draymond immediately yells at ref because he thought he was being taunted. – 9:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr sounds committed to staying with the Draymond/Looney starting frontcourt after experimenting with Draymond/Kuminga last week
“This is the lineup I’m most likely to stay with because it gives us the best chance to establish a defensive mindset.” pic.twitter.com/yyu1XsRDhK – 8:05 PM
Steve Kerr sounds committed to staying with the Draymond/Looney starting frontcourt after experimenting with Draymond/Kuminga last week
“This is the lineup I’m most likely to stay with because it gives us the best chance to establish a defensive mindset.” pic.twitter.com/yyu1XsRDhK – 8:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr is going with the same starters tonight against Utah:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:50 PM
Steve Kerr is going with the same starters tonight against Utah:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Jazz
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:50 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Jazz
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:50 PM
More on this storyline
Dr. J Says Nikola Jokic Is More Deserving of NBA MVP Award Thank Joel Embiid -via YouTube / April 5, 2022
Embiid has 11 games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds this season; only Russell Westbrook (12) and Moses Malone (12) have had more in a single season since the 1976-77 merger. Both players won MVPs in those seasons. “If it happens, great,” Embiid said of winning his first MVP. “If it doesn’t, I don’t know what I have to do. I’ll feel like they hate me. I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else.” -via ESPN / April 4, 2022
Lauren Rosen: Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be MVP.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / April 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.