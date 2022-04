Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Kansas beating North Carolina, setting up the final week of the playoff race, more award talk, Jazz drama, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/3w2Zak…

📹| Ever wonder what Spida does on his day off? ⤵️

Currently, HS athletes in Alaska, California, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, New York, and New Jersey can enter into #NIL deals.Surprisingly, states like Florida and Texas, with so much talent, deny HS athletes rights they should be able to enjoy. – 3:44 PM

COLUMN: “My tendency is to be hands off,” new University of Memphis president Bill Hardgrave said. How will that dynamic influence the major decisions facing Tiger athletics, immediately and in the long term?

The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Jordan Clarkson to earn Sixth Man of the Year honors.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/dIR1ACx4TQ

Basketball Pod Ep 59 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the @Utah Jazz and how the loss of @Joe Ingles could be impacting the team.Listen to it here 👇#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #UtahJazz pic.twitter.com/8M2MPFlepe

Hello friends. @JoeMullinax with you for the duration tonight – pregame and postgame media, with some live Tweeting of Grizzlies-Jazz and a Game Recap in between. Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins will be with us shortly. – 7:29 PM

Quin Snyder started his pregame press conference with a 7-minute monologue essentially blasting the reporting on Utah’s blown leads and attempts to “drive a wedge” between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. – 7:29 PM

Coach Jenkins is here. He says that the attention to detail that you must apply to playing the Utah Jazz is great preparation for the postseason. Jenkins called Utah an “elite” pick and roll team that is very good at moving the ball. – 7:35 PM

Jenkins says that the last time Memphis was in Utah (when there was a players meeting) the message was to get off the roller coaster and own up on what they were not doing well. – 7:36 PM

Jenkins says that Ziaire Williams has been a pro since day one, but he is noticing that Ziaire is balancing life outside of school better as the season goes on. He specifically mentioned his work with nutrition and in the weightroom. – 7:39 PM

Jenkins is confident in Desmond Bane as a creator offensively for others as the playoffs approach, as well as the team overall keeping the ball moving. – 7:41 PM

Jenkins says that he focuses on what the Grizzlies road map to success will be more than anything as the playoffs approach. – 7:42 PM

You absolutely HAVE to listen to the @Utah Jazz pregame show on the @ZoneSportsNet coming up at 6.Quin Snyder addresses Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s passing controversy, plus the blown double-digit leads.

OL starting to shake out a bit at Utah spring practice w/Nick Ford and Bam Olaseni gone.Braeden Daniels working exclusively at LT, per Kyle Whittingham, who says Daniels is as versatile as Ford.Michael Mokofisi in the mix at RG, where Sataoa Luamea started the final 13 games. – 8:17 PM

Coming to the game?Stop by the @jazzteamstore and get the limited edition Utah Jazz x @Jordan Clarkson collection! pic.twitter.com/evzel1AImo

Before the game, Quin Snyder had a 19-minute, 3,058 word message for reporters, sharing his displeasure about 2 narratives around the team — that Mitchell doesn’t pass to Gobert enough, and that Utah loses 4th quarter leads.We’ll have a story with those remarks for you shortly. – 8:44 PM

Ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. the Grizzlies, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder attacked a pair of narratives — about a lack of clutchness, and Donovan Mitchell not passing to Rudy Gobert — that he perceives as unfair criticisms of how his team plays. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…

Quin Snyder strongly contested that narrative that Donovan Mitchell isn’t looking to pass the ball to Rudy Gobert before the @Utah Jazz hosted the @Memphis Grizzlies

Hello friends. @JoeMullinax back with you for Grizzlies-Jazz. Here’s my keys to the game –1. Get Desmond Bane going early – take advantage of the Jazz’s perimeter size issues.2. Get Rudy Gobert on an island. Gobert thrives within team scheme. Try to force him to defend 1 on 1 – 9:03 PM

I enjoy how Steven Adams just refuses to even consider take a shot outside the paint. “Thanks for the space, mate, but I think I’ll pass” – 9:19 PM

Steven Adams might be the only player in the league to giggle like that after missing a dunk. – 9:20 PM

Very good recovery there defensively by Memphis off the dribble penetration from the Utah pump fake. Much more in sync after the early timeout. – 9:20 PM

Steven Adams is such a revelation as a passer. We’ve seen it all season but it still is such a brilliant development for Memphis. – 9:26 PM

Timeout on the floor: the Jazz lead Memphis 20-18…..Utah led by as much as 13-3, but the Grizzlies have methodically walked them down… – 9:26 PM

Not much rhyme or reason to the offense for the Grizzlies right now, outside of Steven Adams passes. – 9:32 PM

Jazz up 24-19 after 1Q. Honestly I think some good defense from both sides — you see why this Memphis team has such a good record without Ja. – 9:33 PM

Grizzlies only got to 19 points in that first quarter. Well below their season average. Shooting just 35%. Bane is 1-for-4, Jackson 1-for-6. – 9:34 PM

Terrific finish by Jordan Clarkson to give the Jazz a 24-19 lead at the end of the one quarter. The Jazz were really good defensively. Couple of breakdowns here and there but mostly really good – 9:34 PM

Utah is outplaying the Grizzlies right now, but Memphis also looks very much like they’d rather not be in Salt Lake City on this Tuesday night. – 9:34 PM

End 1Q: Jazz 24, Grizzlies 19. Memphis shoots just 7-20 overall and commits 3 turnovers. Utah gets 6p from Bogey, 5p from JC. Despite just 10-24 overall and 4 TOs, Jazz go 4-7 from deep to help even out the offensive performance. – 9:35 PM

Grizzlies shot 7-for-20 in the first quarter. Jazz held them to 19 points. Utah leads 24-19 after one quarter – 9:35 PM

Bane and Jackson are forcing things. This game will end very poorly if that continues. – 9:44 PM

Thank goodness for the facilitation skills of Steven Adams. This game would be out of hand otherwise. – 9:52 PM

Some added incentive for the Wolves to complete this comeback in the 4th: Denver is down by 12 to San Antonio right nowAnd Denver plays the Grizzlies and Lakers in their final two games. – 9:53 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.