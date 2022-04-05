Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) play against the Utah Jazz (32-32) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 40, Utah Jazz 44 (Q2 02:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Whiteside fell into Jordan Clarkson and somehow they called a foul on Tyus Jones. – 9:57 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Former @Utah_Football RB Zack Moss at tonight’s @Utah Jazz game.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SPARTAN DAWG LINK UP.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some added incentive for the Wolves to complete this comeback in the 4th: Denver is down by 12 to San Antonio right now
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Taylor Jenkins takes time. The Jazz lead 40-34 with 4:32 remaining in the first half. – 9:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Thank goodness for the facilitation skills of Steven Adams. This game would be out of hand otherwise. – 9:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. on that Dillon Brooks timing tonight with shot attempts. – 9:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:40 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Grizzlies 33-32 – 9:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane and Jackson are forcing things. This game will end very poorly if that continues. – 9:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson at the 3 minutes going well would be a wonderful development – 9:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jordan Clarkson got a light so green that it would make Superman weak – 9:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
By my count, the Grizzlies made two jumpers that entire first quarter. Ice cold. – 9:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
Us: 19 | 🎵 : 24
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies shot 7-for-20 in the first quarter. Jazz held them to 19 points. Utah leads 24-19 after one quarter – 9:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 24, Grizzlies 19. Memphis shoots just 7-20 overall and commits 3 turnovers. Utah gets 6p from Bogey, 5p from JC. Despite just 10-24 overall and 4 TOs, Jazz go 4-7 from deep to help even out the offensive performance. – 9:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Utah is outplaying the Grizzlies right now, but Memphis also looks very much like they’d rather not be in Salt Lake City on this Tuesday night. – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Terrific finish by Jordan Clarkson to give the Jazz a 24-19 lead at the end of the one quarter. The Jazz were really good defensively. Couple of breakdowns here and there but mostly really good – 9:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies only got to 19 points in that first quarter. Well below their season average. Shooting just 35%. Bane is 1-for-4, Jackson 1-for-6. – 9:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 24-19 after 1Q. Honestly I think some good defense from both sides — you see why this Memphis team has such a good record without Ja. – 9:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Not much rhyme or reason to the offense for the Grizzlies right now, outside of Steven Adams passes. – 9:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the man @Tyus Jones is first team all float 🎈
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gay back into the Jazz rotation tonight after consecutive DNP-CD’s.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Timeout on the floor: the Jazz lead Memphis 20-18…..Utah led by as much as 13-3, but the Grizzlies have methodically walked them down… – 9:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams is such a revelation as a passer. We’ve seen it all season but it still is such a brilliant development for Memphis. – 9:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Very good recovery there defensively by Memphis off the dribble penetration from the Utah pump fake. Much more in sync after the early timeout. – 9:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
point stevo 🥝
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams might be the only player in the league to giggle like that after missing a dunk. – 9:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I enjoy how Steven Adams just refuses to even consider take a shot outside the paint. “Thanks for the space, mate, but I think I’ll pass” – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
9-3 start from the Jazz with threes from Conley and Bogdanovic. Memphis calls a quick timeout – 9:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Poor defensive communication/positioning early for Memphis leads to a quick timeout from Taylor Jenkins. 9-3 Utah early. – 9:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timeout Memphis. Jazz up 9-3. Grizzlies look a step behind their usual energy level in the early minutes. – 9:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S HOOOOP.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. @JoeMullinax back with you for Grizzlies-Jazz. Here’s my keys to the game –
1. Get Desmond Bane going early – take advantage of the Jazz’s perimeter size issues.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏔 Mike
🕷Don
🍽 Royce
👟 Bojan
🔮 Rudy
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE vs. @Utah Jazz
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder strongly contested that narrative that Donovan Mitchell isn’t looking to pass the ball to Rudy Gobert before the @Utah Jazz hosted the @Memphis Grizzlies.
#TakeNote
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. the Grizzlies, Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder attacked a pair of narratives — about a lack of clutchness, and Donovan Mitchell not passing to Rudy Gobert — that he perceives as unfair criticisms of how his team plays. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the vibes travel 〽️
peep @Ja Morant 😂 pic.twitter.com/JxAFCHmlZR – 8:54 PM
the vibes travel 〽️
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Before the game, Quin Snyder had a 19-minute, 3,058 word message for reporters, sharing his displeasure about 2 narratives around the team — that Mitchell doesn’t pass to Gobert enough, and that Utah loses 4th quarter leads.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
It’s been a minute……
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Coming to the game?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Dok rocking his old Kansas jersey tonight after the Jayhawks won the national championship last night pic.twitter.com/AvblsNB8ke – 8:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
OL starting to shake out a bit at Utah spring practice w/Nick Ford and Bam Olaseni gone.
Braeden Daniels working exclusively at LT, per Kyle Whittingham, who says Daniels is as versatile as Ford.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that hand is still hot 🔥
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
drop the 👍 if you’re ready to see the gang back in action. pic.twitter.com/Gk1HnjfmwQ – 8:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
4 games left in the regular season. Let’s talk about it 🎤
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder opened tonight’s @Utah Jazz pregame media session by addressing the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert passing controversy, and the blown double-digit leads.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
You absolutely HAVE to listen to the @Utah Jazz pregame show on the @ZoneSportsNet coming up at 6.
Quin Snyder addresses Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s passing controversy, plus the blown double-digit leads.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that he focuses on what the Grizzlies road map to success will be more than anything as the playoffs approach. – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins is confident in Desmond Bane as a creator offensively for others as the playoffs approach, as well as the team overall keeping the ball moving. – 7:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that Ziaire Williams has been a pro since day one, but he is noticing that Ziaire is balancing life outside of school better as the season goes on. He specifically mentioned his work with nutrition and in the weightroom. – 7:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that the last time Memphis was in Utah (when there was a players meeting) the message was to get off the roller coaster and own up on what they were not doing well. – 7:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins is here. He says that the attention to detail that you must apply to playing the Utah Jazz is great preparation for the postseason. Jenkins called Utah an “elite” pick and roll team that is very good at moving the ball. – 7:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Quin Snyder started his pregame press conference with a 7-minute monologue essentially blasting the reporting on Utah’s blown leads and attempts to “drive a wedge” between Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. – 7:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. @JoeMullinax with you for the duration tonight – pregame and postgame media, with some live Tweeting of Grizzlies-Jazz and a Game Recap in between. Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins will be with us shortly. – 7:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
NBA’s highest post-All-Star Break Net Rating:
1. Jaren Jackson Jr: +18.5
2. Jayson Tatum: +17.4
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 59 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the @Utah Jazz and how the loss of @Joe Ingles could be impacting the team.
Listen to it here 👇
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Royce O’Neale to earn All-Defensive Team honors.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Jordan Clarkson to earn Sixth Man of the Year honors.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Donovan Mitchell to earn All-NBA honors.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Rudy Gobert to earn DPOY and All-NBA honors.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: “My tendency is to be hands off,” new University of Memphis president Bill Hardgrave said. How will that dynamic influence the major decisions facing Tiger athletics, immediately and in the long term?
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:29 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Currently, HS athletes in Alaska, California, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, New York, and New Jersey can enter into #NIL deals.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| Ever wonder what Spida does on his day off? ⤵️
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Kansas beating North Carolina, setting up the final week of the playoff race, more award talk, Jazz drama, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/3w2Zak… – 3:38 PM
