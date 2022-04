Hawks vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

ICYMI, chatted about the 5-game win streak, the resurgence of Clint Capela + Atlanta edging Brooklyn down the stretch in yesterday’s Hawks Report episode 🎙Spotify: https://t.co/AKkgY5edva 🍎: https://t.co/i7Y1QKq2BY (also yes I was listening to Usher since he was at the game) pic.twitter.com/wvGFFLDmHL

LeBron, Giannis and Embiid are fighting for the scoring title, but actually none of them will lead the NBA in points this season.No. 1 will be either DeRozan or Trae.Idea to disincentivize load management: Give the scoring title to the guy who actually scores the most points. – 2:56 PM

ESPN Sources: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (left knee) is likely to be out vs. the Milwaukee Bucks tonight (8 o’clock, ESPN). LaVine has only missed one game since the mid-February All-Star break. Bulls are fifth in East, tied with sixth-place Raptors at 45-33. – 3:18 PM

Players in the last 5 years with over 2,700 points + assists in a season:Trae Young (2022)James Harden (3x)LeBron James (2018)Russell Westbrook (2018)Trae is 1st in total assists (692) and 2nd in total points (2,036) this season. pic.twitter.com/RtkQddAsr5

Just one of the many career-highs for @Gary Trent Jr. this season #MIP pic.twitter.com/Wf2TwRAEFf

OG Anunoby will not play against the Hawks because of thigh contusion. Much improved, but still pretty sore says Nurse. – 5:47 PM

OG Anunoby is out for the Raptors tonight vs the Hawks. Pretty big game for playoff positioning for both Atlanta and Toronto. – 5:49 PM

Nash says Dragic is still in Atlanta. He hasn’t been able to clear protocols yet. His return remains unclear. – 5:54 PM

OG Anunoby remains out for the Raptors tonight, “much improved” Nick Nurse said, but quad bruise not all gone yet – 5:59 PM

James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is out for the #Nets . Goran Dragic is still in protocols, stuck in Atlanta. – 6:12 PM

No Kyle Lowry and Erik Spoelstra tonight for Miami. They’re both out. Big game for the #Hornets to keep pace with Atlanta and Brooklyn. – 6:24 PM

For giggles, the Raptors have decided that tonight, they will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam and Birch – 6:41 PM

Atlanta enters tonight’s game on a 5-game winning streak, the longest active winning streak in the East.The Hawks have scored 120+ in all 5 outings – tied for the 2nd-longest such scoring streak in franchise history – averaging 128.4 PPG.Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…

With his first assist tonight, Trae Young (23 years/198 days) is the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 2,500 (L. James 23 y/80 d) … In his 277th career game, Young is the seventh-fastest player in NBA history to that total … He is 1 of 7 Hawks to ever hit 2,500. – 7:43 PM

Raptors up 1 at first timeout, Barnes, Siakam seem to be able to get near the restricted area any time they want – 7:50 PM

The Raps need something from the bench tonight. And in comes Dalano Banton in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM

Hawks up 31-27 after a quarter. Not too bad considering I think Khem Birch might have been the best Raptor. – 8:05 PM

After the first quarter: Hawks 31, Raptors 27Trae Young: 9 pts, 5 astClint Capela: 6 pts, 5 rebHawks shooting 51.9% FG to the Raptors’ 38.5%Raptors are 0-8 from 3 – 8:06 PM

Hawks up 31-27 over the Raptors at the end of the first quarter.Young: 9/2/5, 4/7 FGHuerter: 7/2, 3/5 FGCapela: 6/5, 3/4 FGHunter: 6/2/1/1, 3/8 FGRaptors shooting 38.5 percent from the floor, 0/8 from 3VanVleet: 0/6 FG – 8:06 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.