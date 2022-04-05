Hawks vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (41-37) play against the Toronto Raptors (33-33) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Atlanta Hawks 44, Toronto Raptors 51 (Q2 04:01)

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
the BANTON & BARNES connection
@DALANOBANTON ➡️ @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/jZEEkRk7Td8:08 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 31-27 over the Raptors at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 9/2/5, 4/7 FG
Huerter: 7/2, 3/5 FG
Capela: 6/5, 3/4 FG
Hunter: 6/2/1/1, 3/8 FG
Raptors shooting 38.5 percent from the floor, 0/8 from 3
VanVleet: 0/6 FG – 8:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the first quarter: Hawks 31, Raptors 27
Trae Young: 9 pts, 5 ast
Clint Capela: 6 pts, 5 reb
Hawks shooting 51.9% FG to the Raptors’ 38.5%
Raptors are 0-8 from 3 – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Hawks up 31-27 after a quarter. Not too bad considering I think Khem Birch might have been the best Raptor. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors miss all 8 three-pointers they attempted in first quarter; Hawks up 31-27 – 8:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
De’Andre Hunter just picked up his second foul — a clear-path foul. – 8:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Jalen Johnson is at the scorer’s table for the Hawks – 8:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
This pass from Trae is legitimately insane pic.twitter.com/txbp9m5c3F7:59 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hawks by 6 at second timeout; Raptors defence not particularly locked in – 7:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dalano Banton vs Delon Wright pic.twitter.com/QptKMyM4Dl7:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
11-0 Hawks run. They’re up 6. – 7:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raps need something from the bench tonight. And in comes Dalano Banton in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 1 at first timeout, Barnes, Siakam seem to be able to get near the restricted area any time they want – 7:50 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hawks pay tribute to Raptors, four team fouls in less than four minutes – 7:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first assist tonight, Trae Young (23 years/198 days) is the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 2,500 (L. James 23 y/80 d) … In his 277th career game, Young is the seventh-fastest player in NBA history to that total … He is 1 of 7 Hawks to ever hit 2,500. – 7:43 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first steal tonight, Kevin Huerter has 250 in his career. – 7:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes just comfortably backed down De’Andre Hunter, who is 6-7 and 225. – 7:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game on a 5-game winning streak, the longest active winning streak in the East.
The Hawks have scored 120+ in all 5 outings – tied for the 2nd-longest such scoring streak in franchise history – averaging 128.4 PPG.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…7:10 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Birch starts with the usuals for the Raptors.
For Atlanta it’s Young, Huerter, Hunter, Luwawu-Cabarrot and Capela. – 7:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Raptors
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Clint Capela – 7:04 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/6wjj9Z9pXp7:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For giggles, the Raptors have decided that tonight, they will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam and Birch – 6:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is available.
Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) is out. – 6:32 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is available for tonight’s game.
Danilo Gallinari is OUT. – 6:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 6:31 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
No Kyle Lowry and Erik Spoelstra tonight for Miami. They’re both out. Big game for the #Hornets to keep pace with Atlanta and Brooklyn. – 6:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is testing out his knee right now pic.twitter.com/HHHrxyjtK96:16 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is out for the #Nets. Goran Dragic is still in protocols, stuck in Atlanta. – 6:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari are game-time decisions, Nate McMillan said. – 6:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
OG Anunoby remains out for the Raptors tonight, “much improved” Nick Nurse said, but quad bruise not all gone yet – 5:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Dragic is still in Atlanta. He hasn’t been able to clear protocols yet. His return remains unclear. – 5:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic is still in Atlanta in isolation, Nash says. – 5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
OG Anunoby is out for the Raptors tonight vs the Hawks. Pretty big game for playoff positioning for both Atlanta and Toronto. – 5:49 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby (thigh bruise) is out vs. Hawks. – 5:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby will not play against the Hawks because of thigh contusion. Much improved, but still pretty sore says Nurse. – 5:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
OG Anunoby won’t play tonight. Nurse says he’s much improved but still fairly sore. – 5:47 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
OG Anunoby will not play tonight. He’s “much improved but still pretty sore” – 5:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby is out tonight vs Atlanta. – 5:46 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Just one of the many career-highs for @Gary Trent Jr. this season #MIP pic.twitter.com/Wf2TwRAEFf4:44 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Play Games. Win Prizes. Live Chat. Real-Time Trivia by @Tissot
Every Game Day. Only in the Toronto Raptors app.
📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/qoR8STgj7N4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in the last 5 years with over 2,700 points + assists in a season:
Trae Young (2022)
James Harden (3x)
LeBron James (2018)
Russell Westbrook (2018)
Trae is 1st in total assists (692) and 2nd in total points (2,036) this season. pic.twitter.com/RtkQddAsr53:35 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (left knee) is likely to be out vs. the Milwaukee Bucks tonight (8 o’clock, ESPN). LaVine has only missed one game since the mid-February All-Star break. Bulls are fifth in East, tied with sixth-place Raptors at 45-33. – 3:18 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron, Giannis and Embiid are fighting for the scoring title, but actually none of them will lead the NBA in points this season.
No. 1 will be either DeRozan or Trae.
Idea to disincentivize load management: Give the scoring title to the guy who actually scores the most points. – 2:56 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
ICYMI, chatted about the 5-game win streak, the resurgence of Clint Capela + Atlanta edging Brooklyn down the stretch in yesterday’s Hawks Report episode 🎙
Spotify: https://t.co/AKkgY5edva
🍎: https://t.co/i7Y1QKq2BY
(also yes I was listening to Usher since he was at the game) pic.twitter.com/wvGFFLDmHL2:18 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Mar 20th vs Sixers
Pasc-ALL NBA Siakam delivered in the clutch
@CastrolCanada | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Ew66DSXiYc1:45 PM

