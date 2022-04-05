Hornets vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (40-38) play against the Miami Heat (28-28) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 49, Miami Heat 51 (Q2 05:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With Lowry and Dedmon out tonight, the Heat are rolling with a four-man bench unit of Herro, Robinson, Martin and Yurtseven.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Droppin’ dimes in South Beach 🤯
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/4ShN1CJXLn – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This type of Duncan Robinson is the perfect boost off the bench to push this team over the top offensively
Question is how often you’ll get this version – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Hornets 30, Heat 29. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes, but Hornets shooting 58.3 percent from the field. – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hmm, Oladipo an odd man out tonight. Also, no Markieff Morris yet. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Herro, Robinson, Martin and Yurtseven the Heat’s four-man bench rotation tonight. – 8:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan, Martin, Yurtseven seem to be rounding out the 9 man rotation with Herro
Yet again, Dipo and Morris seem to be situational – 8:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just through eye test, they have really increased Tucker-Herro DHO’s as of late since the substitution pattern shift
Just a great combo and change of pace
Herro just needs a sliver of space, and Tucker lays that first guy out – 8:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
The @Philadelphia 76ers have set a season high for a half with 16 threes in the first. The previous high was 14, which the team set in the second half on Saturday vs. Charlotte.
Maxey’s six threes are tied for the most in a half by a 76er since 96-97.
h/t @Stathead – 8:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man that’s a pass from Gabe Vincent
His PnR vision has grown so much – 8:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re gonna have a Ball with this highlight pic.twitter.com/BBTtx4qjT7 – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus putting defenders on their butt with ball fakes now. – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat in bonus rest of opening period, with 7:49 left in first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M3️⃣LO 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/SCtGFvziEE – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo is the release valve against this defense
He’s been it so far – 7:50 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Hot start for the #Hornets. They hit their first 5 shots and are 3 for 3 from 3-point range. #whoaretheseguys – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hornets open the game on a 9-0 run. Heat has missed its first five shots. – 7:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Haliburton starting to heat up. He had 38 the last time he faced the #Sixers – 7:40 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bringing the energy to Biscayne.
#HEATPrideNight pic.twitter.com/DRkJtvaPIK – 7:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ready to go! 👊
📍 – Miami, FL
🆚 – @Miami Heat
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/GGniuUUUt6 – 7:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra again away from Heat; Kyle Lowry given night off vs. Hornets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Caleb Martin hopes injury trail turns into path to playoff role. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Max Strus separating himself from Duncan Robinson after Heat lineup switch. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is it more about the finish than the start for Heat in NBA playoffs? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Every team in the East is capable of a big run, but also with a fatal flaw that could prove their undoing. What should Philly, Boston, Miami and Milwaukee be concerned most about? sports.yahoo.com/every-east-con… – 7:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent starting in Kyle Lowry’s place tonight vs. Hornets. Lowry taking the night off for rest. – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyle Lowry given the night off for rest, Gabe Vincent moves back into Heat starting lineup.
Rounded out by Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus. – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The latest on who’s available for the Heat tonight against the Hornets, with only three games left in the regular season and the playoff scenarios to know miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tonight’s home court lineup ⤵️
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/480NqCIq59 – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Hardaway on his Hall of Fame wait, the Heat accomplishment he’s most proud of and “tears of joy” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami Hurricanes early enrollees making a strong early impression. And veteran starter returns today… And a veteran player critical of his 2021… And a bunch of UM personnel notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/r75YzeHenK – 6:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
These are facts that we all need to face 🏳️🌈 #HEATPrideNight pic.twitter.com/p2aWvqqRIr – 6:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIA
Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out.
@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/ePM3LM9DtS – 6:30 PM
INJURY REPORT vs MIA
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
In this matchup with the Hornets tonight, Jimmy Butler is the major element
I immediately have images of him in the low post after drawing a Terry Rozier switch
This is the team he loves attacking switches against – 6:17 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against the Heat. James Borrego said it’s precautionary more than anything. They don’t want to push it.
“He’s day-to-day,” Borrego said. pic.twitter.com/fvpSTNsCOh – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra again away from Heat; Kyle Lowry given night off vs. Hornets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Chris Quinn coaches vs. Charlotte. Dewayne Dedmon also given night off, due to ankle sprain. – 6:08 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Spoke with Miles Bridges today about his breakout season after betting on himself and you’ll never guess who he credits most for this season’s success.
“Gordon’s played a huge part in that,” he told me. “So I watch him every day.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Chris Quinn said Kyle Lowry just “needed the day” after playing in all three games during the road trip. Of Dedmon, Quinn said he “tweaked his ankle the other night, so he’s just dealing with it day by day.” – 6:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs MIA 4/5
Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game #AllFly – 6:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The latest on who’s available for the Heat tonight against the Hornets, with only three games left in the regular season and the playoff scenarios to know tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#CHAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (rest) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hornets.
Caleb Martin (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Gabe Vincent (toe) will all warm up with the intent to play. – 5:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Chris Quinn on Bam Adebayo:
“In my opinion, he is the defensive player of the year.” – 5:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat injury report tonight vs Charlotte:
Kyle Lowry: OUT
Dewayne Dedmon: OUT
Erik Spoelstra: OUT
Gabe Vincent: WILL PLAY
Caleb Martin: WILL PLAY
PJ Tucker: WILL PLAY
Markieff Morris: WILL PLAY – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Update on Heat questionables:
Kyle Lowry: Out
Dewayne Dedmon: Out
P.J. Tucker: Will warm up to play
Caleb Martin: Will warm up to play
Gabe Vincent: Will warm up to play
Markieff Morris: Will warm up to play – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon are out tonight vs. Hornets.
Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent expected to play. – 5:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re loud, and we’re proud 🏳️🌈 #HEATPrideNight
Join the Miami Charitable Fund in its support of the LGBTQ+ Equity Fund – https://t.co/ruAQ4k3WAL pic.twitter.com/xSPu6hdiUV – 5:40 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: Head Coach Erik Spoelstra (health and safety protocols) will not be available tonight. Chris Quinn will again lead the team in his place. – 5:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra remains out for tonight’s game vs. Hornets because of health and safety protocols. – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra also will miss tonight’s Heat game (NBA health-and-safety protocols). Chris Quinn again will coach. – 5:12 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
He’s a Bucket. He’s a 6th Man of the Year. @Tyler Herro #6MOTYLER
The Case // @Kia pic.twitter.com/H9pU6TfgcV – 4:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: My conversation with NBC’s Cris Collinsworth about the revamped Dolphins, Tua, Tyreek Hill and where Miami now stands. And Chris Grier’s tribute to DeVante Parker: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
𝐉𝐨𝐛’𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝.
Stay tuned for the latest episode of Reel Access, live on https://t.co/BzkRIrrehy TONIGHT. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/GtFmkmOr9j – 3:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Caleb Martin hopes injury trail turns into path to playoff role. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Hornets’ Borrego follow’s Spoelstra’s approach . . . and also seems a bit salty. – 2:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Hardaway on his Hall of Fame wait, the Heat accomplishment he’s most proud of and “tears of joy” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I was just like, “I can’t take anymore rejection from the Hall.’ But I just kept that to myself. I never told anybody.” – 2:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: @Rod Boone of @theobserver discusses the @Charlotte Hornets renewed high-power offense and their defensive success since the All-Star break and why that makes them a tough opponent in this year’s Play-In Tournament.
#AllFly
charlotteobserver.com/article2600115… – 2:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As it turns out, the UM men’s basketball team’s only appearance in the coach’s poll this season came today, after the season. Miami – an Elite 8 team – was ranked 16th. First time UM hoops has been in a top 25 of any kind for several years. – 1:52 PM
