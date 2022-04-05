Jalen Suggs to return tonight after missing 10 games

Jalen Suggs to return tonight after missing 10 games

Main Rumors

Jalen Suggs to return tonight after missing 10 games

April 5, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba will start vs. Cleveland. – 5:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available to play and will start tonight vs. Cleveland, Jamahl Mosley said.
Markelle Fultz, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba will also start. – 5:19 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available for the @Orlando Magic tonight.
The team will start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, and Mo Bamba for their home game against the @Cavs. – 5:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs will be available tonight vs. the Cavaliers after missing the previous 10 games because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. – 5:18 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The 12:30 injury report for the Magic’s game against Cleveland tonight: Cole Anthony (left toe), Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist), Gary Harris (personal), and Admiral Schofield (left knee) are OUT. Jalen Suggs (right ankle) and Franz Wagner (left ankle) are QUESTIONABLE. – 12:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Cavaliers.
Jalen Suggs has been upgraded to questionable.
Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield are also questionable. pic.twitter.com/lYifwqvscr2:41 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks could really help their lottery odds by losing out the final four games. They have their work cut out for them tonight – the 20-58 Magic without Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Wendell Carter Jr., Frank Wagner, Bol Bol. – 6:08 PM

More on this storyline

Khobi Price: Wendell Carter Jr. practiced today and is expected to be available tomorrow vs. the Kings. Jalen Suggs didn’t practice. -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 25, 2022
Orlando Magic PR: 🚨INJURY UPDATE: @Orlando Magic guard @Jalen Suggs will not play tonight at Memphis due to a sprained right ankle. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / March 5, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home