Jalen Suggs to return tonight after missing 10 games

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba will start vs. Cleveland. – 5:21 PM
Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba will start vs. Cleveland. – 5:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available to play and will start tonight vs. Cleveland, Jamahl Mosley said.
Markelle Fultz, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba will also start. – 5:19 PM
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available to play and will start tonight vs. Cleveland, Jamahl Mosley said.
Markelle Fultz, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba will also start. – 5:19 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available for the @Orlando Magic tonight.
The team will start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, and Mo Bamba for their home game against the @Cavs. – 5:18 PM
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are available for the @Orlando Magic tonight.
The team will start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, and Mo Bamba for their home game against the @Cavs. – 5:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs will be available tonight vs. the Cavaliers after missing the previous 10 games because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. – 5:18 PM
Jalen Suggs will be available tonight vs. the Cavaliers after missing the previous 10 games because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. – 5:18 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The 12:30 injury report for the Magic’s game against Cleveland tonight: Cole Anthony (left toe), Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist), Gary Harris (personal), and Admiral Schofield (left knee) are OUT. Jalen Suggs (right ankle) and Franz Wagner (left ankle) are QUESTIONABLE. – 12:54 PM
The 12:30 injury report for the Magic’s game against Cleveland tonight: Cole Anthony (left toe), Wendell Carter Jr. (left wrist), Gary Harris (personal), and Admiral Schofield (left knee) are OUT. Jalen Suggs (right ankle) and Franz Wagner (left ankle) are QUESTIONABLE. – 12:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Cavaliers.
Jalen Suggs has been upgraded to questionable.
Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield are also questionable. pic.twitter.com/lYifwqvscr – 2:41 PM
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Cavaliers.
Jalen Suggs has been upgraded to questionable.
Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield are also questionable. pic.twitter.com/lYifwqvscr – 2:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks could really help their lottery odds by losing out the final four games. They have their work cut out for them tonight – the 20-58 Magic without Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Wendell Carter Jr., Frank Wagner, Bol Bol. – 6:08 PM
The Knicks could really help their lottery odds by losing out the final four games. They have their work cut out for them tonight – the 20-58 Magic without Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, Wendell Carter Jr., Frank Wagner, Bol Bol. – 6:08 PM
More on this storyline
Khobi Price: Wendell Carter Jr. practiced today and is expected to be available tomorrow vs. the Kings. Jalen Suggs didn’t practice. -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 25, 2022
Khobi Price: Jalen Suggs (right ankle bone bruise) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s matchup vs. the Pistons. -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 16, 2022
Orlando Magic PR: 🚨INJURY UPDATE: @Orlando Magic guard @Jalen Suggs will not play tonight at Memphis due to a sprained right ankle. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / March 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.