Kendrick Nunn to opt into Lakers contract

Kendrick Nunn to opt into Lakers contract

Main Rumors

Kendrick Nunn to opt into Lakers contract

April 5, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Davis: “What we could have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron was healthy, Kendrick Nunn is healthy… You think about those things. When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential.” pic.twitter.com/Ib8OEpQYEI8:47 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Anthony Davis: “What could we have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron, Kendrick Nunn? You think about those things. When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential with guys being in and out of the lineup.” pic.twitter.com/4yuS4I7AJW7:42 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis on his biggest question:
“Had we stayed healthy all year … what could we have been?”
He mentioned specifically the injuries to him (39 games played), LeBron (56) and Kendrick Nunn (0). – 7:17 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home