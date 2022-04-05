Kevin Love doesn't 'get a feel' that LeBron James is interested in return to Cavaliers, but 'it could change'

Is Kevin Love getting any hints on that ’16 text chain that LeBron James is interested in a return to Cleveland? “After 2018, did [I] know he was going to the Lakers? I was like, eh, had some sort of an idea that it was a possibility, like a strong possibility I should say, but no, I don’t see any,” says Love. “He obviously loves our makeup. He loves our team, he has a special bond with Akron, the city of Cleveland, Ohio. But no, I don’t really get a feel for that as of right now. But you know, with him, it could change.”
Source: Chris Mannix @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Setting the table for Tuesday night in Phoenix where the Lakers will be without LeBron and the Suns can make some history es.pn/3LN37H1 – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in the last 5 years with over 2,700 points + assists in a season:
Trae Young (2022)
James Harden (3x)
LeBron James (2018)
Russell Westbrook (2018)
Trae is 1st in total assists (692) and 2nd in total points (2,036) this season. pic.twitter.com/RtkQddAsr5 – 3:35 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: “I think it can add a lot of time to my career.” @KevinLove on his transition to super sub, Cleveland’s surprising success and if the 2016 team text chain offers any clues on LeBron’s future si.com/nba/2022/04/05… – 3:28 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT
LeBron James
Cole Anthony
Gary Harris
Seth Curry
More: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inju… – 3:03 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron, Giannis and Embiid are fighting for the scoring title, but actually none of them will lead the NBA in points this season.
No. 1 will be either DeRozan or Trae.
Idea to disincentivize load management: Give the scoring title to the guy who actually scores the most points. – 2:56 PM
LeBron, Giannis and Embiid are fighting for the scoring title, but actually none of them will lead the NBA in points this season.
No. 1 will be either DeRozan or Trae.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers could be eliminated tonight, and LeBron James won’t be in the lineup: ocregister.com/2022/04/05/leb… – 2:47 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
“Empathy is No. 1 right now… There are a number of people around the world that need to feel hope and need to feel love.”
I sat down with @Kevin Love to discuss the Cavs’ turnaround, mental health, Ben Simmons, and becoming a dog dad.
frontofficesports.com/kevin-love-on-… via @fos – 2:33 PM
“Empathy is No. 1 right now… There are a number of people around the world that need to feel hope and need to feel love.”
I sat down with @Kevin Love to discuss the Cavs’ turnaround, mental health, Ben Simmons, and becoming a dog dad.
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: LeBron could theoretically still win the scoring title even though he doesn’t play enough games.
If his total points divided by 58 games (regardless of how many he plays) leads the league, he wins.
Currently that number is 1,695 PTS / 58 = 29.2 PPG. pic.twitter.com/3qrjispnFk – 2:09 PM
Fun fact: LeBron could theoretically still win the scoring title even though he doesn’t play enough games.
If his total points divided by 58 games (regardless of how many he plays) leads the league, he wins.
Dan Favale @danfavale
if i were the lakers i simply would’ve traded for steph and giannis while also keeping kcp and caruso and ad and lebron and then easily made the playoffs pic.twitter.com/fB22y19Hgj – 2:07 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The Lakers will be eliminated from playoff (play-in tournament) contention with a loss at Suns & a Spurs win at Denver.
Lakers just announced LeBron James will miss tonight’s game w/ ankle soreness. – 2:03 PM
The Lakers will be eliminated from playoff (play-in tournament) contention with a loss at Suns & a Spurs win at Denver.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James is out tonight vs Phoenix with a left ankle sprain. Lakers are out of play-in if they lost tonight and Spurs win – 2:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James is out for tonight against Phoenix because of a left ankle sprain, per the Lakers. – 2:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is out tonight against the Suns with left ankle soreness, per the Lakers. – 2:01 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers announce that LeBron James is out for tonight’s game in Phoenix because of his sprained ankle. – 1:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game at Phoenix. – 1:58 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is out with left ankle sprain for Lakers at Suns, per team. – 1:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will miss second consecutive game tonight vs. Suns. – 1:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is out tonight at Phoenix due to his left ankle sprain. – 1:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players 35 or older to average 10 PPG and 10 APG in a season:
Steve Nash (3x)
LeBron James (2020)
Chris Paul (2022)
The first time the point god has averaged a double-double since the 2016 season. pic.twitter.com/BAmqekGjWA – 1:47 PM
Players 35 or older to average 10 PPG and 10 APG in a season:
Steve Nash (3x)
LeBron James (2020)
Chris Paul (2022)
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James’ sustained excellence has pushed Julius Erving to voice that he will redefine the GOAT standard.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-i… – 1:33 PM
LeBron James’ sustained excellence has pushed Julius Erving to voice that he will redefine the GOAT standard.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We talk the hypocrisy, bad facts, and hilarity of Magic saying *he* set up the Lakers w/ DeRozan – part of a core w/Buddy Hield, KCP and Caruso! – but LeBron/Pelinka chose Russ instead. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mag… – 10:58 AM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We talk the hypocrisy, bad facts, and hilarity of Magic saying *he* set up the Lakers w/ DeRozan – part of a core w/Buddy Hield, KCP and Caruso! – but LeBron/Pelinka chose Russ instead. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Total number of playoff wins over the last 20 years:
The New York Knicks team: 8
LeBron James: 174 – 10:55 AM
Total number of playoff wins over the last 20 years:
The New York Knicks team: 8
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Was Kareem out of line with his comments about LeBron? Is Embiid the MVP candidate he thinks he is? #NationalChampionship & more! Guests: @Aaron_Torres @Kerry_Kittles30 @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:30 AM
Was Kareem out of line with his comments about LeBron? Is Embiid the MVP candidate he thinks he is? #NationalChampionship & more! Guests: @Aaron_Torres @Kerry_Kittles30 @Mark Medina
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Since the All-Star break, IQ is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebs, 4.2 assists & 2.0 treys while shooting over 39% from deep.
The only players to match or exceed those numbers in those categories are:
KD, Middleton, Tatum, LaMelo, M. Brides, Luka and LeBron
Since the All-Star break, IQ is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebs, 4.2 assists & 2.0 treys while shooting over 39% from deep.
The only players to match or exceed those numbers in those categories are:
KD, Middleton, Tatum, LaMelo, M. Brides, Luka and LeBron
tommybeer.substack.com/p/quickley-pos… – 9:33 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Magic Johnson says he wanted DeRozan on Lakers, LeBron pushed for Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/05/mag… – 9:01 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to @basketbllnews on LeBron James: “I just thought he wasn’t adding positive energy to what he’s trying to do with some of the things he was doing. I don’t know if you saw his big-balls [dance], but it was ridiculous. I don’t get it.” basketballnews.com/stories/kareem… – 9:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’ve been talking to the press since high school. That’s 60 years of making statements…I haven’t always gotten it right and Sunday was one of those nights”
@Kareem Abdul-Jabbar apologizes to @LeBron James for his comments over the weekend when he joined @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson today pic.twitter.com/drQLNMmHdI – 8:23 PM
“I’ve been talking to the press since high school. That’s 60 years of making statements…I haven’t always gotten it right and Sunday was one of those nights”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Suns lists Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and LeBron James (left ankle sprain) as questionable. – 6:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Magic Johnson says LeBron James has to take the blame for DeMar DeRozan joining the Bulls
cbssports.com/nba/news/magic… – 6:16 PM
Magic Johnson says LeBron James has to take the blame for DeMar DeRozan joining the Bulls
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron and AD both listed as QUESTIONABLE once again: pic.twitter.com/ILubFO7U2D – 6:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
AD and LeBron are both questionable tomorrow night in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/tZl0jJDCwF – 5:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have certainly endured a snakebitten season.
But they are also just 11-10 — a 43-win pace over an 82-game season — with their Big 3 of LeBron, AD and Russ playing together. Their issues go beyond their inability to stay healthy.
theathletic.com/3227638/2022/0… – 5:04 PM
The Lakers have certainly endured a snakebitten season.
But they are also just 11-10 — a 43-win pace over an 82-game season — with their Big 3 of LeBron, AD and Russ playing together. Their issues go beyond their inability to stay healthy.
theathletic.com/3227638/2022/0… – 5:04 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
There’s only one player in the 87th percentile or better in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks: 37-year-old LeBron James.
If he was stat-chasing, he did it brilliantly. – 4:56 PM
There’s only one player in the 87th percentile or better in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks: 37-year-old LeBron James.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love chats with @therealmikekb and discusses the resurgent Cavaliers, why Evan Mobley deserves Rookie of the Year … and that LeBron James dunk.
https://t.co/LQvwb7nr6c pic.twitter.com/5wcA64xyne – 10:52 AM
Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love chats with @therealmikekb and discusses the resurgent Cavaliers, why Evan Mobley deserves Rookie of the Year … and that LeBron James dunk.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
‘Barely made it’: #Cavs‘ Kevin Love talks LeBron’s wedding invite, retiring in Cleveland beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:05 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jordan left Kevin Love about 2 arm lengths of space on a left wing 3 and didn’t even bother to close out. What is that? – 6:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love, tied for the league lead in charges drawn, is 1-for-3 on those tonight. – 6:37 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: ‘We’re a tough out for anybody’: #Cavs‘ Kevin Love says playoff series would be major step beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 9:08 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
‘We’re a tough out for anybody’: #Cavs‘ Kevin Love says playoff series would be major step beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 8:20 PM
Would the Cleveland Cavaliers welcome LeBron James back again? “I mean, that’s like a storybook ending for him,” Love said. “I don’t want to project what he may or may not want to do, but where our team is trending and how we’re set up to win for a very long time and how much you know, Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him. It’d be great to get Bronny over here too and then we’ll call it a day.” -via FanSided / April 5, 2022
For one, LeBron has another year left on his contract. So if he were to try and get back to Cleveland for next season, when the Cavs could be really good, Cleveland would either have to trade a bunch of the young players that are part of the team’s exciting core — which LeBron really likes — and probably throw in Kevin Love’s expiring $30 million contract, which the Lakers probably wouldn’t want in a rebuild. Two summers from now, LeBron would be a free agent, but he’s said his last goal in the NBA is to play with his eldest son, Bronny, who as of now will be NBA draft-eligible in the summer of 2024. The easiest, most logical place for the James family to play together is in Los Angeles, where the Lakers, with Paul’s help, can draft or sign him as a free agent. It’s much cleaner if Paul tries to direct Bronny to a team where his dad already plays. -via The Athletic / March 22, 2022
Could James use the Clippers as leverage to get the Lakers to be aggressive in making moves this summer? During a March 7 episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons discussed potential options for the Lakers to improve their roster. Lowe noted that James going to the Clippers would be a “hard no” from the Lakers star. “I actually have floated this to some people who might know, would LeBron ever go to the Clippers?” Lowe pondered. “And the answer was, ‘hard no, hard no.’” -via Heavy.com / March 12, 2022
