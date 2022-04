Lakers vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9…

LeBron James can win the scoring title without actually qualifying for the scoring title.Wait, what?From @fromal09 on @Sportscasting19

As chatter floats around that Frank Vogel will be gone after this season, here are three early candidates the #Lakers may pursue to replace him.

New story: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined SiriusXM NBA Radio to address the comments he made about @kingjames. “I want to whole-heartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him,” @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said. es.pn/3j92484

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/ @Howard Beck : Lakers facing elimination (and what comes next), Ben Simmons wants his money, if the Nets should avoided, more; @Kevin Love on his reserve role, the Cavs success, a LeBron return, more.

Draymond Green says Devin Booker is his #NBA MVP. Is he yours? (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral

It's Arizona Gives Day!

Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).Only Chris Paul and Baron Davis have averaged more as a point guard in a season since 2000. pic.twitter.com/kLx4jz91We

Clippers guard Norm Powell has been *upgraded* to doubtful for Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix.Powell hasn’t played since fracturing a bone in his foot Feb. 10 but practiced today without limitations. If he plays tomorrow, think he could be eased in off the bench initially. – 7:55 PM

Jae’Sean Tate’s energy keeping Houston in this one early — along with KPJ’s aggressiveness — but Brooklyn is making things difficult for their half court execution. Struggling to find a rhythm. – 7:58 PM

The Arm and the Fall by Gary Tanguay | Audiobook

Can the Lakers still make the play-in tournament?@champagnennuts tells @1TomByrne and @adaniels33 that it starts tonight #LakeShowHear the game live on NBA Radio at 10:30pm ET – https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) have not been ruled out for Sacramento’s last two games against the Clippers and Suns, but they will only play if they are 100%. – 8:25 PM

With his last basket, Joel Embiid has supplanted LeBron James as the scoring leader. Embiid needed 35 points to pass him. He has 36 thus far. – 8:37 PM

Anthony Davis is out on the court warming up with Mike Penberthy. Still waiting for official word on his status tonight but encouraging sign. – 8:45 PM

Monty Williams, if the Lakers’ flagging postseason hopes factor into how the Suns approach tonight’s game: “Not our problem. The last thing I want to worry about is the Lakers’ issues.” – 8:48 PM

“Not our problem.”Monty Williams said the Suns aren’t thinking about the Lakers’ desperation and are more focused on themselves. They’re trying to get back to their standard of play, regardless of who they’re facing – 8:51 PM

For those that haven’t already heard, LeBron James (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Suns.We’ll hear from Frank Vogel shortly on who else maybe ruled out. – 8:51 PM

Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 24? New Orleans’ three games were at Por, at LAL, at LAC. All stats below were team highs. #PelsPOTWPoll open until 9 p.m. CT as tip-off approaching in Sacramento – 8:54 PM

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will be available to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns – 9:01 PM

“Obviously this is the toughest one.” #Lakers coach Frank Vogel on final four games of the season as he believes tonight’s matchup at #Suns being the toughest one. – 9:03 PM

For those of you scoring at home re: the NBA scoring champion chase…LeBron James is out injured tonight and Joel Embiid dropped 45 tonight. – 9:22 PM

Some added incentive for the Wolves to complete this comeback in the 4th: Denver is down by 12 to San Antonio right nowAnd Denver plays the Grizzlies and Lakers in their final two games. – 9:53 PM

Joel Embiid overtakes LeBron James for the scoring title lead.No center has won the scoring title since Shaq in 2000.Scoring titles by centers1947-1976: 221976-2000: 3Since 2000: 0 – 9:53 PM

Not official yet but…LeBron in Miami: 4 years, 4 finals (2 titles)LeBron in his CLE return: 4 years, 4 finals (1 title)LeBron in L.A.: 4 years, 2 missed playoffs, 1 first-round loss, 1 title – 10:06 PM

If this holds, the Suns could officially knock the Lakers out of playoff contention with a win tonight pic.twitter.com/73wmGaEEcr

Spurs up 64-44 at half over Nuggets. If Spurs win this game Lakers would be eliminated from play-in tournament. – 10:07 PM

Funny thing about ESPN continuing – over past 2 days – to open multiple studio shows with discussion of a Lakers team that’s 16 games under .500 is outrage from analysts asked to discuss it. Tim Legler threatened to end friendship with Mike Greenberg if Lakers brought up again. – 10:10 PM

The stat that keeps on giving – Bulls about to drop to a combined 0-18 against Miami, Milwaukee, Philly, Memphis, Golden State and Phoenix. Because I’m rainbows and sunshine, yes, I will again put Boston in there so it’s now 1-19. – 10:17 PM

Anthony Davis has been limping through the start of the game, but still playing through everything – 10:44 PM

Suns missing great looks in the first few minutes. Good start for the Lakers. – 10:46 PM

Suns start 1-for-5, missing some pretty open looks again. Lakers are 3-for-3 to take an early 9-4 lead – 10:46 PM

LAL open up with a 9-2 lead in Phoenix, with Davis scoring twice inside, Bradley hitting a 3 and Howard 2 FT’s.Phoenix is 1 for 5 from the field.Davis is noticable bothered by his foot, once again, but playing through it thus far. – 10:46 PM

The Nuggets are fighting harder for the Lakers right now than the Lakers have ever fought for themselves. – 10:46 PM

Two fouls on Booker four minutes in. He’s staying in for now – 10:48 PM

Two PF’s on Booker after a push off on Bradley at the 8-minute mark. We’ll see if he stays in, with LAL up 12-6. – 10:48 PM

Malik Monk with three fouls in the first five minutes of this game guarding Booker. Thought it was a bold choice that he played through two. – 10:49 PM

Austin Reaves is the first player off of the Lakers’ bench after being a DNP-CD the past two games. – 10:52 PM

Devin Booker’s joy in playing the Lakers makes him the ultimate Sun. After the alley-oop, he’s the last one to walk off the floor into the timeout, talking to the Lakers bench – 10:58 PM

Booker has that red-hot face goingHaving an extended conversation with officials after his lob dunk to cut #Lakers lead to one. #Suns down 17-16. – 10:59 PM

Booker was rather enthusiastic after that alley-oop finish. His former teammate Trevor Ariza had something to say to Booker about it at the timeout call. – 10:59 PM

I have no idea how Mikal Bridges finished that layup and I have no idea how it wasn’t an and-1 given the tight whistle so far – 11:05 PM

Booker upset Bridges went through traffic, scored and didn’t get the foul call for an And-1 opportunity. #Suns down one. – 11:05 PM

Some perspective:The Nuggets still have a magic number of 1 to secure a top-six seed (1 MIN loss or 1 DEN win) AND staying in the 6th seed means avoiding the Suns.This loss is not the worst loss to have. – 11:06 PM

The Suns are maintaining the playbook from the last game, where they got into their offense quickly whenever possible. Even if it’s not always a break, they’re putting the Lakers on their heels defensively, where they’re weakest. AK – 11:07 PM

Former teammates Payne and Westbrook tangled up.Westbrook hearing the boos.Misses first FT.Hits 2nd FT. #Suns down four late in 1st – 11:07 PM

After Q1: Lakers 31, Suns 28.Lakers doing what they can to hang on here as San Antonio is positioned to win on the road. Devin Booker has 11 points; Lakers are scoring by committee. – 11:11 PM

Spurs are up 19 on the Nuggets and 3 minutes away from sealing the deal, which means the Lakers are officially fighting for their playoff lives – 11:12 PM

First quarter: Lakers 31, Suns 28A respectable first quarter from LA. Dwight Howard leads them w/ 8 pts and 6 rebs. Russell Westbrook has 6 pts. Anthony Davis has 4 pts and 4 rebs. The Lakers are winning the 3PT and FT battles early. Austin Reaves is back in the rotation. – 11:12 PM

A good 1st Q for the Lakers, as they take a 31-28 edge against the No. 1 seed in the West.LAL did damage at the FT line, making 9 of 10 attempts, and out-boarded PHX 16-10. They also made 4 3’s to 1 from PHX, making up for a 4-1 TO margin. – 11:12 PM

Austin Reaves missed two open corner 3s.Then turns around and makes an scoop shot in traffic with multiple #Suns trying to stop him. #Suns down 3 as Reaves completes 3-point play. – 11:15 PM

Payne high off glass over Davis.Westbrook called for offensive foul on other end. #Suns down three with 8:41 left in 1st half. – 11:18 PM

Davis and Ayton each have 8 points and four rebounds. #Suns down three. – 11:20 PM

The Spurs just beat the Nuggets. If Lakers lose to the Suns tonight, the Lakers will officially be out of making the play-in tournament. – 11:20 PM

With the Spurs defeating the Nuggets tonight, the next Lakers loss or Spurs win eliminates the Lakers from the Play-In tournament. – 11:20 PM

The San Antonio Spurs have now beaten the Denver Nuggets, 116-97.If the Lakers lose tonight in Phoenix, they’ll be eliminated from the postseason. Even if they win tonight, their only distant hope is a 4-0 finish to the season.At the moment, Lakers lead the Suns, 42-39. – 11:20 PM

Welp, Nuggets didn’t come to play tonight. Spurs crushed them, 116-97.Now it’s literally a MUST-WIN SITUATION for the Lakers against the Suns. – 11:20 PM

Spurs pull off the upset win over Denver by 19 points.The Spurs need 1 win or 1 Lakers loss to get into the play-in gameThe Spurs are now……34-45 overall…18-21 on the road…24-25 against the West…on a 3-game win streak pic.twitter.com/Qhpl1RpaJx

With San Antonio winning at Denver moments ago, both the Spurs and the Pelicans have a magic number of 1 (any combo of LAL losses or NOP/SAS wins) to eliminate the Lakers from play-in contention.NOP are up 3 at the half, and LAL up 44-39 early in the 2nd. – 11:21 PM

JaVale McGee blocks a shot that goes right at the Lakers bench and Jae Crowder looks over the bench toward the upper deck as if he just hit a 550 foot homer to try and locate where it went – 11:24 PM

Woo buddy. Chris Paul was MAD about the stiff arm he got from his friend Carmelo Anthony on that loose-ball rebound – 11:24 PM

Johnson 3. #Suns up one.Was 0-for-3 from 3 in 1st game back after missing 13 with quad injury.Went 2-of-11 from 3 in second game back.Tonight? 2-of-2 from 3. #Suns

Deandre Ayton just picked up his 3rd foul with 5:46 to go in the first half. Lakers up 17-7 in free-throw attempts – 11:27 PM

Crowder has gotten a call on various Lakers defenders in every game this season for kicking his leg out on a jump shot. He missed the FT, in this case, after getting a foul called on Augustin. – 11:30 PM

