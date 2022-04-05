Lakers vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-47) play against the Phoenix Suns (16-16) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 50, Phoenix Suns 52 (Q2 03:27)
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Crowder has gotten a call on various Lakers defenders in every game this season for kicking his leg out on a jump shot. He missed the FT, in this case, after getting a foul called on Augustin. – 11:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook back-to-back buckets. Has 14.
Tie game. #Suns #LakeShow – 11:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton just picked up his 3rd foul with 5:46 to go in the first half. Lakers up 17-7 in free-throw attempts – 11:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson 3. #Suns up one.
Was 0-for-3 from 3 in 1st game back after missing 13 with quad injury.
Went 2-of-11 from 3 in second game back.
Tonight? 2-of-2 from 3. #Suns – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Spurs 116 #Nuggets 97.
So if #Suns win, #Lakers are eliminated from play-in tournament and the entire playoffs.
Up 45-44 after trailing by as many as eight. 5:57 left in 1st half. – 11:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Woo buddy. Chris Paul was MAD about the stiff arm he got from his friend Carmelo Anthony on that loose-ball rebound – 11:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee blocks a shot that goes right at the Lakers bench and Jae Crowder looks over the bench toward the upper deck as if he just hit a 550 foot homer to try and locate where it went – 11:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup
Paul, Shamet, Johnson, Crowder and Ayton is about to check in for McGee.
Down five. – 11:22 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Austin Reaves, you can’t be serious 🤯 pic.twitter.com/revt4ZCdLs – 11:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With San Antonio winning at Denver moments ago, both the Spurs and the Pelicans have a magic number of 1 (any combo of LAL losses or NOP/SAS wins) to eliminate the Lakers from play-in contention.
NOP are up 3 at the half, and LAL up 44-39 early in the 2nd. – 11:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs pull off the upset win over Denver by 19 points.
The Spurs need 1 win or 1 Lakers loss to get into the play-in game
The Spurs are now…
…34-45 overall
…18-21 on the road
…24-25 against the West
…on a 3-game win streak pic.twitter.com/Qhpl1RpaJx – 11:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Welp, Nuggets didn’t come to play tonight. Spurs crushed them, 116-97.
Now it’s literally a MUST-WIN SITUATION for the Lakers against the Suns. – 11:20 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The San Antonio Spurs have now beaten the Denver Nuggets, 116-97.
If the Lakers lose tonight in Phoenix, they’ll be eliminated from the postseason. Even if they win tonight, their only distant hope is a 4-0 finish to the season.
At the moment, Lakers lead the Suns, 42-39. – 11:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
With the Spurs defeating the Nuggets tonight, the next Lakers loss or Spurs win eliminates the Lakers from the Play-In tournament. – 11:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Spurs just beat the Nuggets. If Lakers lose to the Suns tonight, the Lakers will officially be out of making the play-in tournament. – 11:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Davis and Ayton each have 8 points and four rebounds. #Suns down three. – 11:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne high off glass over Davis.
Westbrook called for offensive foul on other end.
#Suns down three with 8:41 left in 1st half. – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Austin Reaves missed two open corner 3s.
Then turns around and makes an scoop shot in traffic with multiple #Suns trying to stop him.
#Suns down 3 as Reaves completes 3-point play. – 11:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Around the world in 25 days with Mikal Bridges. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/aGZuPMEutI – 11:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A good 1st Q for the Lakers, as they take a 31-28 edge against the No. 1 seed in the West.
LAL did damage at the FT line, making 9 of 10 attempts, and out-boarded PHX 16-10. They also made 4 3’s to 1 from PHX, making up for a 4-1 TO margin. – 11:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Suns 28
A respectable first quarter from LA. Dwight Howard leads them w/ 8 pts and 6 rebs. Russell Westbrook has 6 pts. Anthony Davis has 4 pts and 4 rebs. The Lakers are winning the 3PT and FT battles early. Austin Reaves is back in the rotation. – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Spurs are up 19 on the Nuggets and 3 minutes away from sealing the deal, which means the Lakers are officially fighting for their playoff lives – 11:12 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Strong start for the big man.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAL 31, PHX 28
Booker: 11 Pts, 4-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-4 FG
Paul: 4 Pts
Howard: 8 Pts, 6 Reb – 11:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former teammates Payne and Westbrook tangled up.
Westbrook hearing the boos.
Misses first FT.
Hits 2nd FT.
#Suns down four late in 1st – 11:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Suns are maintaining the playbook from the last game, where they got into their offense quickly whenever possible. Even if it’s not always a break, they’re putting the Lakers on their heels defensively, where they’re weakest. AK – 11:07 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Some perspective:
The Nuggets still have a magic number of 1 to secure a top-six seed (1 MIN loss or 1 DEN win) AND staying in the 6th seed means avoiding the Suns.
This loss is not the worst loss to have. – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker upset Bridges went through traffic, scored and didn’t get the foul call for an And-1 opportunity.
#Suns down one. – 11:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I have no idea how Mikal Bridges finished that layup and I have no idea how it wasn’t an and-1 given the tight whistle so far – 11:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker was rather enthusiastic after that alley-oop finish. His former teammate Trevor Ariza had something to say to Booker about it at the timeout call. – 10:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker has that red-hot face going
Having an extended conversation with officials after his lob dunk to cut #Lakers lead to one.
#Suns down 17-16. – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s joy in playing the Lakers makes him the ultimate Sun. After the alley-oop, he’s the last one to walk off the floor into the timeout, talking to the Lakers bench – 10:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with 6 on 2-of-2 FGs (2-of-2 FTs), #Suns down three after Booker misses layup. #Lakers – 10:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves is the first player off of the Lakers’ bench after being a DNP-CD the past two games. – 10:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Two PF’s on Booker after a push off on Bradley at the 8-minute mark. We’ll see if he stays in, with LAL up 12-6. – 10:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker picks up his 2nd foul 4 minutes into the game – 10:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Nuggets are fighting harder for the Lakers right now than the Lakers have ever fought for themselves. – 10:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL open up with a 9-2 lead in Phoenix, with Davis scoring twice inside, Bradley hitting a 3 and Howard 2 FT’s.
Phoenix is 1 for 5 from the field.
Davis is noticable bothered by his foot, once again, but playing through it thus far. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns start 1-for-5, missing some pretty open looks again. Lakers are 3-for-3 to take an early 9-4 lead – 10:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns missing great looks in the first few minutes. Good start for the Lakers. – 10:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis has been limping through the start of the game, but still playing through everything – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers eliminated with loss AND #Spurs win
#Pelicans locked into play-in game with win OR Lakers loss
#Spurs locked into play-in game with win AND Lakers loss
Lakers lose tiebreaker to Spurs and Pelicans
SA 75 Nuggets 65 3rd
NO 24 Kings 18 1st
LAL vs. #Suns starting lineups – 10:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The stat that keeps on giving – Bulls about to drop to a combined 0-18 against Miami, Milwaukee, Philly, Memphis, Golden State and Phoenix. Because I’m rainbows and sunshine, yes, I will again put Boston in there so it’s now 1-19. – 10:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Funny thing about ESPN continuing – over past 2 days – to open multiple studio shows with discussion of a Lakers team that’s 16 games under .500 is outrage from analysts asked to discuss it. Tim Legler threatened to end friendship with Mike Greenberg if Lakers brought up again. – 10:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Spurs up 64-44 at half over Nuggets. If Spurs win this game Lakers would be eliminated from play-in tournament. – 10:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If this holds, the Suns could officially knock the Lakers out of playoff contention with a win tonight pic.twitter.com/73wmGaEEcr – 10:06 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
LAL crew vs PHX
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/wPg9yZ7VZm – 10:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Phoenix:
Dwight Howard
Anthony Davis
Malik Monk
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers running back Sunday’s starting five: pic.twitter.com/39ZIDqUeum – 10:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Davis and Howard will start tonight at Phoenix. – 10:01 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Joel Embiid overtakes LeBron James for the scoring title lead.
No center has won the scoring title since Shaq in 2000.
Scoring titles by centers
1947-1976: 22
1976-2000: 3
Since 2000: 0 – 9:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some added incentive for the Wolves to complete this comeback in the 4th: Denver is down by 12 to San Antonio right now
And Denver plays the Grizzlies and Lakers in their final two games. – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40/10 games in a season since merger:
12 — Moses Malone (1982)
12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)
12 — Joel Embiid (this season)
The first two names won MVP that season. pic.twitter.com/QkrV9kXuBN – 9:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For those of you scoring at home re: the NBA scoring champion chase…LeBron James is out injured tonight and Joel Embiid dropped 45 tonight. – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Obviously this is the toughest one.” #Lakers coach Frank Vogel on final four games of the season as he believes tonight’s matchup at #Suns being the toughest one. – 9:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will be available to play tonight against the Phoenix Suns – 9:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (ankle) out for #Lakers‘ ‘must-win’ game at #Suns with play-in hopes on line azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“This is big for us.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on going for 63rd win at home tonight. pic.twitter.com/46QBfy5f0W – 8:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 24? New Orleans’ three games were at Por, at LAL, at LAC. All stats below were team highs. #PelsPOTWPoll open until 9 p.m. CT as tip-off approaching in Sacramento – 8:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
For those that haven’t already heard, LeBron James (ankle) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Suns.
We’ll hear from Frank Vogel shortly on who else maybe ruled out. – 8:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Not our problem.”
Monty Williams said the Suns aren’t thinking about the Lakers’ desperation and are more focused on themselves. They’re trying to get back to their standard of play, regardless of who they’re facing – 8:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With his last basket, Joel Embiid has supplanted LeBron James as the scoring leader. Embiid needed 35 points to pass him. He has 36 thus far. – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
63 history tonight? Got a long line waiting to see. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6jWpy9ofTA – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) have not been ruled out for Sacramento’s last two games against the Clippers and Suns, but they will only play if they are 100%. – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns – 8:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
No L👀K Melo 🕺🏻🛸💕
@LaMelo Ball x @Cody_martin15
#AllFly | @Drpepper pic.twitter.com/gbFvDwbsdV – 8:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Can the Lakers still make the play-in tournament?
@champagnennuts tells @1TomByrne and @adaniels33 that it starts tonight #LakeShow
Hear the game live on NBA Radio at 10:30pm ET – https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/scJAc3YMwD – 8:15 PM
Can the Lakers still make the play-in tournament?
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Hoops in AZ 🏜
⏰: 7:30 PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV
📻: 710 ESPN & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 8:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jae’Sean Tate’s energy keeping Houston in this one early — along with KPJ’s aggressiveness — but Brooklyn is making things difficult for their half court execution. Struggling to find a rhythm. – 7:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers guard Norm Powell has been *upgraded* to doubtful for Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix.
Powell hasn’t played since fracturing a bone in his foot Feb. 10 but practiced today without limitations. If he plays tomorrow, think he could be eased in off the bench initially. – 7:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).
Only Chris Paul and Baron Davis have averaged more as a point guard in a season since 2000. pic.twitter.com/kLx4jz91We – 7:24 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
It’s Arizona Gives Day! 🧡💜
Join @efirstbank & the Phoenix Suns by picking a non-profit of your choice and donate to something that matters: https://t.co/RRskfSpkVB pic.twitter.com/fIiJ6Tctzm – 6:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green says Devin Booker is his #NBA MVP. Is he yours? (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:11 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Measuring the weight of statistics, losses and legacy in LeBron James’ All-NBA case.
sports.yahoo.com/measuring-the-… – 6:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Lakers facing elimination (and what comes next), Ben Simmons wants his money, if the Nets should avoided, more; @Kevin Love on his reserve role, the Cavs success, a LeBron return, more. Links: https://t.co/l8eHfbkR3g pic.twitter.com/npNfoghfPX – 6:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Highest FG% on shots outside restricted area (4ft) and inside 3P line (22ft), min. 250 FGAs. 83 total players qualify:
Jokić – 59.3
Ayton – 55.9
CP3 – 55.2
Durant – 54.2
Aldridge – 53.9
Seth – 51.9
Mikal – 51.5
Cam Thomas – 51.4
Jonas – 51.4
Clarkson – 50.8
Jrue – 50.4 – 5:58 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
T. Craig with the one-handed throw down!
@efirstbank Money Drive of the Week pic.twitter.com/wiwQDmoMNv – 5:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined SiriusXM NBA Radio to address the comments he made about @kingjames. “I want to whole-heartedly apologize to LeBron and make it clear to him that I have tremendous respect for him,” @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said. es.pn/3j92484 – 5:43 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
As chatter floats around that Frank Vogel will be gone after this season, here are three early candidates the #Lakers may pursue to replace him.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lakers-news-3-… – 5:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
LeBron James can win the scoring title without actually qualifying for the scoring title.
Wait, what?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Another layer to #Suns regular season finale. pic.twitter.com/FkO5gJKrDH – 4:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Prepare for the moment.
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/2AYAyvWXtc – 4:44 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9… – 4:33 PM
